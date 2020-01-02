Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Luka Doncic, Giannis Antetokounmpo lead first NBA All-Star fan vote returns

By Kurt HelinJan 2, 2020, 8:51 PM EST
It’s not a complete changing of the guard — LeBron James, James Harden, and other veterans are still drawing a lot of votes — but fans want to see the game’s young stars headline the NBA All-Star Game.

The first returns from the fan voting for the NBA All-Star Game are in and Dallas’ Luka Doncic leads all Western Conference players, while Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo tops the East. Other young players such as Trae Young and Pascal Siakam will be starting if the fans get their way.

The fans don’t get their way, completely. Fans get to help select the starters and their votes account for 50 percent of the total (and are the tiebreaker), with select media member votes accounting for 25 percent, and player votes making up the final 25 percent.

Fans want to see who they want to see. They also voted the Lakers’ Alex Caruso eighth among West backcourt players — ahead of the Suns’ Devin Booker (which is a crime people, Booker has been fantastic this season) — and the Celtics’ Tacko Fall seventh among East frontcourt players (ahead of Miami’s Bam Adebayo, among others).

Here are the starting lineups if this were this fan vote were all that counted:
Eastern Conference: Trae Young (Atlanta), Kyrie Irving (Brooklyn), Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee), Joel Embiid (Philadelphia), Pascal Siakam (Toronto).
Western Conference: Luka Doncic (Dallas), James Harden (Houston), LeBron James (LA Lakers), Anthony Davis (LA Lakers), Kawhi Leonard (LA Clippers).

The rest of the All-Star rosters are voted on by a vote of the league’s coaches.

As of now, Doncic and Antetokounmpo would be the team captains, and they would get to chose their teams “playground style” — they pick their teams from the pool of players voted as starters and reserves, making their selections regardless of conference affiliation

Voting is open through Martin Luther King Jr. Day (Jan. 20), and fans can vote at vote.NBA.com, through the NBA app, or through their Google Assistant.

The 2020 NBA All-Star Game will take place at the United Center in Chicago on Feb. 16 at 8 p.m. ET (on TNT).

Here are the top 10 vote getters in each category so far.

Western Conference backcourt
(Rank Player Votes)
1. Luka Doncic, Mavericks 1,073,957
2. James Harden, Rockets 749,080
3. Damian Lillard, Trail Blazers 202,498
4. Stephen Curry, Warriors 191,149
5. Russell Westbrook, Rockets 189,005
6. D'Angelo Russell, Warriors 122,499
7. Donovan Mitchell, Jazz 108,349
8. Alex Caruso, Lakers 92,233
9. Devin Booker, Suns 91,817
10. Ja Morant, Grizzlies 77,081

Western Conference frontcourt
(Rank Player Votes)
1. LeBron James, Lakers 1,020,851
2. Anthony Davis, Lakers 955,246
3. Kawhi Leonard, Clippers 740,657
4. Paul George, Clippers 280,894
5. Karl-Anthony Towns, Timberwolves 173,129
6. Kristaps Porzingis, Mavericks 171,749
7. Nikola Jokic, Nuggets 160,934
8. Carmelo Anthony, Trail Blazers 142,292
9. Brandon Ingram, Pelicans 118,188
10. Dwight Howard, Lakers 69,785

Eastern Conference backcourt
(Rank Player Votes)
1. Trae Young, Hawks 443,412
2. Kyrie Irving, Nets 432,481
3. Kemba Walker, Celtics 432,031
4. Derrick Rose, Pistons 233,669
5. Zach LaVine, Bulls 174,991
6. Ben Simmons, 76ers 159,065
7. Jaylen Brown, Celtics 156,537
8. Kyle Lowry, Raptors 154,139
9. Bradley Beal, Wizards 149,640
10. Spencer Dinwiddie, Nets 94,618

Eastern Conference frontcourt
(Rank Player Votes)
1. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks 1,073,358
2. Joel Embiid, 76ers 606,534
3. Pascal Siakam, Raptors 544,302
4. Jimmy Butler, Heat 431,483
5. Jayson Tatum, Celtics 364,137
6. Tacko Fall, Celtics 110,269
7. Bam Adebayo, Heat 104,086
8. Gordon Hayward, Celtics 75,240
9. Andre Drummond, Pistons 68,076
10. Domantas Sabonis, Pacers 67,482

Kings’ center Dewayne Dedmon fined $50,000 for public trade demand

By Kurt HelinJan 2, 2020, 8:09 PM EST
“I would like to be traded. I haven’t been playing, so I would like to go somewhere where my talents are appreciated.”

