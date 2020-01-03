James Harden’s 44-point triple-double hands 76ers fourth straight loss

Associated PressJan 3, 2020, 11:27 PM EST
HOUSTON (AP) — James Harden had triple-double with 44 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists to lead the Houston Rockets to a 118-108 win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday night.

On a “Flashback Friday” night in which the Rockets wore their retro ketchup-and-mustard uniforms from their back-to-back NBA title days in the mid-90s, Harden sported a retro look of his own, with a white headband and cornrows.

With Philadelphia threatening late, Harden knocked down a deep step-back 3-pointer over Josh Richardson with 1:17 left in the game that put Houston up 10. On the next possession, he found Clint Capela with an alley-oop for a thunderous dunk.

Capela was a point shy of his career high in scoring, finishing with a season-best 30 points and 14 rebounds.

The 76ers have lost four straight, their longest skid since dropping five in a row in Dec. 2017.

Ben Simmons led Philadelphia with 29 points, 13 rebounds, 11 assists and four blocks, which matched a career-high. Tobias Harris scored 24 points.

After missing Philadelphia’s 115-97 loss with a sore left knee on Tuesday, Joel Embiid added 20 points and 12 rebounds.

The Rockets improved to 13-4 at home this season and have won their last four games at the Toyota Center.

The 76ers led 27-20 after the first quarter, dominating the paint and keeping Houston’s shooters in check. With less than five seconds remaining in the quarter, Harden was fouled by Trey Burke in the process of making a deep 3-pointer, but the shot was called off, infuriating Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni, who argued with officials during the break.

Early in the second quarter, Russell Westbrook received a technical foul for arguing a foul call against him after tangling with Embiid for a rebound.

Houston’s shooting improved after the first quarter, and the Rockets led 60-53 at halftime.

Westbrook had a rough stretch in the third quarter during which he missed an open, two-handed dunk in transition and immediately followed the play with a missed layup. Westbrook finished the game shooting 9 of 22 from the field with 20 points, seven rebounds and four assists.

Houston led 96-84 entering the fourth quarter.

The Rockets have a lengthy four-day break before visiting Atlanta on Wednesday night, the start of a stretch when they will play five games in seven days.

Wizards’ Isaiah Thomas ejected after making contact with referee

By Kurt HelinJan 3, 2020, 9:23 PM EST
Make contact with a referee, get ejected. It’s a bright line in the NBA, there’s not much gray area.

Less than two minutes into Friday night’s game against Portland, Washington’s Isaiah Thomas contacted a referee and was instantly ejected.

Thomas was trapped by Damian Lillard and Carmelo Anthony along the sidelines, with referee Marat Kogut standing just a couple feet away. As he stepped out of bounds Thomas falls into Kogut a little bit, Thomas likely would argue he was pushed by Anthony. However, Thomas seems to give a little push with his hands into Kogut, who falls back into people in the first row (Thomas likely would argue that was for balance, but he pushed his arm into a referee).

Kogut instantly ejected Thomas. Thomas walked around, saying “what did I do?” However, upon review, the call stood.

This is Thomas’ second ejection recently. He was tossed in Philadelphia for going into the stands to confront a fan, and he earned a two game suspension for it.

Thomas didn’t like that outcome, he’s not going to be happy to the fine this will cost him, either.

Not just Hawks; Celtics, Mavericks, Raptors reportedly also interested in Andre Drummond trade

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJan 3, 2020, 8:00 PM EST
The Detroit Pistons and Atlanta Hawks are talking possible Andre Drummond trade. There’s a little bit of logic there in that the Hawks are the worst defensive rebounding team in the NBA and Drummond is the best rebounding big in the league. Plus, there are multiple ways to match up salaries and picks to make this come together.

Mostly, this is the Pistons doing their due diligence, realizing that Drummond almost certainly will opt-out of the $28.8 million he is owed next season, and they don’t want to lose him and get nothing in return. Plus, Drummond is a former All-Star who may believe he is a max player, but do the Pistons want to pay that next July? Will another team? (There’s a healthy debate around the league about what Drummond will get on the open market.)

One other question to ask:

Why did that story leak now? Maybe to put a little pressure on other teams to up their offers.

Atlanta is not the only team kicking the tires on a Drummond trade, reports Vincent Goodwill of Yahoo Sports.

We’ve seen this before, leak the name of one trade suitor to shake the bushes and see if other teams step up with better offers. The Pistons want the return they would get from trading a star, but that may well be a reach.

