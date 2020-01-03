Celtics coach Brad Stevens on Tacko Fall’s All-Star votes: ‘I don’t love it’

Tacko Fall ranks sixth among Eastern Conference frontcourt players in All-Star voting.
Not bad for someone who has played 11 NBA minutes.
The Celtics rookie has become a fan favorite due to his atypical name and 7-foot-5 frame. He’s living it up.
But his coach has concerns.
Boston coach Brad Stevens, via A. Sherrod Blakely of NBC Sports Boston:
“I don’t love it, ” Stevens said. “I don’t love the idea, when you talk about awards…not being based on what’s solely happening on the court.”
This is why the NBA changed the format for picking All-Star starters. The other two voting contingents – players and coaches – won’t rank Fall nearly as high. Coaches won’t pick him at all.
Fall has virtually no chance of becoming an All-Star.
Even under the old system – when fans alone picked All-Star starters – Fall wouldn’t be an All-Star. Pascal Siakam has nearly five times as many votes as Fall. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Joel Embiid have even more. Fall wouldn’t catch them for the three starting sports for Eastern Conference frontcourt players.
Stevens is probably concerned about how all this attention affects Fall, a fringe NBA player on a two-way contract. More generally, Stevens is also right that awards should be based on on-court performance (and the things, like leadership and communication, that affect on-court performance).
But Stevens can rest easy knowing these All-Star votes won’t actually lead anywhere other than a few discussions – like this one – about Fall’s popularity. Once All-Star starters are selected, Fall’s votes will be an afterthought.