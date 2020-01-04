Jason Miller/Getty Images

Kevin Love reportedly yelled at Cavaliers GM in front of team, coaches

By Kurt HelinJan 4, 2020, 9:31 PM EST
Kevin Love is a former All-NBA level player who earned a ring and played at the highest level of the game. Now, he’s stuck on a sloppy, often selfish, rebuilding team. Love wanted the big checks and signed up for this, but it doesn’t make him any less frustrated with the over-dribbling of the team’s young guards (witness this play from Saturday night against OKC).

Well before that play, at shootaround Saturday, Love blew up at Cleveland GM Koby Altman about all of it, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Kevin Love had an emotional verbal outburst directed toward general manager Koby Altman following shootaround on Saturday, expressing his displeasure and disgust with the organization, league sources told The Athletic.

Love was screaming in front of teammates and Cavs coaches and front-office members that there was “no feel here,” league sources said.

Love’s name has come up in trade rumors, and he reportedly wants out of Cleveland, although that four-year, $120 million contract extension Altman gave Love — which has three years remaining — has proved a sticking point. There has been some buzz the deal may get done, but it still is a longshot.

Love has expressed his frustration before. He vented on the bench and punched a chair during a loss to Toronto on New Year’s Eve and, according to Charania, was fined $1,000 internally by the team for that. There were multiple other incidents over the past year.

Love is not the only veteran frustrated with the season and rebuilding process in Cleveland, according to sources. To be fair, Altman also told Love when he offered the extension the plan was to retool on the fly and put together a team that would compete for playoff spots, not rebuild. Everyone else saw LeBron James and Kyrie Irving leave and knew what was coming to Cleveland, but Love wanted those huge game checks.

Love has every right to be frustrated, but he may want to work on his anger management because he may well be riding out the season in Cleveland.

Montrezl Harrell frustrated after Clippers’ loss: “We’re not a great team”

Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJan 4, 2020, 8:29 PM EST
LOS ANGELES — “They hate them.”

That was Clippers coach Doc Rivers 90 minutes before tip-off Saturday of a 12:30 p.m. game, foreshadowing his team’s performance against Memphis.

When the ball did go up, the sleepy Clippers got their doors blown off. At home. Memphis put up 40 points in the first quarter, led by as many as 18 early, and cruised to a 140-114 win in Staples Center where they were clearly the better team all afternoon.

Postgame, the Clippers had a lot more energy than they showed on the court — and they were their own harshest critics.

“We’re not a great team. We’re not a great team…” Clippers’ center Montrezl Harrell said. “I think that’s what we need to realize and wake up. We’re a team that still has to figure out things to win night in and night-out.”

“No defense, no communication, no energy…” is how Kawhi Leonard described the Clippers’ effort, noting this is not the first time Los Angeles has been flat like this. “We’ve had a lot of wake up calls. I feel like it’s the middle of the season and some of the mistakes that we’re making, we shouldn’t be making at this time.”

Things got so bad that in the fourth quarter that the 25-12 Clippers heard boos from the home fans.

“Us as a team that should wake you up,” Harrell said of the boos. “Losing by 20-plus points on your home floor, getting embarrassed, and booed by your home fans, that should wake anybody up.”

Does Doc Rivers know what his team’s identity is?

“No. And that’s a concern,” Rivers said postgame.

Part of that is injuries, the Clippers have had their full starting lineup and rotation for one game this season. On Saturday, both Patrick Beverley (wrist) and Paul George (tight hamstring) were out. Both could go Sunday against the Knicks.

That opened up room for Memphis rookie Ja Morant to operate, and he put on a show scoring 22 points. That included dropping Jerome Robinson (with a little shove), staring him down, and draining the three.

“We knew it was an early game, I’ve been part of a few, and the team that wants to play usually wins,” the Grizzlies Jae Crowder said. “We was preaching that in [the locker room], we wanted to throw the first punch and that’s what happened.”

Crowder wanted to play — he scored 27 and hit 6-of-11 from three. It’s the perfect game to showcase yourself for a trade to a contender… if you wanted that kind of thing.

Rivers is not freaking out over this one loss, particularly because this is a franchise that publicly and privately has said they are focused on being right for the playoffs, not a Saturday game in January. This is the ultimate big-picture team.

Rivers added he knows his team is not where it needs to be.

“I’m not alarmed because our record’s terrific,” Rivers said. “I just don’t think right now we’re ready yet, and I see that, but I’m not alarmed by it.

“I just don’t want us to think we’re good enough yet… because we’re not… We’re just not playing well.”

