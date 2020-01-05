Goran Dragic, Bam Adebayo lift Heat past Trail Blazers

By Kurt HelinJan 5, 2020, 11:15 PM EST
Leave a comment

MIAMI (AP) — James Johnson scored on his first possession in more than a month. Dragic either scored or got somebody else points pretty much every time the ball was in his hands.

As often is the case for Miami, bench guys came up big.

Dragic had 29 points and 13 assists, Bam Adebayo added 20 points on 9-for-10 shooting and the Heat — without Jimmy Butler — never trailed in a 122-111 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday night.

“It doesn’t matter for us who’s playing or not,” Dragic said. “We don’t use excuses.”

Dragic tied a career best with seven 3-pointers. Derrick Jones Jr. scored 19 points for the Heat, who got 14 from Kendrick Nunn and 12 in 22 minutes from little-used Johnson — who was called upon largely because Miami was without Butler.

It was Johnson’s first minutes since Nov. 27.

“I’ve been in every situation that this league can offer, honestly,” Johnson said. “I know for sure it can be worse.”

Tyler Herro scored 11 points for Miami, as did Meyers Leonard in his first game against his former team.

Damian Lillard led Portland with 34 points and 12 assists. Former Heat center Hassan Whiteside, booed almost every time he touched the ball, finished with 21 points and 18 rebounds for Portland.

“It felt weird at first,” Whiteside said of playing against his former club. “But a lot of them guys I haven’t played with. There were a few guys out there that I actually knew.”

Both teams were missing starters unexpectedly. Miami was without Butler, ruled out because of back soreness. Portland played without the services of CJ McCollum for the first time this season; he was out with an upper-respiratory infection.

“Any time one of your best players is not on the floor you’re going to be less of a team,” Lillard said. “We’re professionals and that’s when you turn to the next guy. … It’s tough not having him but they didn’t have their best player.

Anfernee Simons scored 19 points off the bench for Portland, which cut a 24-point deficit to nine in the third quarter but no closer.

“Whatever word you want to use, we didn’t compete hard enough in the first half,” Portland coach Terry Stotts said. “They had us on our heels from the outset.”

The Heat improved their NBA-best home record to 17-1 — that’s only two wins shy of their home total for 41 games last season — and are 10-0 after losses.

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said he still roots for Whiteside, who spent five years with Miami and got traded this summer as part of the series of moves that allowed the Heat to land Butler.

“We invested a lot into him and he invested a lot into us,” Spoelstra said. “For whatever reason — it just happens in this business — it was just time to turn the page on that team and it’s not anyone’s fault.”

Montrezl Harrell, Lou Williams each score 30+ off bench, Clippers beat Knicks

By Kurt HelinJan 5, 2020, 9:04 PM EST
Leave a comment

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A day after a 26-point loss to Memphis in another matinee, the Clippers had a least three players score at least 30 points for the first time in franchise history.

Montrezl Harrell scored 34 points off the bench, reserve Lou Williams scored 32 to match starter Paul George, and Los Angeles beat the New York Knicks 135-132 on Sunday.

It was the first time in the Clippers’ history that three players scored at least 30 points. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, it was the first time two players have scored 30 points off the bench in a regulation NBA game since the 1970-71 season.

“Montrezl and Lou were fantastic. History is good. Someone has to make it,” Clippers coach Doc Rivers said.

Harrell didn’t say much after tying a career high and producing the seventh 30-point game of his four-year career. One day after saying the Clippers were “not a great team” following the embarrassment by Memphis, Harrell walked past reporters with a smile on his face and said, “You all have a good Sunday.”

George, who missed Saturday’s game with left hamstring tightness, said it was important to not come out flat two afternoons in a row.

“We saw Lou and Montrezl lead the way. Watching that from the bench, it got us motivated. We knew the job we had to do,” said George, who posted his seventh 30-point game this season. He was 9 of 14 from the field, including 5 of 6 on 3-pointers, in 32 minutes.

Both teams shot 54% or more from the floor in a game that will not go down as a defensive masterpiece.

Los Angeles was up by 15 late in the third quarter and 121-110 with 7:06 remaining in the game when George fouled out. New York scored eight straight points to draw within three and was still within one possession in the final minute when Williams drove the lane and hit a floating jumper with 18.5 seconds left to make it 133-128.

Marcus Morris — who led New York with a career-high 38 points — hit a jumper with 10.4 seconds left to get the Knicks back within three, but Williams put it out of reach after a timeout with a pair of free throws.

“You can win games with bad offense and good defense,” Rivers said. “Tonight people can say either the offense was phenomenal or both teams struggled defensively. The players will say one thing but the coaches will say the other.”

Rivers might be surprised that George agreed with him.

“We still allowed too many points and have to get better,” George said. “It’s an area we have to improve, but our offense got us over the hump today.”

RJ Barrett added 24 points for New York and Julius Randle had 16 points and eight rebounds.

“At end of the day, we wanted to win but took a positive step in our competition level,” Morris said. “For us to be in the game against one of the top teams in the league and have a big lead says a lot.”

Los Angeles trailed by 16 at the end of the first quarter but put up a 47-point second quarter to lead 76-69 at halftime. That was the most points scored in the second period of an NBA game this season and tied for the fourth most in any quarter.

