Clippers, 76ers rumored to be interested in Marcus Morris trade

By Kurt HelinJan 5, 2020, 5:00 PM EST
Marcus Morris is a name to watch at the trade deadline because he is the most valuable chip on the Knicks’ roster, a gritty but also floor-spacing four that could help a team in the postseason.

The Clippers and 76ers have both expressed interest, reports Mark Berman of the New York Post.

The Clippers, who play host to the Knicks on Sunday at Staples Center, reportedly have interest in Morris, though they have a dearth of draft picks following the trade for Paul George

According to a source, the 76ers also have some interest in Morris as a solid two-way forward bench piece. Morris’ hometown team is on a championship-or-bust mission. Perhaps that would pique Morris’ interest more than L.A.

The Knicks might be able to get a first-round pick for Morris, and the Clippers have their 2020 first available to make a deal work (although that pick will be in the 20s). The Sixers can throw in multiple second-round picks, this season and beyond. For either team to make the financials work, it would likely involve a third team with some cap space to absorb salary, which would be Atlanta.

All of which is to say, it’s not easy to put together a Morris trade. It’s also not impossible.

Morris is a veteran who has seen his name on the rumor mill plenty, so his reaction was understandably a verbal shrug.

“I’m a vet in this game. That s*** doesn’t bother me anymore. Rumors are rumors. Look, I told you before I’m in New York and love being here. I’m excited to help to turn this around. I’m not paying that any mind. I’m focused on what we got going on in this locker room.”

The veteran forward is leading the Knicks scoring 18.5 points per game, he's grabbing 5.4 boards a game, and he's spacing the floor shooting 45.4 percent from three. He's a physical defender — exactly the kind of player teams want on their side in the playoffs.

 

 

Isaiah Thomas fined $25K for making contact with official

By Dan FeldmanJan 5, 2020, 3:00 PM EST
Isaiah Thomas got ejected 88 seconds into the Wizards’ loss to the Trail Blazers on Friday for making contact with a referee.

Now comes further punishment.

NBA release:

Washington Wizards guard Isaiah Thomas has been fined $25,000 for making inappropriate contact with a game official, it was announced today by Kiki VanDeWeghe, Executive Vice President, Basketball Operations.

The NBA has repeatedly suspended players for bumping referees. The league has also just fined players for similar transgressions. The fines have come more recently, so perhaps this is part of a larger trend of leniency for player misconduct. However, players have also gotten suspended in the last few years for making contact with officials, though those incidents had head-to-head contact and a player running out of his way to clip a referee.

Thomas was in close proximity with referee Marat Kogut when Portland trapped the Washington guard and sent him off balance. Thomas collided with/fell into Kogut with a clenched fist landing on Kogut’s chest. Then, Thomas extended his arm, sending Kogut stumbling backward into the crowd. Thomas also grabbed Kogut’s arm as Kogut signaled the ejection.

Ultimately, it should be players’ responsibility to avoid contacting officials. Thomas failed in that regard. Should the consequence include a fine or suspension? Tough to say based on precedent.

Lakers reportedly willing to ‘listen to pitches’ for Kyle Kuzma trade

By Kurt HelinJan 5, 2020, 1:49 PM EST
Looking for an advantage in a tight race with the Clippers, Bucks, and other teams that see themselves as contenders, the Lakers would love to make a roster upgrade at the trade deadline. The problem? They sent most of the players and picks teams would want back in a trade to New Orleans to land Anthony Davis, and the veteran expiring contracts on their roster have little value around the league.

The Lakers do have Kyle Kuzma.

Los Angeles GM Rob Pelinka is at least listening to offers for their young star, reports Sam Amick at The Athletic.

What’s more, sources now say the Lakers have shown a recent willingness to listen to pitches for Kuzma.

And … we’re off — sort of. From the Lakers’ perspective, this open-phone-lines approach is merely a case of Pelinka doing due diligence as opposed to having substantive discussions. If only because nothing of real interest has come their way — yet.

It would take a lot in return for Pelinka and the Lakers to give up Kuzma, but maybe not as much as some Lakers’ fans think.

