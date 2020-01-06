Report: Pistons star Blake Griffin considering season-ending surgery

Detroit Pistons star forward Blake Griffin will visit a specialist this week because of his ailing left knee and season-ending surgery is being considered, league sources told Yahoo Sports.
This is a disaster for the Pistons, both in the short and long term.
Detroit paid a substantial cost to get Griffin from the Clippers a couple years ago, even amid long-term health concerns. The hope was he’d help enough early in his contract, but the Pistons have zero playoff wins with Griffin. The 30-year-old’s deal will likely age poorly. Griffin is guaranteed $75,768,024 over the next two seasons.
The Pistons are 13-24 – not good, though still within striking distance of the Eastern Conference playoffs. But making a postseason push without Griffin would be even more of a longshot. Detroit is 8-10 with him and 5-14 without him.
It’ll be interesting to see how this affects Andre Drummondtrade talks. Will the Pistons accept this as a lost season and get whatever value they can as Drummond approaches free agency? Or will they prioritize keeping one big name to draw fans?
Either way, Detroit is on the hook for Griffin’s salary the next couple years. Drummond is a secondary concern. Building around Griffin – either by getting him supporting pieces in an attempt to win or rebuilding despite his ability to contribute when healthy – won’t be easy.
It was a block party at Staples Center Sunday night.
Anthony Davis led the way with eight blocked shots — two shy of his career best — and as a team the Lakers rejected 20 shots on their way to a 106-99 win over the Detroit Pistons.
It came from the Laker bigs: Davis had eight, JaVale McGee six, and Dwight Howard five, including two late on Andrew Drummond when the Pistons were making a run. Laker guard Avery Bradley had the other block, but he later left the game with a sprained ankle (X-rays were negative).
Davis and McGee became just the third pair of teammates in NBA history to have at least six blocks each in a game (Dirk Nowitzki and Erick Dampier did it for the Mavericks in 2005, they were the last ones).
The Lakers had given up 60 points in the paint in their last game, a win over New Orleans, and Davis said after the game the focus on blocks and protecting the paint was a reaction to that.
This effort was one block short of the Laker record, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar had eight blocks to lead a 21-block effort against Denver in April of 1982. Those Lakers went on to win the NBA title.
Three Things to Know: At 26-12, Clippers still trying to mold championship identity
“We’ve had a lot of wake up calls,” Kawhi Leonard said after the Memphis loss. “I feel like it’s the middle of the season and some of the mistakes that we’re making, we shouldn’t be making at this time.”
“We’re not a great team. We’re not a great team…” Harrell said more bluntly in a frustrated rant after the Memphis loss. “I think that’s what we need to realize and wake up. We’re a team that still has to figure out things to win night in and night-out.”
When the Clippers are at their best they are a gritty, defense-first team that can shoot the three and has ball handlers in Leonard and Paul George who can create shots and get to their spots on the floor in crunch time. At their heart, this is a lunchpail squad that wants to outwork opponents — even their stars are not anointed top picks, they didn’t go to elite college programs (George at Fresno State, Leonard at San Diego State), but they outworked everyone to maximize their talent and get where they are
Patrick Beverley — the ultimate lunchpail guy and the emotional heart-and-soul of the Clippers — said in no uncertain terms Sunday the Clippers know who they are, they just haven’t put it together consistently.
Patrick Beverley on when the Clippers will know who they are – "I think we wake up every day knowing exactly who the f**k we are every night. It's just for us to go out there and put it together collectively as a unit. That takes time. But we will be better." pic.twitter.com/QcIdev5lRO
Injuries and keeping players healthy is a part of that — Doc Rivers has had a fully healthy core of his roster for exactly one game this season. Paul George and Leonard have played fewer than 500 minutes together (461) across 18 games, although the Clippers have a +10.7 rating in those minutes. (For comparison LeBron James and Anthony Davis have played 817 minutes together this season, Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray at are at 977 minutes together in Denver).
“It’s been tough, I won’t deny that. It’s been tougher than I thought it would be because of (the injuries)…” Rivers said.
“The continuity that we need to be a champion, to me, it’s hard to work on that or even have, because you don’t have time. I’m not worried about it yet, but it’s actually on my mind.”
There is time, 46 games to be exact. As an organization, the Clippers have played the long game this season, being willing to sacrifice wins now to have Leonard and the rest of the squad rested and healthy when the games really matter in April. The focus is the ultimate prize, one that is earned in May and June.
But that prize requires sweat equity be put in on dull January days, and Rivers knows it. Good habits need to be built, chemistry worked on. The little things come together in those games, not by Rivers snapping fingers in May. That’s where the Clippers are right now, still trying to put things together. They need to put in the work now to mold that championship identity. They have time, but unlike that team down the hall, the Clippers are not far down that road yet.
2) Hassan Whiteside returns to Miami, gets booed, Heat shrug and pick up win. It seemed a bit of an overreaction from Miami fans, but they booed Hassan Whiteside upon his return to Miami Sunday. Booed him when he was introduced and when he touched the ball most of the game. Whiteside may not have lived up to the hype (or his contract) in Miami, but he was himself. He put up numbers — 14.1 points and 11.9 rebounds a game average in his five seasons — but they were mostly empty calorie numbers.
The “we got shooters” chant by Heat fans in the second half was clever. (When Whiteside was traded to Portland over the summer, he posted a video reaction on social media where he praised Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum saying, “We got shooters,” Heat fans didn’t forget.) This season, Miami has plenty of shooters.
Part of Miami’s leap forward this season has been their play in the paint, with Adebayo and Meyers Leonard giving the Heat quality minutes and points. The fans may have had animosity toward Whiteside, the team has shrugged it off and moved on.
The Lakers blocked 20 shots in a win against Detroit Sunday. The Lakers are a long team up front. The Detroit Pistons learned that the hard way Sunday.
Anthony Davis led the way with eight blocked shots, and as a team the Lakers rejected 20 Pistons’ shots on their way to a 106-99 win.
Davis had eight blocks, JaVale McGee six, and Dwight Howard five (four of those came in the fourth quarter). Laker guard Avery Bradley had the other block. Los Angeles had given up 60 points in the paint in their last game (against New Orleans) and Davis said the focus on protecting the paint was a reaction to that.
Vince Carter becomes first player to appear in NBA game in four different decades
He’d already set a record for longevity when he re-signed last summer with Atlanta for his 22nd NBA season (outlasting Dirk Nowitzki, Kevin Garnett, Robert Parish, and Kevin Willis, who all played 21). There are 36 players in the NBA this season who were born after Carter’s 1999 NBA debut.
Over the course of those 22 seasons, Carter evolved from high-flying dunker and a team’s No. 1 scoring option to a quality veteran role player, a transition a lot of players fail to make.
Still, somehow it’s not going to feel complete until Vince Carter dunks this season, having then dunked in four different decades.