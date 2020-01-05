John McCoy/Getty Images

Lakers reportedly willing to “listen to pitches” for Kyle Kuzma trade

By Kurt HelinJan 5, 2020, 1:49 PM EST
Leave a comment

Looking for an advantage in a tight race with the Clippers, Bucks, and other teams that see themselves as contenders, the Lakers would love to make a roster upgrade at the trade deadline. The problem? They sent most of the players and picks teams would want back in a trade to New Orleans to land Anthony Davis, and the veteran expiring contracts on their roster have little value around the league.

The Lakers do have Kyle Kuzma.

Los Angeles GM Rob Pelinka is at least listening to offers for their young star, reports Sam Amick at The Athletic.

What’s more, sources now say the Lakers have shown a recent willingness to listen to pitches for Kuzma.

And … we’re off — sort of. From the Lakers’ perspective, this open-phone-lines approach is merely a case of Pelinka doing due diligence as opposed to having substantive discussions. If only because nothing of real interest has come their way — yet.

It would take a lot in return for Pelinka and the Lakers to give up Kuzma, but maybe not as much as some Lakers’ fans think.

Consider the Lakers situation: A win-now team in need of more playmaking (Kuzma is not a playmaker, he’s a finisher and with the Lakers a sixth man). The Lakers are nearly wholly dependent upon LeBron James to run the offense, when he sits the Laker offense is 13 points per 100 possessions worse, falling to a 101 net rating that would be worst in the league. Rajon Rondo is not the answer.

If Kuzma can bring back a quality shot creator to both pair with LeBron and Anthony Davis, and to run the show when LeBron sits, it could be a good trade.

Plus, this summer Kuzma is eligible for an extension of his rookie contract. It seems a longshot the sides reach an agreement on a number for an extension — as long as Davis is on the Lakers Kuzma is a sixth man, but he doesn’t see himself that way — which would make Kuzma a restricted free agent in 2021. That summer, a team could try to poach Kuzma for a salary the Lakers just aren’t willing to pay. How much do the Lakers want to pay to keep Kuzma on the roster? (Remember, this coming July the Lakers will max out Anthony Davis with an extension, a deal that everyone around the league expects will come together quickly. Which means the Lakers are going to have a payroll in the luxury tax for years.)

Kuzma’s box score numbers have taken a hit with Davis getting more touches at the No. 2 option. Kuzma is averaging 12.1 points and 3.5 rebounds a game, shooting just 42.5 percent overall but 35.4 percent from three (he’s shooting 55 percent on corner threes this season, a positive in his game). His play has been up and down as he has struggled to find a consistent role on this team.

Maybe another team sees a scorer as what they need and are willing to give up a good playmaker to get one. Maybe.

Most likely, Kuzma is with the Lakers come the playoffs. But it’s the smart move for Pelinka and the Lakers to listen to offers.

 

 

Kawhi Leonard: ‘I never said I was considering going to the Knicks’

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJan 5, 2020, 1:00 PM EST
Leave a comment

LOS ANGELES — Last June and July, most of the Knicks’ free agency buzz centered around Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, but on the fringes there were rumors about Kawhi Leonard. Maybe Durant and Leonard would team up on the Knicks, but at the very least the Knicks thought they’d get a meeting (which never happened).

Saturday, after an ugly loss with his new Clippers teammates, Leonard shot down the idea the Knicks were even in play, and he never scheduled to meet with them.

“I never said I was considering going to the Knicks,” Leonard said when asked by New York media (in town because the Knicks and Clippers play Sunday). “Everybody knew where I wanted to go and that was requested in the trade, so I don’t know where that came from.”

Leonard wanted to go home to the Los Angeles area, and ultimately that was with the Clippers, not the Lakers.

Knicks brass said they canceled the meeting with Leonard, but that appears to be more face-saving spin out of New York.

Durant laid out the harsh reality about the Knicks right now: The top free agents, especially younger players, are looking elsewhere. Durant chose the team across the Brooklyn Bridge because it had built a better culture and had role players ready to win now, or at least when Durant returns from his torn Achilles (the Nets have floated around .500 lately despite Durant and Kyrie Irving being out). For the Knicks to get the biggest names again, they need to establish a culture, develop players, develop a system, and stick with it for more than a season-and-a-half and show some stability. Do that, and the lure of winning in Madison Square Garden will draw the game’s best.

Right now, Leonard wasn’t even considering them.

 

 

Wizards score 92 bench points in win; most in NBA since 1977

By Kurt HelinJan 5, 2020, 11:00 AM EST
Leave a comment

Ish Smith was dealing, coming off the bench to score a career-high 32 and dominate Nuggets late.

He wasn’t alone in bench scoring: Troy Brown had 25 points (on 10-of-12 shooting), Isaac Bonga had 15, Antejs Pasecniks 13, and Garrison Matthews seven.

That added up to 92 points off the bench, a Washington win, and a historic night.

The Wizards needed that because Bradley Beal, C.J. Miles, Rui Hachimura, Davis Bertans, and Thomas Bryant were all out injured. Washington beat Miami with Beal sidelined on Monday, that’s a couple of quality wins without the best player.

Watch Luka Doncic’s NBA-leading 10th triple-double, but Mavs still fall to Hornets in OT

By Kurt HelinJan 5, 2020, 10:13 AM EST
Leave a comment

Luka Doncic continues to impress.

Saturday night he racked up 39 points, 12 rebounds, and 10 assists — his league-leading 10th triple-double of the season. Doncic got his buckets at the rim, hit five threes, and tore Charlotte up on the pick-and-roll.

It wasn’t enough, and Doncic had a crucial turnover and missed two threes late in regulation that could have won the game.

Instead, Terry Rozier hit an off-balance lay-up near the end of regulation, then capped his 29-points with the go-ahead three in overtime.

Devonte Graham added 27 points and 13 assists for Charlotte in the win.

Kevin Love responds on Instagram: ‘I love my teammates’

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJan 5, 2020, 8:00 AM EST
Leave a comment

Saturday at Cavaliers shootaround, Kevin Love reportedly blew up at team GM Koby Altman, venting his frustration and anger with the organization. Then during the game Saturday night, Love’s frustration with Collin Sexton pounding the ball out beyond the arc seemed to boil over.

Love took to Instagram after the game to say we’re all reading it wrong, he loves Collin Sexton and his teammates.

Love has said his piece, although his actions Saturday speak louder about his mindset.

Love has every right to be frustrated with a team losing nearly every game, plus playing with a rookie point guard can be hard on veterans. Love also signed a four-year, $120 million contract extension that kicked in this season — he is being paid handsomely to put up with it and teach the next generation.

Love reportedly wants out of Cleveland and his name has come up in trade rumors, although that $120 million contract extension — which has three years remaining — has proven a sticking point. There has been some buzz the deal may get done, but it still is a longshot.

This means Kevin Love needs to do more than post on IG about how much he loves his teammates. Actions speak louder than words.