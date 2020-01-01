Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Other teams may “monitor” situation but there is no Karl-Anthony Towns trade talk

By Kurt HelinJan 1, 2020, 1:00 PM EST
Minnesota has lost 13 of their last 15 games and, at 12-20. That inevitably leads to frustration in the locker room.

The New York Knicks are keeping an eye on the situation with the Timberwolves. The Golden State Warriors, too. So are 27 other teams — if young star center Karl-Anthony Towns becomes unhappy and tries to force his way out of Minnesota, there will be a long line of suitors. The vultures are already circling.

That is not close to the situation on the ground — there is zero actual Towns trade talk taking place. None. Does anyone think brand new president of basketball operations Gersson Rosas would trade Towns in the first year of his five-year, $190 million rookie contract extension? There have been a couple of reports about this in recent days. Here is the New York Times’ Marc Stein from his (must read) weekly newsletter:

I know there have been various reports in recent days about teams “monitoring” Towns, in hopes that the losing somehow prompts the All-Star center to seek a trade, but legitimate trade discussions over the next month involving Minnesota’s best player are unlikely in the extreme.

The Wolves have been adamant, in every conversation I’ve had with them, that they are building “everything” around Towns. The swift fall from Minnesota’s promising 10-8 start to 12th in the West entering Tuesday’s play is undeniably alarming, but I’ve been advised that the idea of trading Towns is pretty much the last thing the Wolves are thinking about.

Then there is this from Jon Krawczynski at The Athletic.

Sources connected to both Towns and the Timberwolves downplayed any concern about his long-term outlook in Minnesota in the wake of the attention showered on the final two paragraphs of Strauss’s story. The sourcing is not coming from anyone connected to Towns, so most directly involved see it as the inevitable chatter that surfaces when losses mount.

Rosas and [Coach Ryan] Saunders have built their foundation on culture and connectivity and have bent over backward to empower Towns as the face of the franchise…

Rosas and Saunders have built their entire offense to maximize having a rare big man who can shoot the 3 the way Towns can, and they have communicated with him about their plans to reconfigure the roster over the next couple of years to better fit his skill set. Rosas has openly acknowledged the need to upgrade the talent around him and has pledged to be aggressive in pursuit of that.

What Minnestoa’s front office and coaching staff have done is build a strong relationship with Towns and essentially say, “we’re going to build a winner around you, just give us a chance.” It’s going to take a few years, but Rosas comes out of the Daryl Morey school for aggressive GMs, he is going to attack the situation and look to make changes. It just takes time.

Maybe those changes work and in a couple of years the Timberwolves are winning, look like an up-and-coming threat in the West, Towns is happy, and everyone is singing “Walking on Sunshine” and dancing around together. Or, maybe everything goes the way it went with Anthony Davis in New Orleans. Whatever happens, it’s going to take time to play out and everyone knows it.

Which is why there will be no Towns trade at the deadline. Or in July. Or next February. Or….

Rumored ‘optimism’ that Cavaliers can pull off Kevin Love trade at deadline

By Kurt HelinJan 1, 2020, 10:55 AM EST
It’s not the on-the-court production this season that has taken the air out of the Kevin Love trade market. He’s averaging 16.5 points and 10.6 rebounds a game, shooting 37.5 percent from three, and played quality minutes for the Cavaliers. He could help a lot of teams.

Rather, it’s the three-plus years remaining on his four-year, $120 million contract that suffocates trade talks. That’s a lot of money and years for an aging former All-Star player who is productive but also has a lengthy injury history. Some teams have told the Cavaliers they would want a sweetener — meaning Cleveland would need to add a future first-round pick — to take on that Love contract.

The New York Times’ Marc Stein injected a little optimism into the conversation on New Year’s Eve.

Love wants to be traded to a contender, ideally Portland (no, Portland is not a contender, even with Love, but these are the reports out there).

It’s tough to see a Love trade coming together at the deadline with that contract, but it only takes one — just one GM/POBO who sees Love as the player that fits a need and pushes his team over the top. Maybe someone out there is talking themselves (and their owner) into Love and getting serious about making this move. I’ll believe it when I see it.

