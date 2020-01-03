Wizards’ Isaiah Thomas ejected after making contact with referee

By Kurt HelinJan 3, 2020, 9:23 PM EST
Make contact with a referee, get ejected. It’s a bright line in the NBA, there’s not much gray area.

Less than two minutes into Friday night’s game against Portland, Washington’s Isaiah Thomas contacted a referee and was instantly ejected.

Thomas was trapped by Damian Lillard and Carmelo Anthony along the sidelines, with referee Marat Kogut standing just a couple feet away. As he stepped out of bounds Thomas falls into Kogut a little bit, Thomas likely would argue he was pushed by Anthony. However, Thomas seems to give a little push with his hands into Kogut, who falls back into people in the first row (Thomas likely would argue that was for balance, but he pushed his arm into a referee).

Kogut instantly ejected Thomas. Thomas walked around, saying “what did I do?” However, upon review, the call stood.

This is Thomas’ second ejection recently. He was tossed in Philadelphia for going into the stands to confront a fan, and he earned a two game suspension for it.

Thomas didn’t like that outcome, he’s not going to be happy to the fine this will cost him, either.

Not just Hawks; Celtics, Mavericks, Raptors reportedly also interested in Andre Drummond trade

By Kurt HelinJan 3, 2020, 8:00 PM EST
The Detroit Pistons and Atlanta Hawks are talking possible Andre Drummond trade. There’s a little bit of logic there in that the Hawks are the worst defensive rebounding team in the NBA and Drummond is the best rebounding big in the league. Plus, there are multiple ways to match up salaries and picks to make this come together.

Mostly, this is the Pistons doing their due diligence, realizing that Drummond almost certainly will opt-out of the $28.8 million he is owed next season, and they don’t want to lose him and get nothing in return. Plus, Drummond is a former All-Star who may believe he is a max player, but do the Pistons want to pay that next July? Will another team? (There’s a healthy debate around the league about what Drummond will get on the open market.)

One other question to ask:

Why did that story leak now? Maybe to put a little pressure on other teams to up their offers.

Atlanta is not the only team kicking the tires on a Drummond trade, reports Vincent Goodwill of Yahoo Sports.

We’ve seen this before, leak the name of one trade suitor to shake the bushes and see if other teams step up with better offers. The Pistons want the return they would get from trading a star, but that may well be a reach.

The teams mentioned by Goodwill make limited sense.

While the Celtics could use more depth up front, to take on Drummond’s salary would require trading someone such as Gordon Hayward, plus giving up a pick, and is that an upgrade in Boston? Dallas makes sense as a fit next to Kristpas Porzingis, but in addition to Courtney Lee the Mavericks would need to throw in a player such as Dwight Powell, and that seems unlikely. For the Raptors, is Drummond an upgrade over Marc Gasol (when he’s healthy)?

All these teams need to ask themselves are they trading for Drummond to rent him for the rest of the season, or do they plan to re-sign him? And at what price?

Drummond the free agent is going to be interesting in July. He’s a quality center who is as good a rebounder as there is in the league — a very valuable skill. He’s also has a limited offensive skill set that the league is moving away from among bigs. He’s okay on defense, but not impressive or consistent. Center has become a mercenary, “we can get two-thirds of the production for one-third of the price” position in the NBA. Drummond has skills, but how much are teams willing to pay for them? From the numbers I have heard bounced around, he may be disappointed when the offers come in.

 

Celtics coach Brad Stevens on Tacko Fall’s All-Star votes: ‘I don’t love it’

Tacko Fall and Celtics coach Brad Stevens
By Dan FeldmanJan 3, 2020, 6:55 PM EST
Tacko Fall ranks sixth among Eastern Conference frontcourt players in All-Star voting.

Not bad for someone who has played 11 NBA minutes.

The Celtics rookie has become a fan favorite due to his atypical name and 7-foot-5 frame. He’s living it up.

But his coach has concerns.

Boston coach Brad Stevens, via A. Sherrod Blakely of NBC Sports Boston:

“I don’t love it, ” Stevens said. “I don’t love the idea, when you talk about awards…not being based on what’s solely happening on the court.”

This is why the NBA changed the format for picking All-Star starters. The other two voting contingents – players and coaches – won’t rank Fall nearly as high. Coaches won’t pick him at all.

Fall has virtually no chance of becoming an All-Star.

Even under the old system – when fans alone picked All-Star starters – Fall wouldn’t be an All-Star. Pascal Siakam has nearly five times as many votes as Fall. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Joel Embiid have even more. Fall wouldn’t catch them for the three starting sports for Eastern Conference frontcourt players.

