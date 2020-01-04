Jason Miller/Getty Images

Kevin Love reportedly yells at Cavaliers GM in front of team, coaches

By Kurt HelinJan 4, 2020, 9:31 PM EST
Kevin Love is a former All-NBA level player who earned a ring and played at the highest level of the game. Now, he’s stuck on a sloppy, often selfish, rebuilding team. Love wanted the big checks and signed up for this, but it doesn’t make him any less frustrated with the over-dribbling of the team’s young guards (witness this play from Saturday night against OKC).

Well before that play, at shootaround Saturday, Love blew up at Cleveland GM Koby Altman about all of it, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Kevin Love had an emotional verbal outburst directed toward general manager Koby Altman following shootaround on Saturday, expressing his displeasure and disgust with the organization, league sources told The Athletic.

Love was screaming in front of teammates and Cavs coaches and front-office members that there was “no feel here,” league sources said.

Love’s name has come up in trade rumors, and he reportedly wants out of Cleveland, although that four-year, $120 million contract extension Altman gave Love — which has three years remaining — has proved a sticking point. There has been some buzz the deal may get done, but it still is a longshot.

Love has expressed his frustration before. He vented on the bench and punched a chair during a loss to Toronto on New Year’s Eve and, according to Charania, was fined $1,000 internally by the team for that. There were multiple other incidents over the past year.

Love is not the only veteran frustrated with the season and rebuilding process in Cleveland, according to sources. To be fair, Altman also told Love when he offered the extension the plan was to retool on the fly and put together a team that would compete for playoff spots, not rebuild. Everyone else saw LeBron James and Kyrie Irving leave and knew what was coming to Cleveland, but Love wanted those huge game checks.

Love has every right to be frustrated, but he may want to work on his anger management because he may well be riding out the season in Cleveland.

Kawhi Leonard: “I never said I was considering going to the Knicks”

By Kurt HelinJan 5, 2020, 1:00 PM EST
LOS ANGELES — Last June and July, most of the Knicks’ free agency buzz centered around Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, but on the fringes there were rumors about Kawhi Leonard. Maybe Durant and Leonard would team up on the Knicks, but at the very least the Knicks thought they’d get a meeting (which never happened).

Saturday, after an ugly loss with his new Clippers teammates, Leonard shot down the idea the Knicks were even in play, and he never scheduled to meet with them.

“I never said I was considering going to the Knicks,” Leonard said when asked by New York media (in town because the Knicks and Clippers play Sunday). “Everybody knew where I wanted to go and that was requested in the trade, so I don’t know where that came from.”

Leonard wanted to go home to the Los Angeles area, and ultimately that was with the Clippers, not the Lakers.

Knicks brass said they canceled the meeting with Leonard, but that appears to be more face-saving spin out of New York.

Durant laid out the harsh reality about the Knicks right now: The top free agents, especially younger players, are looking elsewhere. Durant chose the team across the Brooklyn Bridge because it had built a better culture and had role players ready to win now, or at least when Durant returns from his torn Achilles (the Nets have floated around .500 lately despite Durant and Kyrie Irving being out). For the Knicks to get the biggest names again, they need to establish a culture, develop players, develop a system, and stick with it for more than a season-and-a-half and show some stability. Do that, and the lure of winning in Madison Square Garden will draw the game’s best.

Right now, Leonard wasn’t even considering them.

 

 

Wizards score 92 bench points in win; most in NBA since 1977

By Kurt HelinJan 5, 2020, 11:00 AM EST
Ish Smith was dealing, coming off the bench to score a career-high 32 and dominate Nuggets late.

He wasn’t alone in bench scoring: Troy Brown had 25 points (on 10-of-12 shooting), Isaac Bonga had 15, Antejs Pasecniks 13, and Garrison Matthews seven.

That added up to 92 points off the bench, a Washington win, and a historic night.

The Wizards needed that because Bradley Beal, C.J. Miles, Rui Hachimura, Davis Bertans, and Thomas Bryant were all out injured. Washington beat Miami with Beal sidelined on Monday, that’s a couple of quality wins without the best player.

Watch Luka Doncic’s NBA-leading 10th triple-double, but Mavs still fall to Hornets in OT

By Kurt HelinJan 5, 2020, 10:13 AM EST
Luka Doncic continues to impress.

Saturday night he racked up 39 points, 12 rebounds, and 10 assists — his league-leading 10th triple-double of the season. Doncic got his buckets at the rim, hit five threes, and tore Charlotte up on the pick-and-roll.

It wasn’t enough, and Doncic had a crucial turnover and missed two threes late in regulation that could have won the game.

Instead, Terry Rozier hit an off-balance lay-up near the end of regulation, then capped his 29-points with the go-ahead three in overtime.

Devonte Graham added 27 points and 13 assists for Charlotte in the win.

Kevin Love responds on Instagram: ‘I love my teammates’

By Kurt HelinJan 5, 2020, 8:00 AM EST
Saturday at Cavaliers shootaround, Kevin Love reportedly blew up at team GM Koby Altman, venting his frustration and anger with the organization. Then during the game Saturday night, Love’s frustration with Collin Sexton pounding the ball out beyond the arc seemed to boil over.

Love took to Instagram after the game to say we’re all reading it wrong, he loves Collin Sexton and his teammates.

Love has said his piece, although his actions Saturday speak louder about his mindset.

Love has every right to be frustrated with a team losing nearly every game, plus playing with a rookie point guard can be hard on veterans. Love also signed a four-year, $120 million contract extension that kicked in this season — he is being paid handsomely to put up with it and teach the next generation.

Love reportedly wants out of Cleveland and his name has come up in trade rumors, although that $120 million contract extension — which has three years remaining — has proven a sticking point. There has been some buzz the deal may get done, but it still is a longshot.

This means Kevin Love needs to do more than post on IG about how much he loves his teammates. Actions speak louder than words.