Dwight Howard
Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images

Report: Lakers center Dwight Howard returning to dunk contest

By Dan FeldmanJan 6, 2020, 1:08 PM EST
Dwight Howard‘s sticker dunk was the best moment of the 2007 dunk contest. The then-Magic center tapped a sticker on the backboard 12 feet, 6 inches above the ground while throwing down a slam. Yet, he scored just a 42 and got eliminated in the first round. Gerald Green won. Howard said, after planning to participate again, he’d soured on the event.

“I just don’t think it’s for tall guys,” Howard said.

Howard returned anyway in 2008, played Superman and out-dunked Nate Robinson to win. Howard participated again in 2009 but got bested by Robinson in a rematch. Those Howard-Robinson duels were legendary.

Now, 13 years after his first foray into the dunk contest, Howard is returning to the signature event of All-Star Saturday night.

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

Los Angeles Lakers center Dwight Howard will participate in the Dunk Contest in Chicago at All-Star weekend, league sources told The Athletic.

The 13-year spread between his first and last dunk contest will be the largest-ever – by far. The current record is eight years by Gerald Wallace (2002-2010).

What a testament to Howard’s resurgence.

At 34, Howard will be the second-oldest dunk-contest participant of all-time. Julius Erving was an older 34 in 1985.

Howard has lost significant athleticism through aging and injury. This might be a more interesting idea on paper than reality. I’m not sure he can still get up like other younger dunk-contest participants. But he remains enough of a leaper to have a chance. He definitely knows how bring the dramatic flairs necessary to compete.

This will be Howard’s fourth dunk contest. Only Clyde Drexler (five), Dominique Wilkins (five), Jerome Kersey (four), Nate Robinson (four) and Shawn Kemp (four) have competed in so many.

Report: Heat’s Derrick Jones Jr. to compete in dunk contest

Derrick Jones Jr.
Issac Baldizon/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanJan 6, 2020, 3:05 PM EST
Have the best dunk in a dunk contest and still lose the event? That’s apparently a ticket to the 2020 dunk contest.

Dwight Howard, whose sticker dunk stole the show in 2007, will compete this year. Apparently so will Heat forward Derrick Jones Jr., who – while with the Suns – had the best dunk in 2017 while losing to Glenn Robinson III.

Greg Leif Sylvander of Five Reasons Sports Network:

Jones is a high flyer who can get way up, dunk hard and put on a show. He has all the tools to win this contest.

Except name recognition. Though Jones has earned a bigger role in Miami, he’s still a young backup with no playoff experience.

This is a chance for him to burst onto the scene beyond just Heat fans, Suns fans and NBA diehards.

Lakers fan hits halfcourt shot, wins $100K (video)

Lakers
John McCoy/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanJan 6, 2020, 2:08 PM EST
This was how far from the basket someone not on the Lakers had to go to avoid getting his shot blocked last night.

Lakers:

Lakers fans are really, really, really, really, really good at hitting these shots.

Report: Pistons star Blake Griffin considering season-ending surgery

Blake Griffin
Chris Schwegler/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanJan 6, 2020, 11:40 AM EST
The Pistons said Blake Griffin‘s knee injury couldn’t get any worse by playing late last season. Griffin missed Detroit’s first two playoff games, played the final two games of the Bucks sweep then underwent offseason knee surgery. The Pistons said he wasn’t expected to miss any offseason training. Instead, Griffin missed the first 10 games of the regular season and continued to face knee issues even after returning.

Now, a bad situation could prove to be even worse.

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports:

Detroit Pistons star forward Blake Griffin will visit a specialist this week because of his ailing left knee and season-ending surgery is being considered, league sources told Yahoo Sports.

This is a disaster for the Pistons, both in the short and long term.

Detroit paid a substantial cost to get Griffin from the Clippers a couple years ago, even amid long-term health concerns. The hope was he’d help enough early in his contract, but the Pistons have zero playoff wins with Griffin. The 30-year-old’s deal will likely age poorly. Griffin is guaranteed $75,768,024 over the next two seasons.

The Pistons are 13-24 – not good, though still within striking distance of the Eastern Conference playoffs. But making a postseason push without Griffin would be even more of a longshot. Detroit is 8-10 with him and 5-14 without him.

It’ll be interesting to see how this affects Andre Drummond trade talks. Will the Pistons accept this as a lost season and get whatever value they can as Drummond approaches free agency? Or will they prioritize keeping one big name to draw fans?

Either way, Detroit is on the hook for Griffin’s salary the next couple years. Drummond is a secondary concern. Building around Griffin – either by getting him supporting pieces in an attempt to win or rebuilding despite his ability to contribute when healthy – won’t be easy.

Clippers star Paul George gets bumped behind backboard, hits shot over it (video)

Clippers star Paul George
Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanJan 6, 2020, 10:32 AM EST
The Clippers are a work in progress.

They’re also 26-12. Most teams would love to be that good.

But the Clippers are still well short of their potential, because they’re so darn talented.

Paul George put his talent on fully display with this over-the-backboard shot in L.A.’s win over the Knicks yesterday.

The big difference between George’s shot and Larry Bird’s famous shot? George’s counted.