76ers players Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons
David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images

Joel Embiid says 76ers must step outside comfort zones, space the floor and shoot

By Dan FeldmanJan 3, 2020, 5:35 PM EST
Leave a comment

Since their inspiring Christmas win over the Bucks, the 76ers have lost three straight. Philadelphia players are talking about accountability and looking in the mirror. Though stronger than the usual rhetoric, it’s still vague.

Joel Embiid appeared to send a more pointed message to Ben Simmons.

Embiid, via Paul Hudrick of NBC Sports Philadelphia:

“We just got to look at ourselves and see what we can do better individually,” Embiid said. “We gotta help each other, even if that means being outside of your comfort zone as far as to help the team win. Meaning that if you gotta space and shoot it, you gotta do it. We need everybody to buy into that. We’ll be fine. We’re gonna be fine. We’re still finding our groove. We haven’t been totally healthy, the whole starting lineup. Like I said, we’ll be fine.”

I hope Embiid is talking about Simmons. Because Embiid will never convince anyone he’s not talking about Simmons.

Simmons’ lack of 3-point shooting has made him a punchline.

It was a big deal when Simmons made a 3-pointer a few weeks ago. 76ers coach Brett Brown said he wanted the unconventional point guard to attempt at least one 3-pointer per game from there. In 13 games since, Simmons has taken zero non-heave 3-pointers.

That’s a big reason Philadelphia’s offense sometimes looks clunky. Simmons is a good player whose open-court skills and defense help his team. But his complete lack of outside shooting often cramps spacing for his teammates.

Will Embiid’s comment inspire Simmons to shoot more? Or will Simmons, who’s clearly unconfident hoisting from the perimeter, become even more reluctant?

Embiid’s default strategy is usually talking more. We’ll see how that works when roping in Simmons.

Celtics coach Brad Stevens on Tacko Fall’s All-Star votes: ‘I don’t love it’

Tacko Fall and Celtics coach Brad Stevens
Omar Rawlings/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanJan 3, 2020, 6:55 PM EST
Leave a comment

Tacko Fall ranks sixth among Eastern Conference frontcourt players in All-Star voting.

Not bad for someone who has played 11 NBA minutes.

The Celtics rookie has become a fan favorite due to his atypical name and 7-foot-5 frame. He’s living it up.

But his coach has concerns.

Boston coach Brad Stevens, via A. Sherrod Blakely of NBC Sports Boston:

“I don’t love it, ” Stevens said. “I don’t love the idea, when you talk about awards…not being based on what’s solely happening on the court.”

This is why the NBA changed the format for picking All-Star starters. The other two voting contingents – players and coaches – won’t rank Fall nearly as high. Coaches won’t pick him at all.

Fall has virtually no chance of becoming an All-Star.

Even under the old system – when fans alone picked All-Star starters – Fall wouldn’t be an All-Star. Pascal Siakam has nearly five times as many votes as Fall. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Joel Embiid have even more. Fall wouldn’t catch them for the three starting sports for Eastern Conference frontcourt players.

Stevens is probably concerned about how all this attention affects Fall, a fringe NBA player on a two-way contract. More generally, Stevens is also right that awards should be based on on-court performance (and the things, like leadership and communication, that affect on-court performance).

But Stevens can rest easy knowing these All-Star votes won’t actually lead anywhere other than a few discussions – like this one – about Fall’s popularity. Once All-Star starters are selected, Fall’s votes will be an afterthought.

Report: Pistons talking Andre Drummond trade with Hawks, other teams

Andre Drummond and Trae Young
Brian Sevald/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanJan 3, 2020, 3:55 PM EST
Leave a comment

Pistons owner Tom Gores called keeping Andre Drummond – who said he’d decline his $28,751,774 player option for next season – a priority.

Gores also surely thought Drummond and Blake Griffin would get Detroit into the playoffs this season.

Instead, the Pistons are 12-23. Even in the lowly Eastern Conference, that’s still 3.5 games and three teams behind postseason position. Detroit is closer to 14th place than eighth place.