Sixers talk ‘accountability,’ say it’s time to ‘look in the mirror’ after third straight loss

By Kurt HelinDec 31, 2019, 11:11 PM EST
The Philadelphia 76ers have lost three in a row after they fell to the Pacers on New Year’s Eve. Philadelphia has now lost 6-of-9 and in that time have the 20th ranked offense and defense in the league, with a -2.1 net rating.

It led to calls off accountability after the game, via NBC Sports Philadelphia.

“I don’t think that there’s enough accountability in the locker room right now, honestly,” Josh Richardson told reporters in Indiana. “I think we got some new guys who don’t want to step on toes — including myself. I feel like we just kind of go play and don’t compete as much. There have been games where we have and it’s been great, but when it’s not going good we got to hold each other accountable, so I think that’s where a lot of our problems start.”

Richardson isn’t the only one thinking this way.

“In all honesty, I think what we have to do is look one another in the eye, look ourselves in the mirror and kind of evaluate and take ownership on our own individual play,” Tobias Harris said. “And then figure out where individually we can be better, 1-on-1, as a man, and come to the table to try to mesh that together as a team. It’s easy to say, ‘Hey, we didn’t play defense’ or ‘We didn’t get out in transition.’ It’s easy to say that but it’s hard to say, ‘I didn’t bring enough energy for the group tonight. I need to do a better job — me, myself, personally — when we’re in these type of ruts, picking us up and doing the utmost to figure out how we can get up out of a deep run like they had today.”

All season long, the 76ers have looked like they could play with anybody when they were focused and played with force; they just don’t do it nightly. On the road, or in games they think they should coast to a win, the 76ers play flat. Do that against a good team like the Pacers and they get crushed.

Every NBA team faces adversity over the course of a season, what matters is how they respond to it. We saw on Christmas Day what the 76ers look like at their best, they’re contenders. The question is, can they start to play that way consistently and build the habits they will need in the playoffs? Do that and they are a Finals team, fall short and they will disappoint.

 

Both Pelicans, Zion Williamson reportedly ‘hopeful’ for January debut

By Kurt HelinDec 31, 2019, 7:25 PM EST
Zion Williamson‘s debut as a Pelican is growing closer.

Despite some buzz he could sit out longer, I heard from a source during the G-League showcase Williamson was nearing a return and would practice with the team soon. There were other reports along those lines.

Now we have a somewhat more firm timeline, with both the Pelicans and Williamson’s camp “hopeful” for a January debut, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic. He has yet to start on-court practices or have contact in practice yet, but that will come in the next few days.

A January debut would give the Pelicans some time to see how Williamson plays with emerging star Brandon Ingram before they have to pay him next summer (Ingram is going to get the max, but do the Pelicans want to pay him that?).

While Zion’s return is well outside the usual 6-8 week timeline for a torn meniscus (his surgery was in October), it’s not unreasonable for this particular case. The Pelicans were going to be “overly cautious” — to use coach Alvin Gentry’s words — with the future franchise cornerstone.

New Orleans’ focus during Zion’s recovery was to prevent future issues, which is where the much-discussed focus on retraining him to walk and run properly — something that is fairly common throughout professional sports — comes from. There also has been a focus on diet and conditioning while he is out. An explosive athlete like Williamson puts a lot of strain on joints and ligaments, the Pelicans want to reduce the chances that leads to future injury.

New Orleans are sellers heading into the trade deadline, with Jrue Holiday (the name I heard the most in Las Vegas), Derrick Favors, and maybe J.J. Redick all potential targets of other teams. The Pelicans want to see how Williamson fits with those stars before the trade deadline, just to get a sense of what they have.

Ten biggest NBA draft picks of the decade

By Dan FeldmanDec 31, 2019, 6:00 PM EST
Drafting in the NBA is mostly about securing the right pick by losing and getting lucky in the lottery. That’s not what we’re measuring here. Once the draft order is set, here are the most significant selections – for better or worse –of the last decade:

10. Jayson Tatum, No. 3 pick in 2017 (Celtics)

Boston correctly identified Tatum as the best prospect in the draft and even traded down from No. 1 to get him. Tatum’s growth has been uneven, but he’s a highly skilled wing with shooting touch and defensive tools. Here’s betting he becomes a star.

