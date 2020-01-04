Russell Westbrook misses monster wide-open dunk (video)

By Dan FeldmanJan 4, 2020, 3:00 PM EST
Leave a comment

Russell Westbrook – great at attacking the rim, not so great at finishing once there. Similarly, Westbrook gets many of his assists because his aggressiveness tilts defenses, not because he’s a pinpoint passer.

Those strengths and weaknesses were on full display during a dramatic stretch of the Rockets’ win over the 76ers last night.

Westbrook tried to inbound off Ben Simmons‘ back but missed, turning the ball over. Westbrook stole the ball back and raced ahead of everyone else. He cocked back for a huge two-handed slam, but missed the wide-open dunk. After Philadelphia scored, Westbrook drove for another layup and missed that, too. For good measure, Westbrook missed another dunk later in the third quarter.

At least Westbrook can move past his ugly plays with a victory. The 76ers’ frustration endured after the game.

Ja Morant broke Jerome Robinson’s ankles, stared him down, drained three (VIDEO)

Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJan 4, 2020, 4:38 PM EST
Leave a comment

LOS ANGELES — This is just nasty.

Memphis’ Rookie of the Year frontrunner Ja Morant has been putting on a show at Staples Center in an appease the foreign broadcast markets early start game. That was highlighted by Morant breaking the ankles of Jarome Robinson (with a little shove), staring him down, then draining the three.

Poor Jerome, that’s not fair.

Morant has been impressive with his scoring (12 points in the first half), passing, court vision, and handles all game. And he can finish.

Memphis was hot early — 7-of-9 from three in the first quarter — and led by 15 early against a shorthanded Clippers team (no Paul George or Patrick Beverley). That was down to eight at the half, 65-57 Memphis.

Joel Embiid frustrated with Sixers’ four-game losing streak: ‘It’s taking a toll on me’

By Kurt HelinJan 4, 2020, 1:00 PM EST
Leave a comment

Losing breeds frustration. Especially if you’re not used to it.

There’s a lot of frustration in Philadelphia right now.

The 76ers have lost four in a row, and that frustration is bubbling up in their locker room. After the third loss, there were calls for “accountability” and for players to look in the mirror. After James Harden dropped 44 to hand Philly another loss Friday, Joel Embiid said the losses are eating at him. And he was not alone, as reported by Noah Levick at NBC Sports Philadelphia.

“Losing four in a row sucks, and it doesn’t feel like we’re getting better,” Joel Embiid said. “It is frustrating…

“Well, if it’s not taking a toll on anybody … I care about winning,” Embiid said. “It’s taking a toll on me. All I care about is winning. It sucks. Gotta find a way. We gotta keep fighting.”

“We gotta win, pretty much,” Tobias Harris told reporters… “It’s an easy answer, but it’s the truth. We’ve just gotta figure out a way to come in and grind out a win, get our spirits up, get our vibe back and roll from there. I think winning solves everything, and we’ve gotta figure out a way to put a whole game together and be really sharp in our next game.”

All four losses have come on the road, where the Sixers are 7-12 on the season, and three were to quality teams (Miami, Indiana, Houston). In those four games, the Sixers have a bottom-10 offense and defense — they have been bad on both sides of the ball.

Philadelphia returns home Monday against Oklahoma City.

That home cooking may get the Sixers a 24th win on the season, but this losing streak has reignited questions about Philadelphia’s offensive issues. Particularly during a playoff series against a quality defense. In the Christmas Day win over the Bucks we saw how dangerous the 76ers can be, but they are far from consistent. Which means they are not building good habits that will carry them in tough playoff games.

There’s a lot of season left, every team faces adversity, and there’s plenty of time for Philadelphia to find itself. Tobias Harris is right, that needs to start with a win. Soon.

Rumor: Lakers interested in Magic point guard D.J. Augustin

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJan 4, 2020, 11:00 AM EST
Leave a comment

The Lakers could use another playmaking guard for the postseason. While they as good a playmaker as the game has in LeBron James, there is a steep drop off to Rajon Rondo, the Lakers’ next best perimeter shot creator. That’s why the Lakers are recruiting hard to land Darren Collison if he decides to unretire and come back to the game.

That’s not the only player the Lakers are rumored to be looking at, reports Sean Deveney at Heavy.com.

The Lakers have inquired about a number of potential veteran backup point guards and one potential target could come onto the trade market in the coming weeks: Orlando guard D.J. Augustin. The Lakers can’t trade a second-round pick until 2023, but the team does have rookie Talen Horton-Tucker, originally drafted by Orlando before he was traded to the Lakers, on hand.

After everything Los Angeles sent to New Orleans to land Anthony Davis, the Lakers don’t have a lot of trade chips left (teams are not looking to take on expiring veteran deals). Despite the bare cupboards, the Lakers could have enough to land Augustin.

That is, if Orlando decides to trade him. The Magic are 16-19 on the season and are currently a playoff team, sitting eighth in the East. As the trade deadline nears, if the Magic are still in the postseason mix in the East, they may be hesitant to trade a quality rotation player. Or, at least the price goes up.

Augustin averages 26 minutes a night off the bench for the Magic, giving them 10.6 points per game and some three-point shooting (33.9 percent this season). Augustin is a solid pick-and-roll ball handling guard who shoots out of that play an average of 6.4 times per game — exactly what the Lakers could use as a backup guard. Augustin also is in the final year of his contract, he would not tie up the Lakers’ books going forward.

Collison would be a better player for the Lakers, but if he decides he likes retirement then the Lakers need to have other options. Augustin would be a solid one.

Marcus Smart steps over Trae Young at end of Boston win, technicals follow

By Kurt HelinJan 4, 2020, 9:00 AM EST
Leave a comment

Trae Young is the leading All-Star vote-getter among Eastern Conference guards. Boston’s Marcus Smart took that as a personal challenge and was in Young’s face much of the night, and while Young had 28 points it was on 9-of-23 shooting (5-of-14 from three).

Then at the end of the game, things got personal. Boston center Daniel Theis blocked Young’s attempted game-winning three with just seconds left, Smart grabbed the loose ball, then steps over a sprawled out Young.

Young got called for a foul on that. Atlanta’s Alex Len jumped in to defend his teammate, Smart pushed Len, and ultimately a double-technical was handed out to Smart and Len. After the game, Smart told Chris Fosberg of NBC Sports Boston he stepped over Young because he had nowhere else to go (the video does not support that).

“I was going to go around him but where to? If I go to the right, I’m out of bounds. I didn’t see anybody to my left, I didn’t want to go that way,” said Smart. “The game was still going. I made a play. I was going forward. He stuck his hand out and tried to trip me, caught the foul, and then Alex Len got up on me.”

Both Young and Hawks coach Lloyd Pierce took the I don’t want to get fined by the league “I’m not sure what happened” road postgame.

Smart had been making big plays all night, including a late three that put Boston up by four in the final minute, a play where he yelled at the Hawks bench about leaving him open.

Smart finished the night with 15 points and nine assists.