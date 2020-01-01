Orlando’s Jonathan Isaac stretchered off court with hyperextended knee

By Kurt HelinJan 1, 2020, 9:10 PM EST
Let’s hope this is not as bad as it looked.

Orlando’s Jonathan Isaac — in the midst of a breakout season — had to be stretchered off the court Wednesday night after colliding with Washington’s Bradley Beal with 9:57 left in the first quarter. He did not return due to what is being described as a hyperextended knee, although an MRI Thursday may show more.

Players are the worst judges of their own injuries — they are convinced they can bounce back from anything — but this is a positive sign.

 

Issac, in his third season, has been averaging 12.3 points and 7.1 rebounds a game, shooting 33 percent from three. His bigger impact — and why he has drawn the attention of other teams — is on the defensive end, where he is a switchable defender who is averaging 2.5 blocks a game.

 

An outpouring of love, NBA world mourns death of David Stern

By Kurt HelinJan 1, 2020, 9:40 PM EST
The NBA, as we know it, would not exist today without David Stern.

Stern died Wednesday at the age of 77, succumbing to a brain hemorrhage he suffered three weeks previously. The passing of the former commission has brought out an outpouring of love from every corner of the NBA universe. Here’s just a sampling of the reactions:

• “For 22 years, I had a courtside seat to watch David in action,” current NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement. “He was a mentor and one of my dearest friends. We spent countless hours in the office, at arenas and on planes wherever the game would take us. Like every NBA legend, David had extraordinary talents, but with him it was always about the fundamentals – preparation, attention to detail, and hard work.

“David took over the NBA in 1984 with the league at a crossroads. But over the course of 30 years as Commissioner, he ushered in the modern global NBA. He launched groundbreaking media and marketing partnerships, digital assets and social responsibility programs that have brought the game to billions of people around the world. Because of David, the NBA is a truly global brand – making him not only one of the greatest sports commissioners of all time but also one of the most influential business leaders of his generation.

“Every member of the NBA family is the beneficiary of David’s vision, generosity and inspiration. Our deepest condolences go out to David’s wife, Dianne, their sons, Andrew and Eric, and their extended family, and we share our grief with everyone whose life was touched by him.”

• “Without David Stern, the NBA would not be what it is today,” Hornets owner and Hall of Fame player Michael Jordan said in a statement. “He guided the league through turbulent times and grew the league into an international phenomenon, creating opportunities that few could have imagined before. His vision and leadership provided me with the global stage that allowed me to succeed. David had a deep love for the game of basketball and demanded excellence from those around him – and I admired him for that. I wouldn’t be where I am without him. I offer my deepest sympathies to Dianne and his family.”

• Statement from the NBA Players union: “The entire basketball community is heartbroken. David Stern earned and deserved inclusion in our land of giants. His impact on our game and our business is immeasurable and the rewards we reap will continue to be appreciated by NBA players and their families for generations. As tough an adversary as he was across the table, he never failed to recognize the value of our players, and had the vision and courage to make them the focus of our league’s marketing efforts – building the NBA into the empire it is today. We owe him and we will miss him.”

• From Knicks’ owner James Dolan: “David Stern was not only one of the greatest commissioners in the history of sports, he was an incredible individual and friend. He was loyal and fair, patient and wise, and made all of us who had the privilege of knowing him better. The NBA will stand forever as a testament to his lasting legacy and all those who worked with him or for him, sat next to him or across the table from him are better because of it. I join with everyone in the basketball family to extend my personal condolences to Diane, Eric and Andrew.”

Steve Kerr wants NBA “to get back to the point where players need to earn fouls”

Daniel Shirey/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJan 1, 2020, 7:00 PM EST
Has the pendulum swung too far? Is it too easy for an offensive player to draw a foul in today’s NBA?

Plenty of old-school fans would say yes. And no doubt James Harden, Chris Paul, Lou Williams, and others get to the line for calls that frustrate defenders, coaches, and fans because there is not much there. It’s not what they remember getting called when they played in middle school or on the playground.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr wants to see an end to that. When asked about trends in the NBA he’d like to see with the new year, Kerr talked about the line where fouls are called, via Logan Murdock of NBC Sports Bay Area.

