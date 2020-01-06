Kevin Love’s contract reportedly an anchor dragging down trade talks

By Kurt HelinJan 6, 2020, 9:00 PM EST
If you’ve followed the Kevin Love trade saga, this is not new news.

It’s not news that Love wants out of Cleveland and is acting out. It’s also not news there hasn’t been much heat around Love trade talks. Love still brings real value on the court — 16.5 points and 10.6 rebounds a game this season, while shooting 37.5 percent from three — and could help a lot of teams. However, the three-plus years remaining on his four-year, $120 million contract extension suffocates trade talks. That’s a lot of money and years for a productive but no longer All-Star player with a lengthy injury history.

While there have been vague reports of optimism that a Love trade could come about, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst said on his podcast this week that Love trade talks are struggling to gain traction. Guess why? (Hat tip to Real GM for the transcription.)

“(Love) absolutely, totally wants to get out of there. It has driven him various levels of crazy to be there this season, but there’s not that much traction for a trade as far I can tell… That is a bit of a mess to say the least.

“I think there’s teams that would do it. One of the things that’s been remarkable to me as I’ve talked to some people around the league about Kevin in the last 48-72 hours is there’s a lot of people who really, really value him and really like him, but the problem is because of the contract, it’s a difficult to come up with a trade for. Because the Cavs are viewing trading an All-Star level player. The other teams are saying ‘Yeah, he’s a good player but we’re taking on this money.’ They think they’re bailing the Cavs out.”

This is a classic case of a team valuing its own player higher than the rest of the league does.

A Love trade has always struck me as more likely during the summer — especially this upcoming slow free agent summer when teams may get desperate — than at the deadline. This is not a rental for a stretch run; any team that trades for him is in the Love business for a while. That is making teams balk.

There are going to be a lot of Love trade rumors between now and Feb. 6, but it’s far more likely a big such as Andre Drummond gets moved than Love.

Cavaliers’ rookie Kevin Porter Jr. out weeks with knee sprain

Jason Miller/Getty Images
Associated PressJan 6, 2020, 10:00 PM EST
CLEVELAND (AP) — Cavaliers rookie guard Kevin Porter Jr. suffered only a sprained knee in a loss to Minnesota after it appeared he was much more seriously hurt.

Porter’s left knee buckled Sunday night when he tried to change directions while dribbling in the third quarter. He dropped to the floor in obvious pain and had to be helped to the locker room.

The Cavs said Monday an MRI confirmed the sprain, easing fears that he would miss much more time. He’ll begin rehab and be re-evaluated in two weeks.

Porter, who jumped to the NBA after just one year at USC, has shown flashes of being a solid contributor in his first season. He’s averaging 8.5 points and 3.3 rebounds in 34 games. He has made two starts for the Cavs, who drafted him with the No. 30 overall pick.

Cleveland has dropped four straight heading into Tuesday night’s home game against Detroit.

Joel Embiid suffers nasty ring finger dislocation; has it taped up, returns to game

By Kurt HelinJan 6, 2020, 8:05 PM EST
Joel Embiid is making the Philadelphia Flyers proud tonight — this is a hockey player move.

Embiid suffered a nasty dislocation of the ring finger on his left hand during the Sixers’ game against the Thunder Monday night. Below is the video, but if you are at all squeamish do not watch it. Seriously. We’re not kidding.

Embiid returned to the game in the first half.

Respect to Embiid for that.

Embiid started the game 3-of-8 shooting in a physical matchup with Steven Adams.

James Borrego inspires Hornets by singing “Don’t Stop Believin’” in huddle

Hornets coach James Borrego
Glenn James/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanJan 6, 2020, 7:00 PM EST
The Mavericks overcame a 20-point deficit. They took a six-point lead in the final two minutes of the fourth quarter. Luka Doncic had a triple-double.

But the Hornets still beat the Mavericks on Saturday.

Why?

They didn’t stop believing.

Roderick Boone of The Athletic:

As the American Airlines Center sound system blasted Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believin’” and the sellout crowd was practically frothing at the mouth with excitement, Hornets coach James Borrego propped himself down on a chair and began his own acapella version of the classic Journey tune.

“He just came to the huddle and just started asking everybody did we know this song and he started singing it,” Washington said. “We were like, ‘We’re down like six with two minutes left.’ So it was definitely funny. But we definitely kind of eased the mood and went in there and kept fighting.”

Charlotte won, so this is awesome. P.J. Washington and his teammates can laugh about their kooky coach.

But Borrego ought to be careful. If the Hornets lost, he’d be seen as a nutjob.

That’s how sports analysis works.

Denver, Boston reportedly among teams seeking Davis Bertans trade

Wizards forward Davis Bertans
Patrick Smith/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJan 6, 2020, 6:00 PM EST
Washington GM Tommy Shepard said last month he had no intention of trading Davis Bertans. Instead, the plan is to re-sign the sharpshooter this summer and make him part of the long-term future in our nation’s capital. All of that echoes what I’ve heard from other teams around the league.

However, that has not stopped teams from picking up the phone and calling, with Boston and Denver joining a group of suitors, reports Chase Hughes of NBC Sports Washington.

In addition to the Sixers, Hawks and Lakers, the Celtics and Nuggets have emerged as suitors for Bertans’ services, NBC Sports Washington has learned. Bertans, 27, has enjoyed a breakout season, averaging 15.4 points and 4.9 rebounds while shooting 43.4 percent from three on 8.6 attempts per game.

Those last numbers are key. Bertans has established himself as one of the best three-point shooting big men in the NBA. He is on an expiring contract and thus has become a key trade target for teams in need of shooting.

All of this brings us back around to the big question in Washington: What are the Wizards’ long-term plans?

They have Bradley Beal (playing at an All-NBA level again), next season they get John Wall back. If the plan is to keep their All-stars, count on growth from rookie Rui Hachimura, and get back to the playoffs next season where they believe they can be a threat, then it makes sense to keep and re-sign Bertans (likely for well above $15 million a season). In that scenario, he could be a foundational player going forward.  By all indications, that’s the direction ownership wants to go.

However, if the Wizards aren’t sure they can re-sign Bertans — and he will have plenty of suitors this summer — they may want to trade him now rather than lose him for nothing. He could help jump-start the rebuild the Wizards are trying to avoid.

Bertans has been in street clothes since Dec. 21 due to a quad injury, but he is expected to return to action this weekend (maybe Friday vs. Atlanta). If he is back and playing well, it will just spark the interest of more teams, and if the offers get good enough the Wizards will face a tough choice — one based on the direction they ultimately want to go.

 