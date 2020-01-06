Hornets coach James Borrego
James Borrego inspires Hornets by singing “Don’t Stop Believin’” in huddle

By Dan FeldmanJan 6, 2020, 7:00 PM EST
The Mavericks overcame a 20-point deficit. They took a six-point lead in the final two minutes of the fourth quarter. Luka Doncic had a triple-double.

But the Hornets still beat the Mavericks on Saturday.

Why?

They didn’t stop believing.

Roderick Boone of The Athletic:

As the American Airlines Center sound system blasted Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believin’” and the sellout crowd was practically frothing at the mouth with excitement, Hornets coach James Borrego propped himself down on a chair and began his own acapella version of the classic Journey tune.

“He just came to the huddle and just started asking everybody did we know this song and he started singing it,” Washington said. “We were like, ‘We’re down like six with two minutes left.’ So it was definitely funny. But we definitely kind of eased the mood and went in there and kept fighting.”

Charlotte won, so this is awesome. P.J. Washington and his teammates can laugh about their kooky coach.

But Borrego ought to be careful. If the Hornets lost, he’d be seen as a nutjob.

That’s how sports analysis works.

Joel Embiid suffers nasty ring finger dislocation; has it taped up, returns to game

By Kurt HelinJan 6, 2020, 8:05 PM EST
Joel Embiid is making the Philadelphia Flyers proud tonight — this is a hockey player move.

Embiid suffered a nasty dislocation of the ring finger on his left hand during the Sixers’ game against the Thunder Monday night. Below is the video, but if you are at all squeamish do not watch it. Seriously. We’re not kidding.

Embiid returned to the game in the first half.

Respect to Embiid for that.

Embiid started the game 3-of-8 shooting in a physical matchup with Steven Adams.

Denver, Boston reportedly among teams seeking Davis Bertans trade

Wizards forward Davis Bertans
By Kurt HelinJan 6, 2020, 6:00 PM EST
Washington GM Tommy Shepard said last month he had no intention of trading Davis Bertans. Instead, the plan is to re-sign the sharpshooter this summer and make him part of the long-term future in our nation’s capital. All of that echoes what I’ve heard from other teams around the league.

However, that has not stopped teams from picking up the phone and calling, with Boston and Denver joining a group of suitors, reports Chase Hughes of NBC Sports Washington.

In addition to the Sixers, Hawks and Lakers, the Celtics and Nuggets have emerged as suitors for Bertans’ services, NBC Sports Washington has learned. Bertans, 27, has enjoyed a breakout season, averaging 15.4 points and 4.9 rebounds while shooting 43.4 percent from three on 8.6 attempts per game.

Those last numbers are key. Bertans has established himself as one of the best three-point shooting big men in the NBA. He is on an expiring contract and thus has become a key trade target for teams in need of shooting.

All of this brings us back around to the big question in Washington: What are the Wizards’ long-term plans?

They have Bradley Beal (playing at an All-NBA level again), next season they get John Wall back. If the plan is to keep their All-stars, count on growth from rookie Rui Hachimura, and get back to the playoffs next season where they believe they can be a threat, then it makes sense to keep and re-sign Bertans (likely for well above $15 million a season). In that scenario, he could be a foundational player going forward.  By all indications, that’s the direction ownership wants to go.

However, if the Wizards aren’t sure they can re-sign Bertans — and he will have plenty of suitors this summer — they may want to trade him now rather than lose him for nothing. He could help jump-start the rebuild the Wizards are trying to avoid.

Bertans has been in street clothes since Dec. 21 due to a quad injury, but he is expected to return to action this weekend (maybe Friday vs. Atlanta). If he is back and playing well, it will just spark the interest of more teams, and if the offers get good enough the Wizards will face a tough choice — one based on the direction they ultimately want to go.

 

Report: Kings trying to trade for Lakers’ Kyle Kuzma, dangling Bogdan Bogdanovic

Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma and Kings wing Bogdan Bogdanovic
By Dan FeldmanJan 6, 2020, 5:00 PM EST
The Lakers are reportedly open to hearing pitches for Kyle Kuzma.

The Kings have apparently learned how to use their phones.

Marc Stein of The New York Times:

Bogdan Bogdanovic is better than Kuzma. A guard who can handle the ball and shoot, Bogdanovic also fits better in Los Angeles than Kuzma. If a Kuzma-for-Bogdanovic trade – with an injured DeMarcus Cousins for salary-matching – is on the table, the Lakers should do it. Getting even more from Sacramento would be a bonus.

Sacramento may not be so eager.

Kuzma is expendable because Los Angeles already has LeBron James and Anthony Davis as players getting minutes at power forward. But the Kings have Marvin Bagley III, Harrison Barnes and Nemanja Bjelica as long- and short-term options at power forward. Maybe Sacramento could use Kuzma’s scoring spark, but the positional fit is weird there, too.

Kuzma (24) is younger than Bogdanovic (27). Kuzma also has an extra season beyond this one before he hits free agency. Bogdanovic reportedly also isn’t content coming off the Kings’ bench long-term. (Bogdanovic might start on the wing in Los Angeles with LeBron at point guard. If not, Bogdanovic might be happier coming of the bench for a contender.)

But Sacramento will hold Bogdanovic’s matching rights – and, therefore, significant leverage – next summer. Bogdanovic can’t unilaterally leave for another NBA team. The Kings shouldn’t have too much urgency to move him.

That’s why I’m skeptical about this report. It just doesn’t make enough sense for Sacramento. On the other hand, it’s plausible, because Kangz.

Whatever the accuracy of this report, expect to be only one of many about Kuzma trade talks. We’ll see how that affects him. He has stated his desire to stay in Los Angeles rather than get shipped to a smaller market. Trade rumors sapped the Lakers’ morale last season, and Kuzma appeared to be hit particularly hard.

Report: Bulls guard Zach LaVine, Grizzlies rookie Ja Morant invited to dunk contest

Former dunk-contest champion Zach LaVine
By Dan FeldmanJan 6, 2020, 4:00 PM EST
Zach LaVine is a back-to-back dunk-contest champion who won one of the best-ever dunk contests. Ja Morant‘s dunks are so good, even his missed dunks are electrifying.

Want to see them compete this year in Chicago?

There’s a chance.

Eric Woodard of ESPN:

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports:

Memphis Grizzlies standout rookie Ja Morant has been invited to compete in the NBA Slam Dunk Contest during All-Star Weekend in Chicago next month, league sources told Yahoo Sports.

“It’s something I’m thinking about,” Morant told Yahoo Sports. “I haven’t made a decision yet.”

Lakers center Dwight Howard and Heat forward Derrick Jones Jr. have reportedly already accepted invitations. There have been four entrants in each of the last five dunk contests. So, this could be the entire field if LaVine and Morant join.

Will they?

LaVine has a chance to achieve his goal of becoming an All-Star. Barring a change in format and injury replacements, 4-6 Eastern Conference guards will make the All-Star game. Trae Young, Kemba Walker, Ben Simmons and Bradley Beal look like the top candidates. LaVine is in the next tier with Jaylen Brown, Kyle Lowry, Spencer Dinwiddie and Devonte' Graham. Though he has missed most of the season, Kyrie Irving ranks second in fan voting. If enough players pick him and media votes are concentrated enough on other players, Irving could steal a starting spot. Jimmy Butler is listed as a frontcourt player for fan voting, but coaches could pick him as a reserve guard.

Simply, it’s borderline for LaVine.

Morant will almost definitely be in Chicago for the Rising Stars game. With Zion Williamson injured, Morant is the top representative of the 2019 draft class. So, that makes it simpler for Morant to compete in the dunk contest, too.