“I would like to see a slight reversal in what we’re trying to accomplish as a league,” Kerr said prior to Tuesday’s game against the Spurs. “I think we’ve gone overboard in rewarding offensive players. And what I mean by that is we’ve rewarded offensive players for fooling the officials and attempting to fool the officials…

“I think we need to get back to the point where players need to earn fouls and earn it by beating their man,” Kerr said, “and drawing contact in a natural way and not flopping and flailing and grabbing arms and that’s going on all over the league.

“We have to decide as a league, are we going to call fouls that people would laugh about at a pickup game? That’s what we have to decide ultimately. And to me that’s where we’ve gone overboard.”

Kerr was quick not to blame the referees — they are enforcing what the league wants. Players, he added, as smart to try and take advantage of the rules as enforced. Kerr said the change has to come from the NBA offices in Manhattan, not game officials. Gregg Popovich agreed with Kerr, calling today’s game “boring” to coach because of the foul hunting.

There’s a balance to be struck here.

Kerr played in the 1990s, and fans remember that era fondly because of Michael Jordan and the Bulls (and those Sunday NBC game broadcasts). That was beautiful, high-level basketball — and a far cry from the slog most of the league had become at the time. Clutching and grabbing were the norm; offensive players could not just move freely around the court, scoring was down and the pace of the game had slowed to a crawl. Go watch a Knicks vs. Cavaliers game from the ’90s and tell me about “the beautiful game.” Only Gen-Xers wearing rose-colored glasses remember the overall game from that era fondly.

So the NBA changed how rules would be enforced starting in 1997-98, most famously putting in the “hand-checking rule” that stopped players from putting their hands on a player on the perimeter. Clutching and grabbing off the ball was called, and the game opened up — and it’s popularity (after a dip in the immediate post-Jordan years) grew as fans gravitated towards star who thrived in the new style of play (LeBron James, Stephen Curry, etc.).

Now, with the push toward efficiency, there are players such as Harden who have turned foul hunting into an art form. Getting to the free-throw line is an efficient way to score, players know what referees will call, and they bait defenders to cross the line (or just outright initiate the contact and count on the call). It’s smart basketball, if not fun to watch. It led to the G-League experiment this season with one-shot for two-point free throws (one of my main takeaways from the G-League showcase in Las Vegas last month is that the 2-for-1 is not coming to the NBA, it’s DOA).

Where should the line on fouls be drawn? Kerr is right. This is a conversation the league needs to have. The NBA’s competition committee should be talking about this next summer. Parades to the free-throw line are not good entertainment, and the league is always focused on keeping the game flowing and exciting to watch. Nobody wants a return to the hockey that was played on some NBA courts in the 1990s, but finding a way to make players really earn a foul would be a good thing.

 

 

GROWING UP IN A DELI

Stern took a long road to the top of the NBA.

Stern was a New Yorker through and through. He was born Sept. 22, 1942, in Chelsea, although his family eventually moved to New Jersey. Growing up and through young adulthood, he worked in his family’s New York City delicatessen, Stern’s Deli. He worked his way through college behind the counter of that deli, first at Rutgers for his undergrad degree then while at Columbia Law School.

Out of law school, he got a job at the New York firm of Proskauer, Rose, Goetz, and Mendelsohn, which served as outside counsel to the NBA. Stern eventually became the lead attorney for the league in Oscar Robertson’s lawsuit looking to block the merger of the NBA and ABA (which it did for six years on anti-trust grounds). That lawsuit was really about players looking to remove the “reserve clause” from contracts, which tied a player to his team in perpetuity, and Stern was arguing on behalf of the owners. Robertson’s lawsuit paved the way for modern free agency, it also won Stern a lot of fans in ownership.

In 1978, he left the firm to firm to become the NBA’s general council, and two years later became the league’s executive vice president.

BECOMING NBA COMMISSIONER

On Feb. 1, 1984, the owners voted him the fourth commissioner of the NBA.

The NBA at that time was in its ascendency, thanks to the bi-coastal rivalry of Magic Johnson’s Lakers and Larry Bird’s Celtics (plus Michael Jordan was just about to enter the league). However, that success was fragile and the league struggled to capitalize on it. Stern shifted the NBA’s focus to market star players more than teams, something that worked for the league because those elite players influenced the outcomes of games more than most other sports, and because television cameras (and fans at the games) could see the faces and expressions of the payers. Fans felt close to the players, like they knew them.

