Kawhi Leonard: ‘I never said I was considering going to the Knicks’

LOS ANGELES — Last June and July, most of the Knicks’ free agency buzz centered around Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, but on the fringes there were rumors about Kawhi Leonard. Maybe Durant and Leonard would team up on the Knicks, but at the very least the Knicks thought they’d get a meeting (which never happened).
Saturday, after an ugly loss with his new Clippers teammates, Leonard shot down the idea the Knicks were even in play, and he never scheduled to meet with them.
“I never said I was considering going to the Knicks,” Leonard said when asked by New York media (in town because the Knicks and Clippers play Sunday). “Everybody knew where I wanted to go and that was requested in the trade, so I don’t know where that came from.”
Leonard wanted to go home to the Los Angeles area, and ultimately that was with the Clippers, not the Lakers.
Knicks brass said they canceled the meeting with Leonard, but that appears to be more face-saving spin out of New York.
Durant laid out the harsh reality about the Knicks right now: The top free agents, especially younger players, are looking elsewhere. Durant chose the team across the Brooklyn Bridge because it had built a better culture and had role players ready to win now, or at least when Durant returns from his torn Achilles (the Nets have floated around .500 lately despite Durant and Kyrie Irving being out). For the Knicks to get the biggest names again, they need to establish a culture, develop players, develop a system, and stick with it for more than a season-and-a-half and show some stability. Do that, and the lure of winning in Madison Square Garden will draw the game’s best.
Right now, Leonard wasn’t even considering them.
Ish Smith was dealing, coming off the bench to score a career-high 32 and dominate Nuggets late.
He wasn’t alone in bench scoring: Troy Brown had 25 points (on 10-of-12 shooting), Isaac Bonga had 15, Antejs Pasecniks 13, and Garrison Matthews seven.
That added up to 92 points off the bench, a Washington win, and a historic night.
The Wizards needed that because Bradley Beal, C.J. Miles, Rui Hachimura, Davis Bertans, and Thomas Bryant were all out injured. Washington beat Miami with Beal sidelined on Monday, that’s a couple of quality wins without the best player.
Luka Doncic continues to impress.
Saturday night he racked up 39 points, 12 rebounds, and 10 assists — his league-leading 10th triple-double of the season. Doncic got his buckets at the rim, hit five threes, and tore Charlotte up on the pick-and-roll.
It wasn’t enough, and Doncic had a crucial turnover and missed two threes late in regulation that could have won the game.
Instead, Terry Rozier hit an off-balance lay-up near the end of regulation, then capped his 29-points with the go-ahead three in overtime.
Devonte Graham added 27 points and 13 assists for Charlotte in the win.
Saturday at Cavaliers shootaround, Kevin Love reportedly blew up at team GM Koby Altman, venting his frustration and anger with the organization. Then during the game Saturday night, Love’s frustration with Collin Sexton pounding the ball out beyond the arc seemed to boil over.
Love took to Instagram after the game to say we’re all reading it wrong, he loves Collin Sexton and his teammates.
Love has said his piece, although his actions Saturday speak louder about his mindset.
Love has every right to be frustrated with a team losing nearly every game, plus playing with a rookie point guard can be hard on veterans. Love also signed a four-year, $120 million contract extension that kicked in this season — he is being paid handsomely to put up with it and teach the next generation.
Love reportedly wants out of Cleveland and his name has come up in trade rumors, although that $120 million contract extension — which has three years remaining — has proven a sticking point. There has been some buzz the deal may get done, but it still is a longshot.
This means Kevin Love needs to do more than post on IG about how much he loves his teammates. Actions speak louder than words.
Sacramento needed a miracle to tie the game, down four with 5.6 seconds left. Then Nemanja Bjelica delivered them one.
The Golden 1 Center was rocking. Then J.J. Redick quieted it down with the game-winner.
Watch the down screen Derrick Favors sets on Trevor Ariza to free Redick up — that was better than the blocking than Deshaun Watson got most of Saturday. Kings fans wanted a foul call on Favors, but you’re not getting that call at that point in the game. Sorry.
Richaun Holmes tried to help, but Redick is a veteran who knows how to use his body to create a little space and hit the difficult shot. That’s why the Pelicans got the win.
Lonzo Ball had 24 points and 10 assists to lead the Pelicans. Harrison Barnes had 30 for the Kings in the loss.