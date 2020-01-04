Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Rumor: Lakers interested in Magic point guard D.J. Augustin

By Kurt HelinJan 4, 2020, 11:00 AM EST
The Lakers could use another playmaking guard for the postseason. While they as good a playmaker as the game has in LeBron James, there is a steep drop off to Rajon Rondo, the Lakers’ next best perimeter shot creator. That’s why the Lakers are recruiting hard to land Darren Collison if he decides to unretire and come back to the game.

That’s not the only player the Lakers are rumored to be looking at, reports Sean Deveney at Heavy.com.

The Lakers have inquired about a number of potential veteran backup point guards and one potential target could come onto the trade market in the coming weeks: Orlando guard D.J. Augustin. The Lakers can’t trade a second-round pick until 2023, but the team does have rookie Talen Horton-Tucker, originally drafted by Orlando before he was traded to the Lakers, on hand.

After everything Los Angeles sent to New Orleans to land Anthony Davis, the Lakers don’t have a lot of trade chips left (teams are not looking to take on expiring veteran deals). Despite the bare cupboards, the Lakers could have enough to land Augustin.

That is, if Orlando decides to trade him. The Magic are 16-19 on the season and are currently a playoff team, sitting eighth in the East. As the trade deadline nears, if the Magic are still in the postseason mix in the East, they may be hesitant to trade a quality rotation player. Or, at least the price goes up.

Augustin averages 26 minutes a night off the bench for the Magic, giving them 10.6 points per game and some three-point shooting (33.9 percent this season). Augustin is a solid pick-and-roll ball handling guard who shoots out of that play an average of 6.4 times per game — exactly what the Lakers could use as a backup guard. Augustin also is in the final year of his contract, he would not tie up the Lakers’ books going forward.

Collison would be a better player for the Lakers, but if he decides he likes retirement then the Lakers need to have other options. Augustin would be a solid one.

Joel Embiid frustrated with Sixers four-game losing streak, “It’s taking a toll on me”

By Kurt HelinJan 4, 2020, 1:00 PM EST
Losing breeds frustration. Especially if you’re not used to it.

There’s a lot of frustration in Philadelphia right now.

The 76ers have lost four in a row, and that frustration is bubbling up in their locker room. After the third loss, there were calls for “accountability” and for players to look in the mirror. After James Harden dropped 44 to hand Philly another loss Friday, Joel Embiid said the losses are eating at him. And he was not alone, as reported by Noah Levick at NBC Sports Philadelphia.

“Losing four in a row sucks, and it doesn’t feel like we’re getting better,” Joel Embiid said. “It is frustrating…

“Well, if it’s not taking a toll on anybody … I care about winning,” Embiid said. “It’s taking a toll on me. All I care about is winning. It sucks. Gotta find a way. We gotta keep fighting.”

“We gotta win, pretty much,” Tobias Harris told reporters… “It’s an easy answer, but it’s the truth. We’ve just gotta figure out a way to come in and grind out a win, get our spirits up, get our vibe back and roll from there. I think winning solves everything, and we’ve gotta figure out a way to put a whole game together and be really sharp in our next game.”

All four losses have come on the road, where the Sixers are 7-12 on the season, and three were to quality teams (Miami, Indiana, Houston). In those four games, the Sixers have a bottom-10 offense and defense — they have been bad on both sides of the ball.

Philadelphia returns home Monday against Oklahoma City.

That home cooking may get the Sixers a 24th win on the season, but this losing streak has reignited questions about Philadelphia’s offensive issues. Particularly during a playoff series against a quality defense. In the Christmas Day win over the Bucks we saw how dangerous the 76ers can be, but they are far from consistent. Which means they are not building good habits that will carry them in tough playoff games.

There’s a lot of season left, every team faces adversity, and there’s plenty of time for Philadelphia to find itself. Tobias Harris is right, that needs to start with a win. Soon.

Marcus Smart steps over Trae Young at end of Boston win, technicals follow

By Kurt HelinJan 4, 2020, 9:00 AM EST
Trae Young is the leading All-Star vote-getter among Eastern Conference guards. Boston’s Marcus Smart took that as a personal challenge and was in Young’s face much of the night, and while Young had 28 points it was on 9-of-23 shooting (5-of-14 from three).

Then at the end of the game, things got personal. Boston center Daniel Theis blocked Young’s attempted game-winning three with just seconds left, Smart grabbed the loose ball, then steps over a sprawled out Young.

Young got called for a foul on that. Atlanta’s Alex Len jumped in to defend his teammate, Smart pushed Len, and ultimately a double-technical was handed out to Smart and Len. After the game, Smart told Chris Fosberg of NBC Sports Boston he stepped over Young because he had nowhere else to go (the video does not support that).

“I was going to go around him but where to? If I go to the right, I’m out of bounds. I didn’t see anybody to my left, I didn’t want to go that way,” said Smart. “The game was still going. I made a play. I was going forward. He stuck his hand out and tried to trip me, caught the foul, and then Alex Len got up on me.”

Both Young and Hawks coach Lloyd Pierce took the I don’t want to get fined by the league “I’m not sure what happened” road postgame.

Smart had been making big plays all night, including a late three that put Boston up by four in the final minute, a play where he yelled at the Hawks bench about leaving him open.

