Kyrie Irving says he’s “doing a lot better” but struggles to lift his shoulder for shot

Jan 4, 2020, 7:06 PM EST
Just after Christmas, Nets coach Kenny Atkinson actively denied that Kyrie Irving — who has not played since Nov. 14 — had thoracic bursitis in his shoulder and would miss two-or-three more weeks. The Nets would only call it a “right shoulder impingement.”

Saturday, Irving admitted he’s dealing with bursitis in his shoulder and would miss more time. Like a couple of weeks (in addition to the 22 games he’s already missed). He’s gotten a pain shot and remains hopeful he can avoid surgery, but gave no timeline for his return.

The game against New Orleans was Nov. 4, Irving played in four games after that before the shoulder pain forced him to sit.

Irving admitted that with Kevin Durant out for the season, the idea of shutting it down and having the surgery crossed his mind. However, at 16-17 the Nets are currently the seven seed in the East and look like a playoff team. Irving said he wants to be part of that.

Brooklyn started 4-7 with Irving playing but had challenges integrating Irving as team leader, one very different from their previous culture. Since he sat out, the Nets are 12-10 with Spencer Dinwiddie as the point guard, moving the ball and stepping up. Dinwiddie has this season’s Nets playing like last season’s surprise playoff team in Brooklyn.

NBA schedule unprecedentedly drab this weekend

Timberwolves-Cavaliers part of underwhelming NBA schedule
Jan 4, 2020, 6:00 PM EST
The NFL playoffs arrive just in time.

Football already dominates ratings, especially with the NBA struggling. But even many viewers partial to basketball might favor Wild Card Weekend this year.

Because the NBA’s Saturday and Sunday games sure lack appeal.

None of today’s 11 or tomorrow’s five NBA games feature a matchup between winning teams.

This is the first time in NBA history with so many games – 16! – in consecutive days that each include a team with a losing record.

The NBA has been top-heavy so far this season. Just 13 teams – six in the Eastern Conference, seven in the Western conference – have winning records. Combine the randomness of scheduling, and you get this oddity.

Saturday NBA schedule:

  • Grizzlies (13-22) at Clippers (25-11)
  • Raptors (23-12) at Nets (16-17)
  • Jazz (22-12) at Magic (16-19)
  • Thunder (19-15) at Cavaliers (10-24)
  • Pacers (22-13) at Hawks (7-28)
  • Celtics (24-8) at Bulls (13-22)
  • Nuggets (24-10) at Wizards (10-24)
  • Pistons (12-23) at Warriors (9-27)
  • Spurs (14-19) at Bucks (31-5)
  • Hornets (14-23) at Mavericks (22-12)
  • Pelicans (11-24) at Kings (13-22)

Sunday NBA schedule:

  • Knicks (10-25) at Clippers (25-11)
  • Trail Blazers (15-21) at Heat (25-10)
  • Timberwolves (13-21) at Cavaliers (10-24)
  • Grizzlies (13-22) at Suns (14-21)
  • Pistons (12-23) at Lakers (28-7)

This doesn’t mean the games won’t be interesting. It’s the NBA regular season. Effort level can vary. Tight games can occur in any contest.

But these aren’t the matchups that generate hype.

The next game between winning teams comes Monday – Thunder (19-15) at 76ers (23-14). Yet, that’s the only one of nine games Monday between winning teams. Unless Brooklyn beats Toronto and Orlando, there will be no games between teams with winning records in six games Tuesday, either.

Maybe this will work out for the NBA. There will inevitably be less-interesting matchups. Might as well have them on a weekend the NFL will dominate, anyway.

It leaves more good NBA games for later in the season.

Ja Morant broke Jerome Robinson’s ankles, stared him down, drained three (VIDEO)

Jan 4, 2020, 4:38 PM EST
LOS ANGELES — This is just nasty.

Memphis’ Rookie of the Year frontrunner Ja Morant has been putting on a show at Staples Center in an appease the foreign broadcast markets early start game. That was highlighted by Morant breaking the ankles of Jarome Robinson (with a little shove), staring him down, then draining the three.

Poor Jerome, that’s not fair.

Morant has been impressive with his scoring (12 points in the first half), passing, court vision, and handles all game. And he can finish.

Memphis was hot early — 7-of-9 from three in the first quarter — and led by 15 early against a shorthanded Clippers team (no Paul George or Patrick Beverley). That was down to eight at the half, 65-57 Memphis.

Russell Westbrook misses monster wide-open dunk (video)

Jan 4, 2020, 3:00 PM EST
Russell Westbrook – great at attacking the rim, not so great at finishing once there. Similarly, Westbrook gets many of his assists because his aggressiveness tilts defenses, not because he’s a pinpoint passer.

Those strengths and weaknesses were on full display during a dramatic stretch of the Rockets’ win over the 76ers last night.

Westbrook tried to inbound off Ben Simmons‘ back but missed, turning the ball over. Westbrook stole the ball back and raced ahead of everyone else. He cocked back for a huge two-handed slam, but missed the wide-open dunk. After Philadelphia scored, Westbrook drove for another layup and missed that, too. For good measure, Westbrook missed another dunk later in the third quarter.

At least Westbrook can move past his ugly plays with a victory. The 76ers’ frustration endured after the game.

Joel Embiid frustrated with Sixers’ four-game losing streak: ‘It’s taking a toll on me’

Jan 4, 2020, 1:00 PM EST
Losing breeds frustration. Especially if you’re not used to it.

There’s a lot of frustration in Philadelphia right now.

The 76ers have lost four in a row, and that frustration is bubbling up in their locker room. After the third loss, there were calls for “accountability” and for players to look in the mirror. After James Harden dropped 44 to hand Philly another loss Friday, Joel Embiid said the losses are eating at him. And he was not alone, as reported by Noah Levick at NBC Sports Philadelphia.

“Losing four in a row sucks, and it doesn’t feel like we’re getting better,” Joel Embiid said. “It is frustrating…

“Well, if it’s not taking a toll on anybody … I care about winning,” Embiid said. “It’s taking a toll on me. All I care about is winning. It sucks. Gotta find a way. We gotta keep fighting.”

“We gotta win, pretty much,” Tobias Harris told reporters… “It’s an easy answer, but it’s the truth. We’ve just gotta figure out a way to come in and grind out a win, get our spirits up, get our vibe back and roll from there. I think winning solves everything, and we’ve gotta figure out a way to put a whole game together and be really sharp in our next game.”

All four losses have come on the road, where the Sixers are 7-12 on the season, and three were to quality teams (Miami, Indiana, Houston). In those four games, the Sixers have a bottom-10 offense and defense — they have been bad on both sides of the ball.

Philadelphia returns home Monday against Oklahoma City.

That home cooking may get the Sixers a 24th win on the season, but this losing streak has reignited questions about Philadelphia’s offensive issues. Particularly during a playoff series against a quality defense. In the Christmas Day win over the Bucks we saw how dangerous the 76ers can be, but they are far from consistent. Which means they are not building good habits that will carry them in tough playoff games.

There’s a lot of season left, every team faces adversity, and there’s plenty of time for Philadelphia to find itself. Tobias Harris is right, that needs to start with a win. Soon.