When Kings’ center Dewayne Dedmon said this to Jason Alexander of the Sacramento Bee last weekend, everyone knew what was coming.

The league has fined Dedmon $50,000 for “public statements detrimental to the NBA and its teams.”

That’s the same fine amount Anthony Davis was hit with last season when his agent, Rich Paul, made public Davis’ trade request.

Dedmon’s desire to be traded was no secret, and other teams were already talking with Sacramento, but it’s one thing to do that through back channels and another to do it with a pubic request (at least in the league’s eyes).

Dedmon has fallen out of Luke Walton’s rotation and, combined with the “trust issues” in the Kings’ locker room, it’s understandable why he would want out of Sacramento. Dedmon looked like a smart signing last summer as another center in the rotation with Marvin Bagley III. However, Dedmon has struggled with his shot in Sacramento, hitting just 22.9 percent from three, with a 49.7 true shooting percentage.

A season ago in Atlanta, Dedmon was an above-average center scoring 10.8 points and grabbing 7.5 rebounds a game, plus shooting 38.2 percent from three. A lot of teams will believe their culture and situation can resurrect that Dedmon and will want to trade for him.

Until then, don’t expect Dedmon to talk publicly about a trade again.

The necessary frustrations of Derrick Rose’s minutes limit

By Kurt HelinJan 2, 2020, 5:00 PM EST
Derrick Rose is playing his best basketball since his MVP season (since before his torn ACL that was one of the stories of the decade). He’s in the running for Sixth Man of the Year, averaging 16.8 points and 5.7 assists a game, with a 55.6 true shooting percentage (efficient for him) and an All-Star level PER of 22.3.

He’s doing all that in less than 24 minutes a night. Only four times has he played more than 27 minutes a game, and never more than 29.

Rose would love to play more, Pistons coach Dwane Casey would love to play him more, but everyone is sticking to a minutes limit set preseason to keep Rose healthy and fresh. Rod Beard has a great story about it in The Detroit News.

“We had a meeting this summer with the medical people and his agent and everybody to come up with a plan to help Derrick. Believe me — nobody loved Derrick Rose more and I wish he could play 80 minutes out of 40,” Casey said Tuesday. “But he can’t, so we have to protect him from himself. It’s up to the medical people; it’s their decision and it’s their plan.”…

“I feel good, but it’s not up to me with the minutes; it’s up to the coaching staff and the (training) staff to come up with it,” Rose said. “Of course, I want to be out there, but I guess they see something I don’t, and they’re worried about it — just being cautious with me.”

There’s good reason to be cautious, Rose has a lengthy injury history and he’s a prime candidate for “load management” to keep him on the court at age 31. He can’t carry the load of a 23-year-old anymore. This is not something forced upon Rose without his knowledge — his agent was in on these discussions — but there is no professional athlete who is not convinced he can handle more minutes and be just fine. It’s part of the mentality that got them to the pinnacle of a sport, and it’s why sometimes teams need to protect players from themselves.

The challenge for Casey is the temptation to ride Rose’s offense — the Pistons score 6.7 points more per 100 possessions with Rose on the floor — to some more wins on a banged-up team (Blake Griffin, Reggie Jackson, and others have missed significant time this season). Despite the injuries, the Pistons are just 2.5 games out of the playoffs in the soft bottom of the Eastern Conference. They could make a postseason push, and Rose would be at the heart of it.

But Casey and the Pistons are doing the right thing — put the health of the player first even if he doesn’t like it.

