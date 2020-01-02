David Sherman/NBAE via Getty Images

Minnesota’s Jarrett Culver dunks all over Robin Lopez, stares him down (VIDEO)

By Kurt HelinJan 2, 2020, 8:00 AM EST
Jarrett Culver can get up and throw it down.

Which is exactly what the Timberwolves rookie did on a drive Wednesday night — and the Bucks’ Robin Lopez was the victim.

After the play, Culver stares down Lopez, the veteran big man does not like it one bit and lets Culver know about it.

Milwaukee got 32 points from Giannis Antetokounmpo and hung on to get the win, 106-102.

Darren Collison reportedly considering return to NBA, looking at Lakers, Clippers

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJan 1, 2020, 11:00 PM EST
Darren Collison shocked the NBA last summer when he walked away from a likely multi-year, eight figures a season contract to retire and focus on his religion. “While I still love basketball, I know there is something more important, which is my family and my faith,” Collison said at the time.

Now he is considering a return to the NBA, specifically to the Lakers or Clippers, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Collison could help either Los Angeles team, both are looking for additional point guard depth (and both can only offer a veteran’s minimum contract). The Lakers use LeBron James at the point and have Rajon Rondo off the bench, but they are looking for another playmaker to help during the playoffs. The Clippers have the defensive mindset of Patrick Beverley starting, and they bring the scoring of Lou Williams off the bench, but they have been looking for depth at the position and someone who can bring a little balance on both ends of the court.

Collison’s retirement was a shock because at age 32 he still had game (the kind of game that could have earned him a four-year contract worth $80 million or more last summer). He played in 76 games for the Pacers last season, averaged 11.6 points and six assists a game, shot 40.7 percent from three, and was an above-average point guard all the way around. While the Pacers were looking to move on, there was a market for Collison’s services.

If Collison returns to one of the Los Angeles teams, it will be a massive boost for that roster. This sets up a serious recruiting battle between the growing rivals.

An outpouring of love, NBA world mourns death of David Stern

By Kurt HelinJan 1, 2020, 9:40 PM EST
The NBA, as we know it, would not exist today without David Stern.

Stern died Wednesday at the age of 77, succumbing to a brain hemorrhage he suffered three weeks previously. The passing of the former commission has brought out an outpouring of love from every corner of the NBA universe. Here’s just a sampling of the reactions:

• “For 22 years, I had a courtside seat to watch David in action,” current NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement. “He was a mentor and one of my dearest friends. We spent countless hours in the office, at arenas and on planes wherever the game would take us. Like every NBA legend, David had extraordinary talents, but with him it was always about the fundamentals – preparation, attention to detail, and hard work.

“David took over the NBA in 1984 with the league at a crossroads. But over the course of 30 years as Commissioner, he ushered in the modern global NBA. He launched groundbreaking media and marketing partnerships, digital assets and social responsibility programs that have brought the game to billions of people around the world. Because of David, the NBA is a truly global brand – making him not only one of the greatest sports commissioners of all time but also one of the most influential business leaders of his generation.

“Every member of the NBA family is the beneficiary of David’s vision, generosity and inspiration. Our deepest condolences go out to David’s wife, Dianne, their sons, Andrew and Eric, and their extended family, and we share our grief with everyone whose life was touched by him.”

• “Without David Stern, the NBA would not be what it is today,” Hornets owner and Hall of Fame player Michael Jordan said in a statement. “He guided the league through turbulent times and grew the league into an international phenomenon, creating opportunities that few could have imagined before. His vision and leadership provided me with the global stage that allowed me to succeed. David had a deep love for the game of basketball and demanded excellence from those around him – and I admired him for that. I wouldn’t be where I am without him. I offer my deepest sympathies to Dianne and his family.”

• Statement from the NBA Players union: “The entire basketball community is heartbroken. David Stern earned and deserved inclusion in our land of giants. His impact on our game and our business is immeasurable and the rewards we reap will continue to be appreciated by NBA players and their families for generations. As tough an adversary as he was across the table, he never failed to recognize the value of our players, and had the vision and courage to make them the focus of our league’s marketing efforts – building the NBA into the empire it is today. We owe him and we will miss him.”

• From Knicks’ owner James Dolan: “David Stern was not only one of the greatest commissioners in the history of sports, he was an incredible individual and friend. He was loyal and fair, patient and wise, and made all of us who had the privilege of knowing him better. The NBA will stand forever as a testament to his lasting legacy and all those who worked with him or for him, sat next to him or across the table from him are better because of it. I join with everyone in the basketball family to extend my personal condolences to Diane, Eric and Andrew.”