So, the Pistons are facing hard choices.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Gores’ inclination is to avoid taking a step back. Detroit has a new arena that already draws relatively sparse crowds. The Pistons don’t want to tank and see attendance slip even further.

But they’re trying to win and failing, anyway. Considering trading Drummond is the very least they could do. He could leave them completely empty-handed in unrestricted free agency next summer.

In Atlanta, Drummond would be an awesome pick-and-roll partner with the dynamic Trae Young. Maybe John Collins will eventually become more of a center, but for now, he’d fit fine enough at power forward with Drummond at center.

The Hawks aren’t winning this season, either. They could (and probably should) wait until the summer to sign Drummond if they want him. But losing has caused frustration in Atlanta. The Hawks reportedly told Young they’d get him help. Acquiring Drummond now could aid the development of everyone else.

Atlanta has multiple interesting young players and two extra first-round picks. Chandler Parsonsexpiring contract could prove useful in matching salary. If enough other Hawks are involved, Evan Turner‘s and Allen Crabbe‘s expiring deals could also work. There’s room for these teams to strike a deal.

But will they ultimately agree?

Drummond was the Pistons’ franchise player until they traded for Griffin. Even after, with Griffin repeatedly sidelined due to injury, Drummond has been treated like a star.

I’m not sure the rest of the league holds him in such high esteem. He’s a great rebounder, but he’s extremely limited offensively. His defense is uneven. How many teams trying to win now need a player like that? And how many want to pay Drummond big money next summer? Though he’s just 26, players like him often peak early.

The Pistons discussing trading Drummond is a significant development. I wouldn’t be surprised if they actually move him. But I also wouldn’t be surprised if – no matter how serious they are about exploring a move – there’s a chasm between how they value Drummond and how other teams value Drummond.

Report: Heat to retire Dwyane Wade’s number with multi-day celebration next month

Dwyane Wade
Issac Baldizon/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanJan 3, 2020, 2:25 PM EST
Leave a comment

Dwyane Wade is the greatest player in Heat history.

They’ve treated him as such.

Miami reacquired Wade in 2018, gave him a year-long farewell tour full of jersey swaps and an elaborate sendoff to end the season. Now, it’s time for the next honor.

Ira Winderman of the South Florida SunSentinel:

The Miami Heat are targeting the Feb. 22 game against the Cleveland Cavaliers at AmericanAirlines Arena for the retirement of Dwyane Wade’s iconic No. 3 jersey, a source familiar with the planning confirmed to the Sun Sentinel.

However, unlike the Heat’s previous jersey retirements, the team is preparing for a more reserved ceremony at that game, with plans for a celebration of Wade at AmericanAirlines Arena the night before, when the Heat are idle on Feb. 21, after returning from a Feb. 20 game in Atlanta.

Wade played 15 seasons with Miami, making eight All-NBA teams and 13 All-Star teams. He helped the Heat win three titles, winning 2006 NBA Finals MVP. His presence was crucial in luring LeBron James to Miami.

Any franchise would retire Wade’s number. For the Heat – a relatively new franchise that retired Michael Jordan’s number despite him never playing for them – it’s even more of a no-brainer.

So, turning this into a multi-day celebration is a nice touch to show just how special Wade has been to Miami.

Reigning Sixth Man of the Year Lou Williams names son Syx

By Dan FeldmanJan 3, 2020, 12:25 PM EST
Leave a comment

Lou Williams has won Sixth Man of the Year the last two years. He also won in 2015. He’s tied with Jamal Crawford for the most Sixth Man of the Year awards, three.

At this point, thriving off the bench is William’s identity.

The Clippers guard passed some of that onto his newborn son, Syx.

FOX Sports West:

Williams on FOX Sports West:

I always said if I had a son I, was going to give him a unique name. And nothing was coming to me. So, I just said, you know what? I’m going to name him Syx, spell it a little different, and we just had some fun with it.

This is the most interesting name for the child of an NBA player since Iman Shumpert named his daughter Iman Shumpert Jr.

At least Williams didn’t name his son after a variation of the other number most closely associated with him – two.