Stevens is probably concerned about how all this attention affects Fall, a fringe NBA player on a two-way contract. More generally, Stevens is also right that awards should be based on on-court performance (and the things, like leadership and communication, that affect on-court performance).

But Stevens can rest easy knowing these All-Star votes won’t actually lead anywhere other than a few discussions – like this one – about Fall’s popularity. Once All-Star starters are selected, Fall’s votes will be an afterthought.

Joel Embiid says 76ers must step outside comfort zones, space the floor and shoot

76ers players Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons
By Dan FeldmanJan 3, 2020, 5:35 PM EST
Since their inspiring Christmas win over the Bucks, the 76ers have lost three straight. Philadelphia players are talking about accountability and looking in the mirror. Though stronger than the usual rhetoric, it’s still vague.

Joel Embiid appeared to send a more pointed message to Ben Simmons.

Embiid, via Paul Hudrick of NBC Sports Philadelphia:

“We just got to look at ourselves and see what we can do better individually,” Embiid said. “We gotta help each other, even if that means being outside of your comfort zone as far as to help the team win. Meaning that if you gotta space and shoot it, you gotta do it. We need everybody to buy into that. We’ll be fine. We’re gonna be fine. We’re still finding our groove. We haven’t been totally healthy, the whole starting lineup. Like I said, we’ll be fine.”

I hope Embiid is talking about Simmons. Because Embiid will never convince anyone he’s not talking about Simmons.

Simmons’ lack of 3-point shooting has made him a punchline.

It was a big deal when Simmons made a 3-pointer a few weeks ago. 76ers coach Brett Brown said he wanted the unconventional point guard to attempt at least one 3-pointer per game from there. In 13 games since, Simmons has taken zero non-heave 3-pointers.

That’s a big reason Philadelphia’s offense sometimes looks clunky. Simmons is a good player whose open-court skills and defense help his team. But his complete lack of outside shooting often cramps spacing for his teammates.

Will Embiid’s comment inspire Simmons to shoot more? Or will Simmons, who’s clearly unconfident hoisting from the perimeter, become even more reluctant?

Embiid’s default strategy is usually talking more. We’ll see how that works when roping in Simmons.

Report: Pistons talking Andre Drummond trade with Hawks, other teams

Andre Drummond and Trae Young
By Dan FeldmanJan 3, 2020, 3:55 PM EST
Pistons owner Tom Gores called keeping Andre Drummond – who said he’d decline his $28,751,774 player option for next season – a priority.

Gores also surely thought Drummond and Blake Griffin would get Detroit into the playoffs this season.

Instead, the Pistons are 12-23. Even in the lowly Eastern Conference, that’s still 3.5 games and three teams behind postseason position. Detroit is closer to 14th place than eighth place.

So, the Pistons are facing hard choices.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Gores’ inclination is to avoid taking a step back. Detroit has a new arena that already draws relatively sparse crowds. The Pistons don’t want to tank and see attendance slip even further.

But they’re trying to win and failing, anyway. Considering trading Drummond is the very least they could do. He could leave them completely empty-handed in unrestricted free agency next summer.

In Atlanta, Drummond would be an awesome pick-and-roll partner with the dynamic Trae Young. Maybe John Collins will eventually become more of a center, but for now, he’d fit fine enough at power forward with Drummond at center.

The Hawks aren’t winning this season, either. They could (and probably should) wait until the summer to sign Drummond if they want him. But losing has caused frustration in Atlanta. The Hawks reportedly told Young they’d get him help. Acquiring Drummond now could aid the development of everyone else.

Atlanta has multiple interesting young players and two extra first-round picks. Chandler Parsonsexpiring contract could prove useful in matching salary. If enough other Hawks are involved, Evan Turner‘s and Allen Crabbe‘s expiring deals could also work. There’s room for these teams to strike a deal.

But will they ultimately agree?

Drummond was the Pistons’ franchise player until they traded for Griffin. Even after, with Griffin repeatedly sidelined due to injury, Drummond has been treated like a star.

I’m not sure the rest of the league holds him in such high esteem. He’s a great rebounder, but he’s extremely limited offensively. His defense is uneven. How many teams trying to win now need a player like that? And how many want to pay Drummond big money next summer? Though he’s just 26, players like him often peak early.

The Pistons discussing trading Drummond is a significant development. I wouldn’t be surprised if they actually move him. But I also wouldn’t be surprised if – no matter how serious they are about exploring a move – there’s a chasm between how they value Drummond and how other teams value Drummond.