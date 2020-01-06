Former dunk-contest champion Zach LaVine
Scott Cunningham/NBAE via Getty Images

Report: Bulls guard Zach LaVine, Grizzlies rookie Ja Morant invited to dunk contest

By Dan FeldmanJan 6, 2020, 4:00 PM EST
Leave a comment

Zach LaVine is a back-to-back dunk-contest champion who won one of the best-ever dunk contests. Ja Morant‘s dunks are so good, even his missed dunks are electrifying.

Want to see them compete this year in Chicago?

There’s a chance.

Eric Woodard of ESPN:

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports:

Memphis Grizzlies standout rookie Ja Morant has been invited to compete in the NBA Slam Dunk Contest during All-Star Weekend in Chicago next month, league sources told Yahoo Sports.

“It’s something I’m thinking about,” Morant told Yahoo Sports. “I haven’t made a decision yet.”

Lakers center Dwight Howard and Heat forward Derrick Jones Jr. have reportedly already accepted invitations. There have been four entrants in each of the last five dunk contests. So, this could be the entire field if LaVine and Morant join.

Will they?

LaVine has a chance to achieve his goal of becoming an All-Star. Barring a change in format and injury replacements, 4-6 Eastern Conference guards will make the All-Star game. Trae Young, Kemba Walker, Ben Simmons and Bradley Beal look like the top candidates. LaVine is in the next tier with Jaylen Brown, Kyle Lowry, Spencer Dinwiddie and Devonte' Graham. Though he has missed most of the season, Kyrie Irving ranks second in fan voting. If enough players pick him and media votes are concentrated enough on other players, Irving could steal a starting spot. Jimmy Butler is listed as a frontcourt player for fan voting, but coaches could pick him as a reserve guard.

Simply, it’s borderline for LaVine.

Morant will almost definitely be in Chicago for the Rising Stars game. With Zion Williamson injured, Morant is the top representative of the 2019 draft class. So, that makes it simpler for Morant to compete in the dunk contest, too.

Report: Kings trying to trade for Lakers’ Kyle Kuzma, dangling Bogdan Bogdanovic

Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma and Kings wing Bogdan Bogdanovic
Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanJan 6, 2020, 5:00 PM EST
Leave a comment

The Lakers are reportedly open to hearing pitches for Kyle Kuzma.

The Kings have apparently learned how to use their phones.

Marc Stein of The New York Times:

Bogdan Bogdanovic is better than Kuzma. A guard who can handle the ball and shoot, Bogdanovic also fits better in Los Angeles than Kuzma. If a Kuzma-for-Bogdanovic trade – with an injured DeMarcus Cousins for salary-matching – is on the table, the Lakers should do it. Getting even more from Sacramento would be a bonus.

Sacramento may not be so eager.

Kuzma is expendable because Los Angeles already has LeBron James and Anthony Davis as players getting minutes at power forward. But the Kings have Marvin Bagley III, Harrison Barnes and Nemanja Bjelica as long- and short-term options at power forward. Maybe Sacramento could use Kuzma’s scoring spark, but the positional fit is weird there, too.

Kuzma (24) is younger than Bogdanovic (27). Kuzma also has an extra season beyond this one before he hits free agency. Bogdanovic reportedly also isn’t content coming off the Kings’ bench long-term. (Bogdanovic might start on the wing in Los Angeles with LeBron at point guard. If not, Bogdanovic might be happier coming of the bench for a contender.)

But Sacramento will hold Bogdanovic’s matching rights – and, therefore, significant leverage – next summer. Bogdanovic can’t unilaterally leave for another NBA team. The Kings shouldn’t have too much urgency to move him.

That’s why I’m skeptical about this report. It just doesn’t make enough sense for Sacramento. On the other hand, it’s plausible, because Kangz.

Whatever the accuracy of this report, expect to be only one of many about Kuzma trade talks. We’ll see how that affects him. He has stated his desire to stay in Los Angeles rather than get shipped to a smaller market. Trade rumors sapped the Lakers’ morale last season, and Kuzma appeared to be hit particularly hard.

Report: Heat’s Derrick Jones Jr. to compete in dunk contest

Derrick Jones Jr.
Issac Baldizon/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanJan 6, 2020, 3:05 PM EST
Leave a comment

Have the best dunk in a dunk contest and still lose the event? That’s apparently a ticket to the 2020 dunk contest.

Dwight Howard, whose sticker dunk stole the show in 2007, will compete this year. Apparently so will Heat forward Derrick Jones Jr., who – while with the Suns – had the best dunk in 2017 while losing to Glenn Robinson III.

Greg Leif Sylvander of Five Reasons Sports Network:

Jones is a high flyer who can get way up, dunk hard and put on a show. He has all the tools to win this contest.

Except name recognition. Though Jones has earned a bigger role in Miami, he’s still a young backup with no playoff experience.

This is a chance for him to burst onto the scene beyond just Heat fans, Suns fans and NBA diehards.

Lakers fan hits halfcourt shot, wins $100K (video)

Lakers
John McCoy/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanJan 6, 2020, 2:08 PM EST
Leave a comment

This was how far from the basket someone not on the Lakers had to go to avoid getting his shot blocked last night.

Lakers:

Lakers fans are really, really, really, really, really good at hitting these shots.

Report: Lakers center Dwight Howard returning to dunk contest

Dwight Howard
Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanJan 6, 2020, 1:08 PM EST
Leave a comment

Dwight Howard‘s sticker dunk was the best moment of the 2007 dunk contest. The then-Magic center tapped a sticker on the backboard 12 feet, 6 inches above the ground while throwing down a slam. Yet, he scored just a 42 and got eliminated in the first round. Gerald Green won. Howard said, after planning to participate again, he’d soured on the event.

“I just don’t think it’s for tall guys,” Howard said.

Howard returned anyway in 2008, played Superman and out-dunked Nate Robinson to win. Howard participated again in 2009 but got bested by Robinson in a rematch. Those Howard-Robinson duels were legendary.

Now, 13 years after his first foray into the dunk contest, Howard is returning to the signature event of All-Star Saturday night.

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

Los Angeles Lakers center Dwight Howard will participate in the Dunk Contest in Chicago at All-Star weekend, league sources told The Athletic.

The 13-year spread between his first and last dunk contest will be the largest-ever – by far. The current record is eight years by Gerald Wallace (2002-2010).

What a testament to Howard’s resurgence.

At 34, Howard will be the second-oldest dunk-contest participant of all-time. Julius Erving was an older 34 in 1985.

Howard has lost significant athleticism through aging and injury. This might be a more interesting idea on paper than reality. I’m not sure he can still get up like other younger dunk-contest participants. But he remains enough of a leaper to have a chance. He definitely knows how bring the dramatic flairs necessary to compete.

This will be Howard’s fourth dunk contest. Only Clyde Drexler (five), Dominique Wilkins (five), Jerome Kersey (four), Nate Robinson (four) and Shawn Kemp (four) have competed in so many.