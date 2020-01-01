Former NBA Commissioner David Stern dies at 77

By Kurt HelinJan 1, 2020, 4:38 PM EST
David Stern — the 30-year commissioner who molded the shape of the modern NBA into a global iconic brand — has died from the brain hemorrhage he suffered three weeks ago in a New York restaurant. He was 77.

“For 22 years, I had a courtside seat to watch David in action,” NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement. “He was a mentor and one of my dearest friends. We spent countless hours in the office, at arenas and on planes wherever the game would take us. Like every NBA legend, David had extraordinary talents, but with him it was always about the fundamentals – preparation, attention to detail, and hard work.

“David took over the NBA in 1984 with the league at a crossroads. But over the course of 30 years as Commissioner, he ushered in the modern global NBA. He launched groundbreaking media and marketing partnerships, digital assets and social responsibility programs that have brought the game to billions of people around the world. Because of David, the NBA is a truly global brand – making him not only one of the greatest sports commissioners of all time but also one of the most influential business leaders of his generation.

“Every member of the NBA family is the beneficiary of David’s vision, generosity and inspiration. Our deepest condolences go out to David’s wife, Dianne, their sons, Andrew and Eric, and their extended family, and we share our grief with everyone whose life was touched by him.”

The NBA players’ union released this statement:

“The entire basketball community is heartbroken. David Stern earned and deserved inclusion in our land of giants. His impact on our game and our business is immeasurable and the rewards we reap will continue to be appreciated by NBA players and their families for generations. As tough an adversary as he was across the table, he never failed to recognize the value of our players, and had the vision and courage to make them the focus of our league’s marketing efforts – building the NBA into the empire it is today. We owe him and we will miss him.”

Stern took over a fragile league with breakout stars but a lot of questions, and transformed it into an NBA that promoted the players and put them front-and-center, in front of team brands. That and other steps evolved and grew the game on-and-off the court. It is truly difficult to imagine the NBA today without Stern.

His loss has been felt around the league.

GROWING UP IN A DELI

Stern took a long road to the top of the NBA.

Stern was a New Yorker through and through. He was born Sept. 22, 1942, in Chelsea, although his family eventually moved to New Jersey. Growing up and through young adulthood, he worked in his family’s New York City delicatessen, Stern’s Deli. He worked his way through college behind the counter of that deli, first at Rutgers for his undergrad degree then while at Columbia Law School.

Out of law school, he got a job at the New York firm of Proskauer, Rose, Goetz, and Mendelsohn, which served as outside counsel to the NBA. Stern eventually became the lead attorney for the league in Oscar Robertson’s lawsuit looking to block the merger of the NBA and ABA (which it did for six years on anti-trust grounds). That lawsuit was really about players looking to remove the “reserve clause” from contracts, which tied a player to his team in perpetuity, and Stern was arguing on behalf of the owners. Robertson’s lawsuit paved the way for modern free agency, it also won Stern a lot of fans in ownership.

In 1978, he left the firm to firm to become the NBA’s general council, and two years later became the league’s executive vice president.

BECOMING NBA COMMISSIONER

On Feb. 1, 1984, the owners voted him the fourth commissioner of the NBA.

The NBA at that time was in its ascendency, thanks to the bi-coastal rivalry of Magic Johnson’s Lakers and Larry Bird’s Celtics (plus Michael Jordan was just about to enter the league). However, that success was fragile and the league struggled to capitalize on it. Stern shifted the NBA’s focus to market star players more than teams, something that worked for the league because those elite players influenced the outcomes of games more than most other sports, and because television cameras (and fans at the games) could see the faces and expressions of the payers. Fans felt close to the players, like they knew them.

There were a couple of anchors owners at the time felt were holding the league back. One was that a lot of them were still losing money year-over-year (that does not count in the rise in value of the franchise). One of Stern’s first moves, through a new Collective Bargaining Agreement, was to put in place a salary cap so every team was playing by the same rules (complex rules, because the players forced it to be a soft cap). With those new rules Stern pushed through revenue sharing among the owners. Combine all that with increased cash flow from the new television deal Stern had quickly negotiated (then with CBS), and owners saw their bottom lines look better.

Another anchor was the drug use around the league and the perception of it. Stern pushed the NBA to become the first major American sport with drug testing. Stern made other moves focused on the perception and image of the league, including suspending players who either threw a punch or left the bench during a fight. His most controversial move to change perceptions came in 2005 with the institution of a dress code for players attending games.

That dress code policy came not long after “The Malace at the Palace” fight between the Pacers and Pistons that spilled over into players going after fans in the seats. It was a black eye for the league. Combined with the growing influence of hip-hop culture in the league, Stern felt he had to act. He came down hard with season-ending suspensions for players in the fight and the dress code.

While Stern’s style was more autocratic than collaborative, the results cannot be questioned — the NBA exploded in popularity in the 30 years David Stern was commissioner. League revenue grew more than 30-fold during his tenure, television exposure and revenue grew exponentially, he oversaw the launch of the Women’s National Basketball Association and the NBA Development League (now G-League). Closer to the end of his tenure, Stern pushed the NBA into the digital realm and social media in a way other leagues are still trying to emulate. He also focused on growing the NBA — and adding revenue — internationally.

His vision changed the game in every conceivable way.

After 30 years as commissioner, he stepped down in 2014, handing the job over to Adam Silver. In 2016, Stern was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame.

Our thoughts are with his family and many friends. He will be missed.