There were a couple of anchors owners at the time felt were holding the league back. One was that a lot of them were still losing money year-over-year (that does not count in the rise in value of the franchise). One of Stern’s first moves, through a new Collective Bargaining Agreement, was to put in place a salary cap so every team was playing by the same rules (complex rules, because the players forced it to be a soft cap). With those new rules Stern pushed through revenue sharing among the owners. Combine all that with increased cash flow from the new television deal Stern had quickly negotiated (then with CBS), and owners saw their bottom lines look better.

Another anchor was the drug use around the league and the perception of it. Stern pushed the NBA to become the first major American sport with drug testing. Stern made other moves focused on the perception and image of the league, including suspending players who either threw a punch or left the bench during a fight. His most controversial move to change perceptions came in 2005 with the institution of a dress code for players attending games.

That dress code policy came not long after “The Malace at the Palace” fight between the Pacers and Pistons that spilled over into players going after fans in the seats. It was a black eye for the league. Combined with the growing influence of hip-hop culture in the league, Stern felt he had to act. He came down hard with season-ending suspensions for players in the fight and the dress code.

While Stern’s style was more autocratic than collaborative, the results cannot be questioned — the NBA exploded in popularity in the 30 years David Stern was commissioner. League revenue grew more than 30-fold during his tenure, television exposure and revenue grew exponentially, he oversaw the launch of the Women’s National Basketball Association and the NBA Development League (now G-League). Closer to the end of his tenure, Stern pushed the NBA into the digital realm and social media in a way other leagues are still trying to emulate. He also focused on growing the NBA — and adding revenue — internationally.

His vision changed the game in every conceivable way.

After 30 years as commissioner, he stepped down in 2014, handing the job over to Adam Silver. In 2016, Stern was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame.

Our thoughts are with his family and many friends. He will be missed.

Rumor: Clippers eyeing Suns’ center Aron Baynes

Michael Reaves/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJan 1, 2020, 3:00 PM EST
Thrust into a larger-than-expected role because Deandre Ayton earned a suspension, Aron Baynes has had a breakout season in Phoenix. The big man is averaging 13 points and 5.7 rebounds a game, shooting 37.5 percent from three on four attempts a night, spacing the floor on offense and playing solid defense in the paint on the other end.

That has caught the eye of the Los Angeles Clippers who would be interested in swapping centers with the Suns, something Bleacher Report’s Eric Pincus said he heard at the G-League Showcase in Las Vegas just before Christmas.

Baynes is believed to be a prime target for the Clippers. Zubac’s four-year, $28.5 million salary would work straight-up for the Phoenix center, but the Suns may not want to take on a long-term salary for a true center to back up Deandre Ayton.

“They would need a third team,” one Eastern Conference executive said.

The Clippers also would likely need to give up a pick in this scenario.

This rumor speaks to one truth clear to sources around the league: The Clippers are going to be aggressive at the deadline. Los Angeles knows its a contender and with a potentially short window (Kawhi Leonard and Paul George can be free agents in the summer of 2021), and Steve Ballmer’s crew will do what it takes to win now (they hope that gets the stars to re-sign). While Los Angeles sent a lot to Oklahoma City to get George, the team still has its own 2020 first-round pick and players such as Moe Harkless that could entice teams.

The Clippers have been linked to Thaddeus Young, but an upgrade at center is another consideration. The Clippers love Montrezl Harrell but he is an energy big off the bench, not a starting center. Is Ivica Zubac the starting center on a championship team? One could ask the same thing of Baynes, but with his floor spacing he could be played next to Harrell, something the Clippers can’t do with Zubac.

The real issue for the Clippers is the Suns may want to keep Baynes and make upgrades themselves, looking for a playoff push. Robert Sarver’s Suns have always thought short term and the team is just half-a-game out of the last playoff spot in the West.

Instead, Phoenix is looking to add to its roster. Kevin Love could be a possibility, but the team is believed to have more interest in Oklahoma City Thunder forward Danilo Gallinari.

What I heard in Las Vegas is a lot of teams interested in Gallinari — he tops my “player most likely to be traded” list. Even though the Thunder are a playoff team right now and have made no decisions on direction, they are not letting one surprising season change their long-range thinking. The Thunder and Suns could talk Gallinari trade, and/or point guard Dennis Schroeder, and Cleveland would like to lean into those talks and put Kevin Love on the table.

The Clippers are a team to watch at the deadline. Any series between the Los Angeles teams is going to be tight — plus teams such as Denver are not far behind — and if the Clippers can gain an advantage with a trade, they will do it. Whether they could land Baynes is another discussion.