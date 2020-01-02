LeBron James reflects on David Stern, “I think we lost a great visionary”

David Stern’s legacy is not a simple thing to characterize.

Stern died Sunday at the age of 77, and there were tributes to him from all corners of the NBA world. He loved basketball and the NBA, and he grew the league exponentially in his 30 years as NBA Commissioner. He helped make the owners and players a lot of money, which is one key reason he is so well respected. Stern also had an “iron fist in a velvet glove” approach to running the league — sometimes without the glove — and he made plenty of mistakes throughout his tenure.

However, his heart was in the right place, and that’s what LeBron James talked about on Wednesday night, when he was asked about Stern after the Lakers win against Phoenix.

“I think we lost a great visionary. I think him and Dr. James Naismith is two of the most important people in the history of basketball…” LeBron said, comparing Stern to the inventor of the sport.

“David, his vision to make this game global. Don’t know how many people believed in that with him, said it was something that couldn’t be done, but he made this game global. This game is watched in more than 200, 250 countries around the world. You look at the collective group of players, we’ve got the Giannises, the Dirks, the Manu’s, the Lukas, and so on and so on, and you’ve got to give him so much credit because of that. He saw the game being so much greater than just domestically.”

LeBron, like many other players, said that getting to walk on the stage on the night of the NBA Draft and shake Stern’s hand was something he would never forget.

“For me personally, it was a dream come true to step up on that stage and shake David’s hand,” LeBron said.

He was then asked what Stern told him on the stage.

“He did tell me something, in the back, when all the rookies was in the back, he told me he wanted to wear my suit one day,” LeBron said with a laugh. “I won’t forget that. He told me in the back, ‘You think I can borrow that suit one day?’ I do remember that.”

LeBron and Stern had their battles, particularly around the Collective Bargaining Agreement. That is where the mutual respect came in, LeBron added.

“We had our battles, that’s for sure, trying to figure it out,” LeBron said. “But also at the end of the day we understood that we wanted to do whatever it takes to grow the game, and that was the one common goal from both sides. Even though we had our differences at times at the round table it was one thing, we all left that room saying ‘how can we continue to grow the game and expand the game?’”

Zion Williamson practices with Pelicans, will not debut in next two games

Zion Williamson is not making his NBA debut in the next few days, but things are getting closer.

Williamson practiced with the team on Thursday — his first with the team since his surgery. While there is no timeline for his return yet, he said he was just happy to be back out there.

Coach Alvin Gentry wouldn’t put a timeline on Zion’s debut, outside of saying it would not be on the upcoming two-game road trip in California (Lakers and Kings).

Zion is itching to play, and his teammates are itching to get his skills on the court with them.

There has been momentum building for a while now toward a January debut for Williamson. While a January date is longer than the usual 6-8 week timeline for a torn meniscus (Zion’s surgery was in October), the Pelicans always were going to be “overly cautious” — to use coach Alvin Gentry’s words — with the future franchise cornerstone.

New Orleans’ focus during Zion’s recovery has been not only on recovery from this injury but strengthening and conditioning to prevent future issues. That’s where the Pelicans retraining Williamson how to walk and run properly came from, but with that has been a focus on diet and conditioning.

A January return gives the Pelicans a chance to see how Williamson plays with emerging star Brandon Ingram, who is a restricted free agent next summer. Ingram’s improved play this season is going to earn him a max contract next summer, but the Pelicans now have a chance to evaluate and see if they want to be the ones to pay him that much.

The Pelicans are sellers heading into the trade deadline, with Jrue Holiday (the name I heard the most in Las Vegas at the G-League showcase), Derrick Favors, and maybe J.J. Redick all potential targets of other teams. The Pelicans will get to see how Williamson fits with those stars before the trade deadline, just to get a sense of what they have, but it likely does not alter New Orleans’ long-term plans.

Carmelo Anthony envisions Knicks retiring his No. 7 jersey. Should they?

Carmelo Anthony felt the love in his return to Madison Square Garden Wednesday night — Knicks fans still adore Anthony, even if he’s now wearing a Trail Blazers’ uniform.

Anthony is picturing a more permanent return to the Garden.

Not as a player, but with his jersey retired in the rafters along with other Knicks’ legends. Via Tim Bontemps of ESPN, Anthony was asked after the game Wednesday if the Knicks should retire his jersey:

“I don’t know,” Anthony said with a smile. “You gotta ask them.”

Then he added with a laugh, “I did glance up at the rafters today during the national anthem. You know, they say in life you’ve got to envision, so I was envisioning seeing Anthony hanging up there.”

The day before, Anthony told Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News:

“Do I think about it? Anybody would want to get that opportunity if it’s there,” he said recently. “We’ll see when that time comes. Hopefully, they’ll hang ‘7’ somewhere up there.”

If you asked the fans in Madison Square Garden Wednesday night if ‘Melo’s jersey should be retired, they would have roared their approval.

But should the Knicks retire Anthony’s jersey?

‘Melo played six-and-a-half seasons in New York and he was an All-Star in every one. This was the prime of his Hall of Fame career and he averaged 24.7 points and seven rebounds a game, was named All-NBA twice while a Knick, won the league scoring title in 2013, and set the franchise record with 62 points in a game at MSG.

But without any meaningful playoff success, is that enough?

The Knicks have retired eight players’ jerseys: Patrick Ewing, Walt Frazier, Willis Reed, Earl Monroe, Bill Bradley, Dick Barnett, Dick McGuire, and Dave DeBusschere. Six of those players were champions with the Knicks, the other two are Ewing and McGuire (a Hall of Fame point guard from the 1950s). That means players such as Bernard King and Charles Oakley have not been honored with a retired number (no way Oakley gets his number in the rafters while James Dolan still owns the team).

Where should the Knicks draw the line on who gets a jersey retired? If the criteria is “Hall of Fame career with best years as a Knick” then Anthony qualifies, but so does King and he does not have his number hanging. Is there a measure of playoff success required?

Knicks’ ownership ultimately makes that call, but we know what Anthony is envisioning.

Anthony Davis destroys Aron Baynes on alley-oop dunk (VIDEO)

Give Aron Baynes credit, he ends up on the wrong ends of poster dunks because he is there trying to make a play.

He just wasn’t going to make on on Anthony Davis Wednesday night.

Ouch.

Which is pretty much what the Lakers did to the Suns all night, cruising to a 117-107 win that was never as close as that score would make it seem. The one bright spot for the Suns, Kelly Oubre Jr. got his own poster dunk on JaVale McGee.

Minnesota’s Jarrett Culver dunks all over Robin Lopez, stares him down (VIDEO)

Jarrett Culver can get up and throw it down.

Which is exactly what the Timberwolves rookie did on a drive Wednesday night — and the Bucks’ Robin Lopez was the victim.

After the play, Culver stares down Lopez, the veteran big man does not like it one bit and lets Culver know about it. There’s even a little shove from Lopez, but in the end the refs give Culver the technical foul for taunting. Welcome to the NBA, rookie.

Milwaukee got 32 points from Giannis Antetokounmpo and hung on to get the win, 106-102.