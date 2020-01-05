Watch Luka Doncic’s NBA-leading 10th triple-double, but Mavs still fall to Hornets in OT

By Kurt HelinJan 5, 2020, 10:13 AM EST
Luka Doncic continues to impress.

Saturday night he racked up 39 points, 12 rebounds, and 10 assists — his league-leading 10th triple-double of the season. Doncic got his buckets at the rim, hit five threes, and tore Charlotte up on the pick-and-roll.

It wasn’t enough, and Doncic had a crucial turnover and missed two threes late in regulation that could have won the game.

Instead, Terry Rozier hit an off-balance lay-up near the end of regulation, then capped his 29-points with the go-ahead three in overtime.

Devonte Graham added 27 points and 13 assists for Charlotte in the win.

Wizards scored 92 bench points in win, most in NBA since 1977

By Kurt HelinJan 5, 2020, 11:00 AM EST
Ish Smith was dealing, coming off the bench to score a career-high 32 and dominate Nuggets late.

He wasn’t alone in bench scoring: Troy Brown had 25 points (on 10-of-12 shooting), Isaac Bonga had 15, Antejs Pasecniks 13, and Garrison Matthews seven.

That added up to 92 points off the bench, a Washington win, and a historic night.

The Wizards needed that because Bradley Beal, C.J. Miles, Rui Hachimura, Davis Bertans, and Thomas Bryant were all out injured. Washington beat Miami with Beal sidelined on Monday, that’s a couple of quality wins without the best player.

Kevin Love responds on Instagram, “I love my teammates”

David Liam Kyle/NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJan 5, 2020, 8:00 AM EST
Saturday at Cavaliers shootaround, Kevin Love reportedly blew up at team GM Koby Altman, venting his frustration and anger with the organization. Then during the game Saturday night, Love’s frustration with Collin Sexton pounding the ball out beyond the arc seemed to boil over.

Love took to Instagram after the game to say we’re all reading it wrong, he loves Collin Sexton and his teammates.

Love has said his piece, although his actions Saturday speak louder about his mindset.

Love has every right to be frustrated with a team losing nearly every game, plus playing with a rookie point guard can be hard on veterans. Love also signed a four-year, $120 million contract extension that kicked in this season — he is being paid handsomely to put up with it and teach the next generation.

Love reportedly wants out of Cleveland and his name has come up in trade rumors, although that $120 million contract extension — which has three years remaining — has proven a sticking point. There has been some buzz the deal may get done, but it still is a longshot.

This means Kevin Love needs to do more than post on IG about how much he loves his teammates. Actions speak louder than words.

 

Watch J.J. Redick silence the Sacramento crowd with layup game-winner

Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJan 5, 2020, 3:05 AM EST
Sacramento needed a miracle to tie the game, down four with 5.6 seconds left. Then Nemanja Bjelica delivered them one.

The Golden 1 Center was rocking. Then J.J. Redick quieted it down with the game-winner.

Watch the down screen Derrick Favors sets on Trevor Ariza to free Redick up — that was better than the blocking than Deshaun Watson got most of Saturday. Kings fans wanted a foul call on Favors, but you’re not getting that call at that point in the game. Sorry.

Richaun Holmes tried to help, but Redick is a veteran who knows how to use his body to create a little space and hit the difficult shot. That’s why the Pelicans got the win.

Lonzo Ball had 24 points and 10 assists to lead the Pelicans. Harrison Barnes had 30 for the Kings in the loss.

Kansas coach Bill Self emphatically shoots down idea he’s next Spurs coach

Cody Glenn/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJan 4, 2020, 11:00 PM EST
There is growing speculation among league sources that Gregg Popovich plans to step down as Spurs coach after the season and have winning Olympic gold in Tokyo this summer as his swan song. Even if that is not the case, Popovich, who turns 71 this month, is not going to coach a whole lot longer.

That’s led to “who’s next?” speculation around the Spurs. One name that has come up is Kansas coach Bill Self, and the rumor comes from multiple sources. It’s conjecture based on the fact Self and Spurs CEO/GM R.C. Buford are good friends, Self has admitted he’s toyed with the idea of coming to the NBA, teams have reached out to him before.

Self emphatically shot down the idea he’d leave Kansas for San Antonio when speaking with Gary Bedore of the Kansas City Star.

“I haven’t talked to R.C. (Buford) ever about it, and he was in my wedding and I was in his. I know him pretty well and we’ve never once discussed it (job).

“Thirdly, I think it’s kind of an insult to the Spurs because they have the greatest coach maybe our sport has potentially ever known, especially NBA,” Self added. “One of the two or three best all time for sure.

“There’s absolutely zero truth to that,” he continued of rumors he’ll be Spurs coach, maybe next season. “The thing that cracks me up about some media types is the more outlandish things you can say … You grab something or throw something against the wall and hope something sticks. There’s zero truth to that. That’s not even one that would impact us positively, negatively. There’s nothing to it at all.”

This is part spin by Self. Of course he told the Kansas media he has no plans to leave Kansas — what did you expect him to say? Plus, he’s trying to recruit players to Kansas for next season, other colleges will throw out the “Self might be leaving the Jayhawks” idea to try and sway top high school players, so it’s in Self’s interest to emphatically shoot down the rumor.

Self is a smart coach who potentially could thrive in the NBA, the idea the Spurs would turn to him is not ludicrous. However, there is a Redwood-sized Popovich coaching tree around the NBA and countless people who would love the job and would come in and do things the “Spurs way.” Bring in Self and it’s going to be a change of culture, which seems unlikely in San Antonio. More likely is they promote someone from within or bring another Popovich protege back to step into those shoes.

That is if Popovich even retires.