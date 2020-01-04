Marcus Smart steps over Trae Young at end of Boston win, technicals follow

By Kurt HelinJan 4, 2020, 9:00 AM EST
Trae Young is the leading All-Star vote-getter among Eastern Conference guards. Boston’s Marcus Smart took that as a personal challenge and was in Young’s face much of the night, and while Young had 28 points it was on 9-of-23 shooting (5-of-14 from three).

Then at the end of the game, things got personal. Boston center Daniel Theis blocked Young’s attempted game-winning three with just seconds left, Smart grabbed the loose ball, then steps over a sprawled out Young.

Young got called for a foul on that. Atlanta’s Alex Len jumped in to defend his teammate, Smart pushed Len, and ultimately a double-technical was handed out to Smart and Len. After the game, Smart told Chris Fosberg of NBC Sports Boston he stepped over Young because he had nowhere else to go (the video does not support that).

“I was going to go around him but where to? If I go to the right, I’m out of bounds. I didn’t see anybody to my left, I didn’t want to go that way,” said Smart. “The game was still going. I made a play. I was going forward. He stuck his hand out and tried to trip me, caught the foul, and then Alex Len got up on me.”

Both Young and Hawks coach Lloyd Pierce took the I don’t want to get fined by the league “I’m not sure what happened” road postgame.

Smart had been making big plays all night, including a late three that put Boston up by four in the final minute, a play where he yelled at the Hawks bench about leaving him open.

Smart finished the night with 15 points and nine assists.

Anthony Davis drops 46 against former team, sparks Lakers past Pelicans

Associated PressJan 4, 2020, 7:06 AM EST
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Anthony Davis isn’t having any sympathy when it comes to facing his former team.

The Lakers forward had 46 points and 13 rebounds as Los Angeles rolled to a 123-113 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans.

It was Davis’ fifth 40-point game this season and second straight against the team he played seven seasons for after he was the top overall pick in 2012.

“I felt like we force-fed him much less in this game. I thought he got most of it in flow. Diverse attack, free throws, the 3-point line, transition, rolls to the basket, post,” Lakers coach Frank Vogel said. “He just scored in every way that you can, so it was definitely a different feel than last game.”

Davis said this felt more like a normal game compared to this season’s first meeting, when he scored 41 points in a Nov. 27 win at New Orleans.

“The first game in New Orleans was definitely a lot more emotional, not only going against my former team but playing in that arena again,” said Davis, who is tied for fifth in the league in scoring at 27.8 points per game. “Tonight, I think my teammates just gave me great opportunities and put me in great positions to score the basketball. I don’t think I did anything, especially I didn’t prepare any differently. Just came out and played basketball.”

Danny Green added 25 points and LeBron James had 17 points and 15 assists for the Lakers, who have won four straight following a season-high, four-game losing streak.

“”I don’t think he had one play where it looked stressed,” James said of Davis. “He was efficient from the outset, hitting his jumpers in the low post. Made all, what, 13 of his free throws. Just another great performance.”

The Lakers led by as many as 24 during the third quarter as Davis scored 19 in the period. They were up 105-83 at the end of the third quarter but the Pelicans rallied in the fourth quarter to get within 116-109 with 2:25 remaining on Brandon Ingram’s dunk. A 3-pointer by Green and Davis’ jumper following a turnover ended any hopes of New Orleans drawing closer.

“We’re familiar with him. He’s a tough matchup,” Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry said of Davis. “I thought we did a good job of taking it to the basket. We scored 68 points in the paint and had only seven free throws.”

Former Lakers Lonzo Ball and Brandon Ingram led New Orleans in their return to Staples Center. Ball scored a team-high 23 points and Ingram added 22 as the Pelicans had their four-game winning streak snapped.

It is the first time in Ball’s three seasons he has had back-to-back, 20-point games.

“My body feels good and my confidence is where it is supposed to be,” Ball said.

J.J. Redick’s 3-pointer drew the Pelicans within 74-67 less than 2 minutes into the second half before Los Angeles went on a 26-9 run to take its largest lead of the game. Davis had 17 points during the spurt, including three 3-pointers.

Green had 17 points in the first quarter, including five 3-pointers as the Lakers led by 18 late in the quarter.

Los Angeles was up 64-51 when New Orleans ran off nine straight points to get within 64-60 with 1:50 remaining in the first half. The Lakers would outscore the Pelicans 10-2 down the stretch, including seven by Davis, to lead 74-62 at halftime.

“They’re a really good team. Anthony is a matchup problem for a lot of teams,” Ingram said.

James Harden’s 44-point triple-double hands 76ers fourth straight loss

Associated PressJan 3, 2020, 11:27 PM EST
HOUSTON (AP) — James Harden had triple-double with 44 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists to lead the Houston Rockets to a 118-108 win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday night.

On a “Flashback Friday” night in which the Rockets wore their retro ketchup-and-mustard uniforms from their back-to-back NBA title days in the mid-90s, Harden sported a retro look of his own, with a white headband and cornrows.