Smart finished the night with 15 points and nine assists.

Anthony Davis drops 46 against former team, sparks Lakers past Pelicans

Associated PressJan 4, 2020, 7:06 AM EST
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Anthony Davis isn’t having any sympathy when it comes to facing his former team.

The Lakers forward had 46 points and 13 rebounds as Los Angeles rolled to a 123-113 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans.

It was Davis’ fifth 40-point game this season and second straight against the team he played seven seasons for after he was the top overall pick in 2012.

“I felt like we force-fed him much less in this game. I thought he got most of it in flow. Diverse attack, free throws, the 3-point line, transition, rolls to the basket, post,” Lakers coach Frank Vogel said. “He just scored in every way that you can, so it was definitely a different feel than last game.”

Davis said this felt more like a normal game compared to this season’s first meeting, when he scored 41 points in a Nov. 27 win at New Orleans.

“The first game in New Orleans was definitely a lot more emotional, not only going against my former team but playing in that arena again,” said Davis, who is tied for fifth in the league in scoring at 27.8 points per game. “Tonight, I think my teammates just gave me great opportunities and put me in great positions to score the basketball. I don’t think I did anything, especially I didn’t prepare any differently. Just came out and played basketball.”

Danny Green added 25 points and LeBron James had 17 points and 15 assists for the Lakers, who have won four straight following a season-high, four-game losing streak.

“”I don’t think he had one play where it looked stressed,” James said of Davis. “He was efficient from the outset, hitting his jumpers in the low post. Made all, what, 13 of his free throws. Just another great performance.”

The Lakers led by as many as 24 during the third quarter as Davis scored 19 in the period. They were up 105-83 at the end of the third quarter but the Pelicans rallied in the fourth quarter to get within 116-109 with 2:25 remaining on Brandon Ingram’s dunk. A 3-pointer by Green and Davis’ jumper following a turnover ended any hopes of New Orleans drawing closer.

“We’re familiar with him. He’s a tough matchup,” Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry said of Davis. “I thought we did a good job of taking it to the basket. We scored 68 points in the paint and had only seven free throws.”

Former Lakers Lonzo Ball and Brandon Ingram led New Orleans in their return to Staples Center. Ball scored a team-high 23 points and Ingram added 22 as the Pelicans had their four-game winning streak snapped.

It is the first time in Ball’s three seasons he has had back-to-back, 20-point games.

“My body feels good and my confidence is where it is supposed to be,” Ball said.

J.J. Redick’s 3-pointer drew the Pelicans within 74-67 less than 2 minutes into the second half before Los Angeles went on a 26-9 run to take its largest lead of the game. Davis had 17 points during the spurt, including three 3-pointers.

Green had 17 points in the first quarter, including five 3-pointers as the Lakers led by 18 late in the quarter.

Los Angeles was up 64-51 when New Orleans ran off nine straight points to get within 64-60 with 1:50 remaining in the first half. The Lakers would outscore the Pelicans 10-2 down the stretch, including seven by Davis, to lead 74-62 at halftime.

“They’re a really good team. Anthony is a matchup problem for a lot of teams,” Ingram said.

James Harden’s 44-point triple-double hands 76ers fourth straight loss

Associated PressJan 3, 2020, 11:27 PM EST
HOUSTON (AP) — James Harden had triple-double with 44 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists to lead the Houston Rockets to a 118-108 win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday night.

On a “Flashback Friday” night in which the Rockets wore their retro ketchup-and-mustard uniforms from their back-to-back NBA title days in the mid-90s, Harden sported a retro look of his own, with a white headband and cornrows.

With Philadelphia threatening late, Harden knocked down a deep step-back 3-pointer over Josh Richardson with 1:17 left in the game that put Houston up 10. On the next possession, he found Clint Capela with an alley-oop for a thunderous dunk.

Capela was a point shy of his career high in scoring, finishing with a season-best 30 points and 14 rebounds.

The 76ers have lost four straight, their longest skid since dropping five in a row in Dec. 2017.

Ben Simmons led Philadelphia with 29 points, 13 rebounds, 11 assists and four blocks, which matched a career-high. Tobias Harris scored 24 points.

After missing Philadelphia’s 115-97 loss with a sore left knee on Tuesday, Joel Embiid added 20 points and 12 rebounds.

The Rockets improved to 13-4 at home this season and have won their last four games at the Toyota Center.

The 76ers led 27-20 after the first quarter, dominating the paint and keeping Houston’s shooters in check. With less than five seconds remaining in the quarter, Harden was fouled by Trey Burke in the process of making a deep 3-pointer, but the shot was called off, infuriating Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni, who argued with officials during the break.

Early in the second quarter, Russell Westbrook received a technical foul for arguing a foul call against him after tangling with Embiid for a rebound.

Houston’s shooting improved after the first quarter, and the Rockets led 60-53 at halftime.

Westbrook had a rough stretch in the third quarter during which he missed an open, two-handed dunk in transition and immediately followed the play with a missed layup. Westbrook finished the game shooting 9 of 22 from the field with 20 points, seven rebounds and four assists.

Houston led 96-84 entering the fourth quarter.

The Rockets have a lengthy four-day break before visiting Atlanta on Wednesday night, the start of a stretch when they will play five games in seven days.