Kyrie Irving says he’s “doing a lot better” but struggles to lift his shoulder for shot

Emilee Chinn/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJan 4, 2020, 7:06 PM EST
Just after Christmas, Nets coach Kenny Atkinson actively denied that Kyrie Irving — who has not played since Nov. 14 — had thoracic bursitis in his shoulder and would miss two-or-three more weeks. The Nets would only call it a “right shoulder impingement.”

Saturday, Irving admitted he’s dealing with bursitis in his shoulder and would miss more time. Like a couple of weeks (in addition to the 22 games he’s already missed). He’s gotten a pain shot and remains hopeful he can avoid surgery, but gave no timeline for his return.

The game against New Orleans was Nov. 4, Irving played in four games after that before the shoulder pain forced him to sit.

Irving admitted that with Kevin Durant out for the season, the idea of shutting it down and having the surgery crossed his mind. However, at 16-17 the Nets are currently the seven seed in the East and look like a playoff team. Irving said he wants to be part of that.

Brooklyn started 4-7 with Irving playing but had challenges integrating Irving as team leader, one very different from their previous culture. Since he sat out, the Nets are 12-10 with Spencer Dinwiddie as the point guard, moving the ball and stepping up. Dinwiddie has this season’s Nets playing like last season’s surprise playoff team in Brooklyn.

NBA schedule unprecedentedly drab this weekend

Timberwolves-Cavaliers part of underwhelming NBA schedule
David Berding/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanJan 4, 2020, 6:00 PM EST
The NFL playoffs arrive just in time.

Football already dominates ratings, especially with the NBA struggling. But even many viewers partial to basketball might favor Wild Card Weekend this year.

Because the NBA’s Saturday and Sunday games sure lack appeal.

None of today’s 11 or tomorrow’s five NBA games feature a matchup between winning teams.

This is the first time in NBA history with so many games – 16! – in consecutive days that each include a team with a losing record.

The NBA has been top-heavy so far this season. Just 13 teams – six in the Eastern Conference, seven in the Western conference – have winning records. Combine the randomness of scheduling, and you get this oddity.

Saturday NBA schedule:

  • Grizzlies (13-22) at Clippers (25-11)
  • Raptors (23-12) at Nets (16-17)
  • Jazz (22-12) at Magic (16-19)
  • Thunder (19-15) at Cavaliers (10-24)
  • Pacers (22-13) at Hawks (7-28)
  • Celtics (24-8) at Bulls (13-22)
  • Nuggets (24-10) at Wizards (10-24)
  • Pistons (12-23) at Warriors (9-27)
  • Spurs (14-19) at Bucks (31-5)
  • Hornets (14-23) at Mavericks (22-12)
  • Pelicans (11-24) at Kings (13-22)

Sunday NBA schedule:

  • Knicks (10-25) at Clippers (25-11)
  • Trail Blazers (15-21) at Heat (25-10)
  • Timberwolves (13-21) at Cavaliers (10-24)
  • Grizzlies (13-22) at Suns (14-21)
  • Pistons (12-23) at Lakers (28-7)

This doesn’t mean the games won’t be interesting. It’s the NBA regular season. Effort level can vary. Tight games can occur in any contest.

But these aren’t the matchups that generate hype.

The next game between winning teams comes Monday – Thunder (19-15) at 76ers (23-14). Yet, that’s the only one of nine games Monday between winning teams. Unless Brooklyn beats Toronto and Orlando, there will be no games between teams with winning records in six games Tuesday, either.

Maybe this will work out for the NBA. There will inevitably be less-interesting matchups. Might as well have them on a weekend the NFL will dominate, anyway.

It leaves more good NBA games for later in the season.

Ja Morant broke Jerome Robinson’s ankles, stared him down, drained three (VIDEO)

Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJan 4, 2020, 4:38 PM EST
LOS ANGELES — This is just nasty.

Memphis’ Rookie of the Year frontrunner Ja Morant has been putting on a show at Staples Center in an appease the foreign broadcast markets early start game. That was highlighted by Morant breaking the ankles of Jarome Robinson (with a little shove), staring him down, then draining the three.

Poor Jerome, that’s not fair.

Morant has been impressive with his scoring (12 points in the first half), passing, court vision, and handles all game. And he can finish.

Memphis was hot early — 7-of-9 from three in the first quarter — and led by 15 early against a shorthanded Clippers team (no Paul George or Patrick Beverley). That was down to eight at the half, 65-57 Memphis.