Orlando’s Jonathan Isaac stretchered off court with hyperextended knee

By Kurt HelinJan 1, 2020, 9:10 PM EST
Let’s hope this is not as bad as it looked.

Orlando’s Jonathan Isaac — in the midst of a breakout season — had to be stretchered off the court Wednesday night after colliding with Washington’s Bradley Beal with 9:57 left in the first quarter. He did not return due to what is being described as a hyperextended knee, although an MRI Thursday may show more.

Players are the worst judges of their own injuries — they are convinced they can bounce back from anything — but this is a positive sign.

 

Issac, in his third season, has been averaging 12.3 points and 7.1 rebounds a game, shooting 33 percent from three. His bigger impact — and why he has drawn the attention of other teams — is on the defensive end, where he is a switchable defender who is averaging 2.5 blocks a game.

 

Steve Kerr wants NBA “to get back to the point where players need to earn fouls”

Daniel Shirey/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJan 1, 2020, 7:00 PM EST
Has the pendulum swung too far? Is it too easy for an offensive player to draw a foul in today’s NBA?

Plenty of old-school fans would say yes. And no doubt James Harden, Chris Paul, Lou Williams, and others get to the line for calls that frustrate defenders, coaches, and fans because there is not much there. It’s not what they remember getting called when they played in middle school or on the playground.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr wants to see an end to that. When asked about trends in the NBA he’d like to see with the new year, Kerr talked about the line where fouls are called, via Logan Murdock of NBC Sports Bay Area.

“I would like to see a slight reversal in what we’re trying to accomplish as a league,” Kerr said prior to Tuesday’s game against the Spurs. “I think we’ve gone overboard in rewarding offensive players. And what I mean by that is we’ve rewarded offensive players for fooling the officials and attempting to fool the officials…

“I think we need to get back to the point where players need to earn fouls and earn it by beating their man,” Kerr said, “and drawing contact in a natural way and not flopping and flailing and grabbing arms and that’s going on all over the league.

“We have to decide as a league, are we going to call fouls that people would laugh about at a pickup game? That’s what we have to decide ultimately. And to me that’s where we’ve gone overboard.”

Kerr was quick not to blame the referees — they are enforcing what the league wants. Players, he added, as smart to try and take advantage of the rules as enforced. Kerr said the change has to come from the NBA offices in Manhattan, not game officials. Gregg Popovich agreed with Kerr, calling today’s game “boring” to coach because of the foul hunting.

There’s a balance to be struck here.

Kerr played in the 1990s, and fans remember that era fondly because of Michael Jordan and the Bulls (and those Sunday NBC game broadcasts). That was beautiful, high-level basketball — and a far cry from the slog most of the league had become at the time. Clutching and grabbing were the norm; offensive players could not just move freely around the court, scoring was down and the pace of the game had slowed to a crawl. Go watch a Knicks vs. Cavaliers game from the ’90s and tell me about “the beautiful game.” Only Gen-Xers wearing rose-colored glasses remember the overall game from that era fondly.

So the NBA changed how rules would be enforced starting in 1997-98, most famously putting in the “hand-checking rule” that stopped players from putting their hands on a player on the perimeter. Clutching and grabbing off the ball was called, and the game opened up — and it’s popularity (after a dip in the immediate post-Jordan years) grew as fans gravitated towards star who thrived in the new style of play (LeBron James, Stephen Curry, etc.).

Now, with the push toward efficiency, there are players such as Harden who have turned foul hunting into an art form. Getting to the free-throw line is an efficient way to score, players know what referees will call, and they bait defenders to cross the line (or just outright initiate the contact and count on the call). It’s smart basketball, if not fun to watch. It led to the G-League experiment this season with one-shot for two-point free throws (one of my main takeaways from the G-League showcase in Las Vegas last month is that the 2-for-1 is not coming to the NBA, it’s DOA).

Where should the line on fouls be drawn? Kerr is right. This is a conversation the league needs to have. The NBA’s competition committee should be talking about this next summer. Parades to the free-throw line are not good entertainment, and the league is always focused on keeping the game flowing and exciting to watch. Nobody wants a return to the hockey that was played on some NBA courts in the 1990s, but finding a way to make players really earn a foul would be a good thing.

 

 