That said, watch Rose play while you can this season. He is back to being something special — and that is fun for everyone.

 

 

LeBron James reflects on David Stern, “I think we lost a great visionary”

By Kurt HelinJan 2, 2020, 3:00 PM EST
David Stern’s legacy is not a simple thing to characterize.

Stern died Sunday at the age of 77, and there were tributes to him from all corners of the NBA world. He loved basketball and the NBA, and he grew the league exponentially in his 30 years as NBA Commissioner. He helped make the owners and players a lot of money, which is one key reason he is so well respected. Stern also had an “iron fist in a velvet glove” approach to running the league — sometimes without the glove — and he made plenty of mistakes throughout his tenure.

However, his heart was in the right place, and that’s what LeBron James talked about on Wednesday night, when he was asked about Stern after the Lakers win against Phoenix.

“I think we lost a great visionary. I think him and Dr. James Naismith is two of the most important people in the history of basketball…” LeBron said, comparing Stern to the inventor of the sport.

“David, his vision to make this game global. Don’t know how many people believed in that with him, said it was something that couldn’t be done, but he made this game global. This game is watched in more than 200, 250 countries around the world. You look at the collective group of players, we’ve got the Giannises, the Dirks, the Manu’s, the Lukas, and so on and so on, and you’ve got to give him so much credit because of that. He saw the game being so much greater than just domestically.”

LeBron, like many other players, said that getting to walk on the stage on the night of the NBA Draft and shake Stern’s hand was something he would never forget.

“For me personally, it was a dream come true to step up on that stage and shake David’s hand,” LeBron said.

He was then asked what Stern told him on the stage.

“He did tell me something, in the back, when all the rookies was in the back, he told me he wanted to wear my suit one day,” LeBron said with a laugh. “I won’t forget that. He told me in the back, ‘You think I can borrow that suit one day?’ I do remember that.”

LeBron and Stern had their battles, particularly around the Collective Bargaining Agreement. That is where the mutual respect came in, LeBron added.

“We had our battles, that’s for sure, trying to figure it out,” LeBron said. “But also at the end of the day we understood that we wanted to do whatever it takes to grow the game, and that was the one common goal from both sides. Even though we had our differences at times at the round table it was one thing, we all left that room saying ‘how can we continue to grow the game and expand the game?’”

Zion Williamson practices with Pelicans, will not debut in next two games

By Kurt HelinJan 2, 2020, 1:00 PM EST
Zion Williamson is not making his NBA debut in the next few days, but things are getting closer.

Williamson practiced with the team on Thursday — his first with the team since his surgery. While there is no timeline for his return yet, he said he was just happy to be back out there.

Coach Alvin Gentry wouldn’t put a timeline on Zion’s debut, outside of saying it would not be on the upcoming two-game road trip in California (Lakers and Kings).

Zion is itching to play, and his teammates are itching to get his skills on the court with them.

There has been momentum building for a while now toward a January debut for Williamson. While a January date is longer than the usual 6-8 week timeline for a torn meniscus (Zion’s surgery was in October), the Pelicans always were going to be “overly cautious” — to use coach Alvin Gentry’s words — with the future franchise cornerstone.

New Orleans’ focus during Zion’s recovery has been not only on recovery from this injury but strengthening and conditioning to prevent future issues. That’s where the Pelicans retraining Williamson how to walk and run properly came from, but with that has been a focus on diet and conditioning.

A January return gives the Pelicans a chance to see how Williamson plays with emerging star Brandon Ingram, who is a restricted free agent next summer. Ingram’s improved play this season is going to earn him a max contract next summer, but the Pelicans now have a chance to evaluate and see if they want to be the ones to pay him that much.

The Pelicans are sellers heading into the trade deadline, with Jrue Holiday (the name I heard the most in Las Vegas at the G-League showcase), Derrick Favors, and maybe J.J. Redick all potential targets of other teams. The Pelicans will get to see how Williamson fits with those stars before the trade deadline, just to get a sense of what they have, but it likely does not alter New Orleans’ long-term plans.