Williams led the way with 18 points in the period, including three straight 3-pointers that tied it at 51 with 7:16 remaining. Harrell had 14 points in the quarter, including 10 of the Clippers’ first 13 points during the run.

The Knicks went on a 24-8 run in the first quarter to lead 33-19. New York, which came in making 10.7 3-pointers per game, made four during its spurt while Randle scored seven points.

The Knicks extended their lead to 45-29 at the end of the quarter as they went 19 of 29 from the field. The output was tied for the third-most points scored in the first 12 minutes of an NBA game this season and marked the first time the Knicks have scored at least 44 points and shot over 70% from the field in the first in nearly 11 years. The last time it happened was also against the Clippers, on March 25, 2009.

“It was one of the wilder games that I have been a part of,” Knicks coach Mike Miller said. “We put together a big first quarter and then it flipped. But we showed grit to stay in the game and put ourselves in position at the end.”

Rick Carlisle frustrated with increasingly physical play against Luka Doncic

John McCoy/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJan 5, 2020, 7:00 PM EST
Leave a comment

We’ve seen it with everyone from Stephen Curry in recent years through Shaquille O’Neal in the 1990s, when teams struggle to defend an elite player they get physical with him.

Luka Doncic is getting that treatment now in Dallas, and it’s ticking off Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle.

“It’s been going on the entire season,” Carlisle said Saturday before Dallas’ loss (and a Doncic triple-double), via the Associated Press. “Teams are taking liberties on him. It’s not good. But he’s handling it very well…

“He’s a great player, so people are going to go after him. It doesn’t mean that a lot of this stuff is right or in the spirit of what the game should look like. He’s got scratches all over his arms all the time, stuff like that. Not good.”

This is what smart coaches do, make the issue public and try to get in the head of officials and have them looking for it. Carlisle will reinforce that with referees during the game.

Doncic agreed with his coach, but he’s not going to complain about it.

“It’s true. I’m not going to lie,” Doncic said. “But it’s just basketball. It’s a physical game. I’ve just got to keep going.”

Doncic is a physical player himself, a strong 6’8″ guard who will back down smaller defenders when they switch onto him. He’s physically stronger than defenders often expect and that lets him get where he wants to get on the court. He gives plenty back.

Carlisle wants him to get a little less.

Clippers, 76ers rumored to be interested in Marcus Morris trade

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJan 5, 2020, 5:00 PM EST
Leave a comment

Marcus Morris is a name to watch at the trade deadline because he is the most valuable chip on the Knicks’ roster, a gritty but also floor-spacing four that could help a team in the postseason.

The Clippers and 76ers have both expressed interest, reports Mark Berman of the New York Post.

The Clippers, who play host to the Knicks on Sunday at Staples Center, reportedly have interest in Morris, though they have a dearth of draft picks following the trade for Paul George

According to a source, the 76ers also have some interest in Morris as a solid two-way forward bench piece. Morris’ hometown team is on a championship-or-bust mission. Perhaps that would pique Morris’ interest more than L.A.

The Knicks might be able to get a first-round pick for Morris, and the Clippers have their 2020 first available to make a deal work (although that pick will be in the 20s). The Sixers can throw in multiple second-round picks, this season and beyond. For either team to make the financials work, it would likely involve a third team with some cap space to absorb salary, which would be Atlanta.

All of which is to say, it’s not easy to put together a Morris trade. It’s also not impossible.

Morris is a veteran who has seen his name on the rumor mill plenty, so his reaction was understandably a verbal shrug.

“I’m a vet in this game. That s*** doesn’t bother me anymore. Rumors are rumors. Look, I told you before I’m in New York and love being here. I’m excited to help to turn this around. I’m not paying that any mind. I’m focused on what we got going on in this locker room.”

The veteran forward is leading the Knicks scoring 18.5 points per game, he’s grabbing 5.4 boards a game, and he’s spacing the floor shooting 45.4 percent from three. He’s a physical defender — exactly the kind of player teams want on their side in the playoffs.

 

 

Isaiah Thomas fined $25K for making contact with official

By Dan FeldmanJan 5, 2020, 3:00 PM EST
Leave a comment

Isaiah Thomas got ejected 88 seconds into the Wizards’ loss to the Trail Blazers on Friday for making contact with a referee.

Now comes further punishment.

NBA release:

Washington Wizards guard Isaiah Thomas has been fined $25,000 for making inappropriate contact with a game official, it was announced today by Kiki VanDeWeghe, Executive Vice President, Basketball Operations.

The NBA has repeatedly suspended players for bumping referees. The league has also just fined players for similar transgressions. The fines have come more recently, so perhaps this is part of a larger trend of leniency for player misconduct. However, players have also gotten suspended in the last few years for making contact with officials, though those incidents had head-to-head contact and a player running out of his way to clip a referee.

Thomas was in close proximity with referee Marat Kogut when Portland trapped the Washington guard and sent him off balance. Thomas collided with/fell into Kogut with a clenched fist landing on Kogut’s chest. Then, Thomas extended his arm, sending Kogut stumbling backward into the crowd. Thomas also grabbed Kogut’s arm as Kogut signaled the ejection.

Ultimately, it should be players’ responsibility to avoid contacting officials. Thomas failed in that regard. Should the consequence include a fine or suspension? Tough to say based on precedent.