Consider the Lakers situation: A win-now team in need of more playmaking (Kuzma is not a playmaker, he’s a finisher and with the Lakers a sixth man). The Lakers are nearly wholly dependent upon LeBron James to run the offense, when he sits the Laker offense is 13 points per 100 possessions worse, falling to a 101 net rating that would be worst in the league. Rajon Rondo is not the answer.

If Kuzma can bring back a quality shot creator to both pair with LeBron and Anthony Davis, and to run the show when LeBron sits, it could be a good trade.

Plus, this summer Kuzma is eligible for an extension of his rookie contract. It seems a longshot the sides reach an agreement on a number for an extension — as long as Davis is on the Lakers Kuzma is a sixth man, but he doesn’t see himself that way — which would make Kuzma a restricted free agent in 2021. That summer, a team could try to poach Kuzma for a salary the Lakers just aren’t willing to pay. How much do the Lakers want to pay to keep Kuzma on the roster? (Remember, this coming July the Lakers will max out Anthony Davis with an extension, a deal that everyone around the league expects will come together quickly. Which means the Lakers are going to have a payroll in the luxury tax for years.)

Kuzma’s box score numbers have taken a hit with Davis getting more touches at the No. 2 option. Kuzma is averaging 12.1 points and 3.5 rebounds a game, shooting just 42.5 percent overall but 35.4 percent from three (he’s shooting 55 percent on corner threes this season, a positive in his game). His play has been up and down as he has struggled to find a consistent role on this team.

Maybe another team sees a scorer as what they need and are willing to give up a good playmaker to get one. Maybe.

Most likely, Kuzma is with the Lakers come the playoffs. But it’s the smart move for Pelinka and the Lakers to listen to offers.

 

 

Kawhi Leonard: ‘I never said I was considering going to the Knicks’

By Kurt HelinJan 5, 2020, 1:00 PM EST
LOS ANGELES — Last June and July, most of the Knicks’ free agency buzz centered around Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, but on the fringes there were rumors about Kawhi Leonard. Maybe Durant and Leonard would team up on the Knicks, but at the very least the Knicks thought they’d get a meeting (which never happened).

Saturday, after an ugly loss with his new Clippers teammates, Leonard shot down the idea the Knicks were even in play, and he never scheduled to meet with them.

“I never said I was considering going to the Knicks,” Leonard said when asked by New York media (in town because the Knicks and Clippers play Sunday). “Everybody knew where I wanted to go and that was requested in the trade, so I don’t know where that came from.”

Leonard wanted to go home to the Los Angeles area, and ultimately that was with the Clippers, not the Lakers.

Knicks brass said they canceled the meeting with Leonard, but that appears to be more face-saving spin out of New York.

Durant laid out the harsh reality about the Knicks right now: The top free agents, especially younger players, are looking elsewhere. Durant chose the team across the Brooklyn Bridge because it had built a better culture and had role players ready to win now, or at least when Durant returns from his torn Achilles (the Nets have floated around .500 lately despite Durant and Kyrie Irving being out). For the Knicks to get the biggest names again, they need to establish a culture, develop players, develop a system, and stick with it for more than a season-and-a-half and show some stability. Do that, and the lure of winning in Madison Square Garden will draw the game’s best.

Right now, Leonard wasn't even considering them.

 

 

Wizards score 92 bench points in win; most in NBA since 1977

By Kurt HelinJan 5, 2020, 11:00 AM EST
Ish Smith was dealing, coming off the bench to score a career-high 32 and dominate Nuggets late.

He wasn’t alone in bench scoring: Troy Brown had 25 points (on 10-of-12 shooting), Isaac Bonga had 15, Antejs Pasecniks 13, and Garrison Matthews seven.

That added up to 92 points off the bench, a Washington win, and a historic night.

The Wizards needed that because Bradley Beal, C.J. Miles, Rui Hachimura, Davis Bertans, and Thomas Bryant were all out injured. Washington beat Miami with Beal sidelined on Monday, that’s a couple of quality wins without the best player.