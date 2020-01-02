Luka Doncic, Giannis Antetokounmpo lead first NBA All-Star fan vote returns

It’s not a complete changing of the guard — LeBron James, James Harden, and other veterans are still drawing a lot of votes — but fans want to see the game’s young stars headline the NBA All-Star Game.

The first returns from the fan voting for the NBA All-Star Game are in and Dallas’ Luka Doncic leads all Western Conference players, while Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo tops the East. Other young players such as Trae Young and Pascal Siakam will be starting if the fans get their way.

The fans don’t get their way, completely. Fans get to help select the starters and their votes account for 50 percent of the total (and are the tiebreaker), with select media member votes accounting for 25 percent, and player votes making up the final 25 percent.

Fans want to see who they want to see. They also voted the Lakers’ Alex Caruso eighth among West backcourt players — ahead of the Suns’ Devin Booker (which is a crime people, Booker has been fantastic this season) — and the Celtics’ Tacko Fall seventh among East frontcourt players (ahead of Miami’s Bam Adebayo, among others).

Here are the starting lineups if this were this fan vote were all that counted:

Eastern Conference: Trae Young (Atlanta), Kyrie Irving (Brooklyn), Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee), Joel Embiid (Philadelphia), Pascal Siakam (Toronto).

Western Conference: Luka Doncic (Dallas), James Harden (Houston), LeBron James (LA Lakers), Anthony Davis (LA Lakers), Kawhi Leonard (LA Clippers).

The rest of the All-Star rosters are voted on by a vote of the league’s coaches.

As of now, Doncic and Antetokounmpo would be the team captains, and they would get to chose their teams “playground style” — they pick their teams from the pool of players voted as starters and reserves, making their selections regardless of conference affiliation

Voting is open through Martin Luther King Jr. Day (Jan. 20), and fans can vote at vote.NBA.com, through the NBA app, or through their Google Assistant.

The 2020 NBA All-Star Game will take place at the United Center in Chicago on Feb. 16 at 8 p.m. ET (on TNT).

Here are the top 10 vote getters in each category so far.

Western Conference backcourt

(Rank Player Votes)

1. Luka Doncic, Mavericks 1,073,957

2. James Harden, Rockets 749,080

3. Damian Lillard, Trail Blazers 202,498

4. Stephen Curry, Warriors 191,149

5. Russell Westbrook, Rockets 189,005

6. D'Angelo Russell, Warriors 122,499

7. Donovan Mitchell, Jazz 108,349

8. Alex Caruso, Lakers 92,233

9. Devin Booker, Suns 91,817

10. Ja Morant, Grizzlies 77,081

Western Conference frontcourt

(Rank Player Votes)

1. LeBron James, Lakers 1,020,851

2. Anthony Davis, Lakers 955,246

3. Kawhi Leonard, Clippers 740,657

4. Paul George, Clippers 280,894

5. Karl-Anthony Towns, Timberwolves 173,129

6. Kristaps Porzingis, Mavericks 171,749

7. Nikola Jokic, Nuggets 160,934

8. Carmelo Anthony, Trail Blazers 142,292

9. Brandon Ingram, Pelicans 118,188

10. Dwight Howard, Lakers 69,785

Eastern Conference backcourt

(Rank Player Votes)

1. Trae Young, Hawks 443,412

2. Kyrie Irving, Nets 432,481

3. Kemba Walker, Celtics 432,031

4. Derrick Rose, Pistons 233,669

5. Zach LaVine, Bulls 174,991

6. Ben Simmons, 76ers 159,065

7. Jaylen Brown, Celtics 156,537

8. Kyle Lowry, Raptors 154,139

9. Bradley Beal, Wizards 149,640

10. Spencer Dinwiddie, Nets 94,618

Eastern Conference frontcourt

(Rank Player Votes)

1. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks 1,073,358

2. Joel Embiid, 76ers 606,534

3. Pascal Siakam, Raptors 544,302

4. Jimmy Butler, Heat 431,483

5. Jayson Tatum, Celtics 364,137

6. Tacko Fall, Celtics 110,269

7. Bam Adebayo, Heat 104,086

8. Gordon Hayward, Celtics 75,240

9. Andre Drummond, Pistons 68,076

10. Domantas Sabonis, Pacers 67,482