9. Markelle Fultz, No. 1 pick in 2017 (76ers)

The draft system makes busts tend to be less significant. Drafting an underwhelming player positions a team to draft high again. See 2013 No. 1 pick Anthony Bennett, arguably the worst No. 1 pick of all time. The Cavaliers just got another No. 1 pick the following year. But the 76ers were already rising with Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons when they traded up to get Fultz, cashing in on the assets Sam Hinkie accumulated through The Process. Fultz’s jumper looks broken, and Philadelphia sold low to trade him to the Magic. The 76ers are now too good to get another opportunity to draft anywhere near this high in this era.

8. Klay Thompson, No. 11 pick in 2011 (Warriors)

Younger players like Tatum, Donovan Mitchell and Pascal Siakam could eventually pass Thompson. Luka Doncic could play well enough to make the Kings drafting Marvin Bagley III ahead of him a larger error than Golden State’s gain with Thompson. But we’ll go with the safe pick. Thompson was a star on a dynasty. That’s a high bar to clear.

7. Paul George, No. 10 pick in 2010 (Pacers)

George presented great value in the late lottery. He quickly became the best player on a championship contender. Then, when he was ready to leave Indiana, the Pacers dealt him to usher in their next era with Victor Oladipo and Domantas Sabonis.

6. Nikola Jokic, No. 41 pick in 2014 (Nuggets)

The Nuggets didn’t need long to realize they should build around a second-rounder with unremarkable athleticism and an atypical skill set. Jokic might be the best passing center of all-time, and he has become more aggressive with his own scoring. Denver is still rising. We’ll see how far Jokic leads this team.

5. Damian Lillard, No. 6 pick in 2012 (Trail Blazers)

Portland got this pick by trading Gerald Wallace to the Nets earlier in the year – a deal that nearly made the biggest-trades-of-the-decade list. But picking the right player in the draft was too key to the transaction, which is why it appears here. Lillard was an unconventional lottery pick – an upperclassman from Weber State. But he has blossomed into a franchise player

4. Luka Doncic, No. 3 pick in 2018 (Mavericks via Hawks)

Only two players have made an All-NBA team by their age-20 season – LeBron James and Kobe Bryant. Doncic is on track to become the third. With the No. 5 pick, the Mavericks were in no position to get Doncic. But they leveraged the Kings’ curious decision to draft Bagley, the Hawks’ interest in Trae Young and traded up to get the budding superstar.

3. Draymond Green, No. 35 pick in 2012 (Warriors)

Green wasn’t a superstar. That was Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant. Green wasn’t even as traditionally talented as Klay Thompson. But Green’s basketball intelligence, defensive versatility and passing ability unlocked Golden State’s dynasty. His effectiveness, at 6-foot-7, defending opposing centers while forcing those bigs out of the paint on the other end ignited the small-ball revolution. Not bad for a second-rounder.

2. Giannis Antetokounmpo, No. 15 in 2013 (Bucks)

Milwaukee was largely irrelevant – a small-market team that hadn’t won a playoff series in more than a decade and had advanced past the first round only once in more than two decades. A non-lottery pick from Greece’s second division, Antetokounmpo has blossomed into a Most Valuable Player. He could even win the award multiple times with the Bucks. Milwaukee has won only two playoff series with Antetokounmpo, but there’s time for more postseason damage. If Antetokounmpo signs a super-max contract, the Bucks could contend for years. If he doesn’t, they’ll have an opportunity to get a massive return via trade.

1. Kawhi Leonard, No. 15 pick in 2011 (Spurs via Pacers)

San Antonio and Indiana reportedly agreed in principle before the draft to trade George Hill for the No. 15 pick, contingent on who was available. It’s difficult to believe the Spurs were always intent on Leonard, considering he was widely expected to go higher. But San Antonio got a superstar and extended ITS dynasty. Leonard is the only player drafted this decade who led his team to a championship.