With Philadelphia threatening late, Harden knocked down a deep step-back 3-pointer over Josh Richardson with 1:17 left in the game that put Houston up 10. On the next possession, he found Clint Capela with an alley-oop for a thunderous dunk.

Capela was a point shy of his career high in scoring, finishing with a season-best 30 points and 14 rebounds.

The 76ers have lost four straight, their longest skid since dropping five in a row in Dec. 2017.

Ben Simmons led Philadelphia with 29 points, 13 rebounds, 11 assists and four blocks, which matched a career-high. Tobias Harris scored 24 points.

After missing Philadelphia’s 115-97 loss with a sore left knee on Tuesday, Joel Embiid added 20 points and 12 rebounds.

The Rockets improved to 13-4 at home this season and have won their last four games at the Toyota Center.

The 76ers led 27-20 after the first quarter, dominating the paint and keeping Houston’s shooters in check. With less than five seconds remaining in the quarter, Harden was fouled by Trey Burke in the process of making a deep 3-pointer, but the shot was called off, infuriating Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni, who argued with officials during the break.

Early in the second quarter, Russell Westbrook received a technical foul for arguing a foul call against him after tangling with Embiid for a rebound.

Houston’s shooting improved after the first quarter, and the Rockets led 60-53 at halftime.

Westbrook had a rough stretch in the third quarter during which he missed an open, two-handed dunk in transition and immediately followed the play with a missed layup. Westbrook finished the game shooting 9 of 22 from the field with 20 points, seven rebounds and four assists.

Houston led 96-84 entering the fourth quarter.

The Rockets have a lengthy four-day break before visiting Atlanta on Wednesday night, the start of a stretch when they will play five games in seven days.

Wizards’ Isaiah Thomas ejected after making contact with referee

By Kurt HelinJan 3, 2020, 9:23 PM EST
Make contact with a referee, get ejected. It’s a bright line in the NBA, there’s not much gray area.

Less than two minutes into Friday night’s game against Portland, Washington’s Isaiah Thomas contacted a referee and was instantly ejected.

Thomas was trapped by Damian Lillard and Carmelo Anthony along the sidelines, with referee Marat Kogut standing just a couple feet away. As he stepped out of bounds Thomas falls into Kogut a little bit, Thomas likely would argue he was pushed by Anthony. However, Thomas seems to give a little push with his hands into Kogut, who falls back into people in the first row (Thomas likely would argue that was for balance, but he pushed his arm into a referee).

Kogut instantly ejected Thomas. Thomas walked around, saying “what did I do?” However, upon review, the call stood.

This is Thomas’ second ejection recently. He was tossed in Philadelphia for going into the stands to confront a fan, and he earned a two game suspension for it.

Thomas didn’t like that outcome, he’s not going to be happy to the fine this will cost him, either.

Not just Hawks; Celtics, Mavericks, Raptors reportedly also interested in Andre Drummond trade

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJan 3, 2020, 8:00 PM EST
The Detroit Pistons and Atlanta Hawks are talking possible Andre Drummond trade. There’s a little bit of logic there in that the Hawks are the worst defensive rebounding team in the NBA and Drummond is the best rebounding big in the league. Plus, there are multiple ways to match up salaries and picks to make this come together.

Mostly, this is the Pistons doing their due diligence, realizing that Drummond almost certainly will opt-out of the $28.8 million he is owed next season, and they don’t want to lose him and get nothing in return. Plus, Drummond is a former All-Star who may believe he is a max player, but do the Pistons want to pay that next July? Will another team? (There’s a healthy debate around the league about what Drummond will get on the open market.)

One other question to ask:

Why did that story leak now? Maybe to put a little pressure on other teams to up their offers.

Atlanta is not the only team kicking the tires on a Drummond trade, reports Vincent Goodwill of Yahoo Sports.

We’ve seen this before, leak the name of one trade suitor to shake the bushes and see if other teams step up with better offers. The Pistons want the return they would get from trading a star, but that may well be a reach.

The teams mentioned by Goodwill make limited sense.

While the Celtics could use more depth up front, to take on Drummond’s salary would require trading someone such as Gordon Hayward, plus giving up a pick, and is that an upgrade in Boston? Dallas makes sense as a fit next to Kristpas Porzingis, but in addition to Courtney Lee the Mavericks would need to throw in a player such as Dwight Powell, and that seems unlikely. For the Raptors, is Drummond an upgrade over Marc Gasol (when he’s healthy)?

All these teams need to ask themselves are they trading for Drummond to rent him for the rest of the season, or do they plan to re-sign him? And at what price?

Drummond the free agent is going to be interesting in July. He’s a quality center who is as good a rebounder as there is in the league — a very valuable skill. He’s also has a limited offensive skill set that the league is moving away from among bigs. He’s okay on defense, but not impressive or consistent. Center has become a mercenary, “we can get two-thirds of the production for one-third of the price” position in the NBA. Drummond has skills, but how much are teams willing to pay for them? From the numbers I have heard bounced around, he may be disappointed when the offers come in.

 