The teams mentioned by Goodwill make limited sense.

While the Celtics could use more depth up front, to take on Drummond’s salary would require trading someone such as Gordon Hayward, plus giving up a pick, and is that an upgrade in Boston? Dallas makes sense as a fit next to Kristpas Porzingis, but in addition to Courtney Lee the Mavericks would need to throw in a player such as Dwight Powell, and that seems unlikely. For the Raptors, is Drummond an upgrade over Marc Gasol (when he’s healthy)?

All these teams need to ask themselves are they trading for Drummond to rent him for the rest of the season, or do they plan to re-sign him? And at what price?

Drummond the free agent is going to be interesting in July. He’s a quality center who is as good a rebounder as there is in the league — a very valuable skill. He’s also has a limited offensive skill set that the league is moving away from among bigs. He’s okay on defense, but not impressive or consistent. Center has become a mercenary, “we can get two-thirds of the production for one-third of the price” position in the NBA. Drummond has skills, but how much are teams willing to pay for them? From the numbers I have heard bounced around, he may be disappointed when the offers come in.

 

Celtics coach Brad Stevens on Tacko Fall’s All-Star votes: ‘I don’t love it’

Tacko Fall and Celtics coach Brad Stevens
Omar Rawlings/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanJan 3, 2020, 6:55 PM EST
Tacko Fall ranks sixth among Eastern Conference frontcourt players in All-Star voting.

Not bad for someone who has played 11 NBA minutes.

The Celtics rookie has become a fan favorite due to his atypical name and 7-foot-5 frame. He’s living it up.

But his coach has concerns.

Boston coach Brad Stevens, via A. Sherrod Blakely of NBC Sports Boston:

“I don’t love it, ” Stevens said. “I don’t love the idea, when you talk about awards…not being based on what’s solely happening on the court.”

This is why the NBA changed the format for picking All-Star starters. The other two voting contingents – players and coaches – won’t rank Fall nearly as high. Coaches won’t pick him at all.

Fall has virtually no chance of becoming an All-Star.

Even under the old system – when fans alone picked All-Star starters – Fall wouldn’t be an All-Star. Pascal Siakam has nearly five times as many votes as Fall. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Joel Embiid have even more. Fall wouldn’t catch them for the three starting sports for Eastern Conference frontcourt players.

Stevens is probably concerned about how all this attention affects Fall, a fringe NBA player on a two-way contract. More generally, Stevens is also right that awards should be based on on-court performance (and the things, like leadership and communication, that affect on-court performance).

But Stevens can rest easy knowing these All-Star votes won’t actually lead anywhere other than a few discussions – like this one – about Fall’s popularity. Once All-Star starters are selected, Fall’s votes will be an afterthought.

Joel Embiid says 76ers must step outside comfort zones, space the floor and shoot

76ers players Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons
David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanJan 3, 2020, 5:35 PM EST
Since their inspiring Christmas win over the Bucks, the 76ers have lost three straight. Philadelphia players are talking about accountability and looking in the mirror. Though stronger than the usual rhetoric, it’s still vague.

Joel Embiid appeared to send a more pointed message to Ben Simmons.

Embiid, via Paul Hudrick of NBC Sports Philadelphia:

“We just got to look at ourselves and see what we can do better individually,” Embiid said. “We gotta help each other, even if that means being outside of your comfort zone as far as to help the team win. Meaning that if you gotta space and shoot it, you gotta do it. We need everybody to buy into that. We’ll be fine. We’re gonna be fine. We’re still finding our groove. We haven’t been totally healthy, the whole starting lineup. Like I said, we’ll be fine.”

I hope Embiid is talking about Simmons. Because Embiid will never convince anyone he’s not talking about Simmons.

Simmons’ lack of 3-point shooting has made him a punchline.

It was a big deal when Simmons made a 3-pointer a few weeks ago. 76ers coach Brett Brown said he wanted the unconventional point guard to attempt at least one 3-pointer per game from there. In 13 games since, Simmons has taken zero non-heave 3-pointers.

That’s a big reason Philadelphia’s offense sometimes looks clunky. Simmons is a good player whose open-court skills and defense help his team. But his complete lack of outside shooting often cramps spacing for his teammates.

Will Embiid’s comment inspire Simmons to shoot more? Or will Simmons, who’s clearly unconfident hoisting from the perimeter, become even more reluctant?

Embiid’s default strategy is usually talking more. We’ll see how that works when roping in Simmons.