Rumor: Clippers eyeing Suns’ center Aron Baynes

Michael Reaves/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJan 1, 2020, 3:00 PM EST
Thrust into a larger-than-expected role because Deandre Ayton earned a suspension, Aron Baynes has had a breakout season in Phoenix. The big man is averaging 13 points and 5.7 rebounds a game, shooting 37.5 percent from three on four attempts a night, spacing the floor on offense and playing solid defense in the paint on the other end.

That has caught the eye of the Los Angeles Clippers who would be interested in swapping centers with the Suns, something Bleacher Report’s Eric Pincus said he heard at the G-League Showcase in Las Vegas just before Christmas.

Baynes is believed to be a prime target for the Clippers. Zubac’s four-year, $28.5 million salary would work straight-up for the Phoenix center, but the Suns may not want to take on a long-term salary for a true center to back up Deandre Ayton.

“They would need a third team,” one Eastern Conference executive said.

The Clippers also would likely need to give up a pick in this scenario.

This rumor speaks to one truth clear to sources around the league: The Clippers are going to be aggressive at the deadline. Los Angeles knows its a contender and with a potentially short window (Kawhi Leonard and Paul George can be free agents in the summer of 2021), and Steve Ballmer’s crew will do what it takes to win now (they hope that gets the stars to re-sign). While Los Angeles sent a lot to Oklahoma City to get George, the team still has its own 2020 first-round pick and players such as Moe Harkless that could entice teams.

The Clippers have been linked to Thaddeus Young, but an upgrade at center is another consideration. The Clippers love Montrezl Harrell but he is an energy big off the bench, not a starting center. Is Ivica Zubac the starting center on a championship team? One could ask the same thing of Baynes, but with his floor spacing he could be played next to Harrell, something the Clippers can’t do with Zubac.

The real issue for the Clippers is the Suns may want to keep Baynes and make upgrades themselves, looking for a playoff push. Robert Sarver’s Suns have always thought short term and the team is just half-a-game out of the last playoff spot in the West.

Instead, Phoenix is looking to add to its roster. Kevin Love could be a possibility, but the team is believed to have more interest in Oklahoma City Thunder forward Danilo Gallinari.

What I heard in Las Vegas is a lot of teams interested in Gallinari — he tops my “player most likely to be traded” list. Even though the Thunder are a playoff team right now and have made no decisions on direction, they are not letting one surprising season change their long-range thinking. The Thunder and Suns could talk Gallinari trade, and/or point guard Dennis Schroeder, and Cleveland would like to lean into those talks and put Kevin Love on the table.

The Clippers are a team to watch at the deadline. Any series between the Los Angeles teams is going to be tight — plus teams such as Denver are not far behind — and if the Clippers can gain an advantage with a trade, they will do it. Whether they could land Baynes is another discussion.

Other teams may ‘monitor’ situation but there is no Karl-Anthony Towns trade talk

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJan 1, 2020, 1:00 PM EST
Minnesota has lost 13 of their last 15 games and sit at 12-20 on the season. That inevitably leads to frustration in the locker room.

The New York Knicks are keeping an eye on the situation with the Timberwolves. The Golden State Warriors are, too. So are 27 other teams — if young star center Karl-Anthony Towns becomes unhappy and tries to force his way out of Minnesota, there will be a long line of suitors. The vultures are already circling.

That is not close to the situation on the ground — there is zero actual Towns trade talk taking place. None. Does anyone think brand new president of basketball operations Gersson Rosas would trade Towns in the first year of his five-year, $190 million rookie contract extension? There have been a couple of reports about this in recent days. Here is the New York Times’ Marc Stein from his (must read) weekly newsletter:

I know there have been various reports in recent days about teams “monitoring” Towns, in hopes that the losing somehow prompts the All-Star center to seek a trade, but legitimate trade discussions over the next month involving Minnesota’s best player are unlikely in the extreme.

The Wolves have been adamant, in every conversation I’ve had with them, that they are building “everything” around Towns. The swift fall from Minnesota’s promising 10-8 start to 12th in the West entering Tuesday’s play is undeniably alarming, but I’ve been advised that the idea of trading Towns is pretty much the last thing the Wolves are thinking about.

Then there is this from Jon Krawczynski at The Athletic.

Sources connected to both Towns and the Timberwolves downplayed any concern about his long-term outlook in Minnesota in the wake of the attention showered on the final two paragraphs of Strauss’s story. The sourcing is not coming from anyone connected to Towns, so most directly involved see it as the inevitable chatter that surfaces when losses mount.

Rosas and [Coach Ryan] Saunders have built their foundation on culture and connectivity and have bent over backward to empower Towns as the face of the franchise…

Rosas and Saunders have built their entire offense to maximize having a rare big man who can shoot the 3 the way Towns can, and they have communicated with him about their plans to reconfigure the roster over the next couple of years to better fit his skill set. Rosas has openly acknowledged the need to upgrade the talent around him and has pledged to be aggressive in pursuit of that.

What Minnestoa’s front office and coaching staff have done is build a strong relationship with Towns and essentially say, “we’re going to build a winner around you, just give us a chance.” It’s going to take a few years, but Rosas comes out of the Daryl Morey school for aggressive GMs, he is going to attack the situation and look to make changes. It just takes time.

Maybe those changes work and in a couple of years the Timberwolves are winning, look like an up-and-coming threat in the West, Towns is happy, and everyone is singing “Walking on Sunshine” and dancing around together. Or, maybe everything goes the way it went with Anthony Davis in New Orleans. Whatever happens, it’s going to take time to play out and everyone knows it.

Which is why there will be no Towns trade at the deadline. Or in July. Or next February. Or….

Rumored ‘optimism’ that Cavaliers can pull off Kevin Love trade at deadline

Kathryn Riley/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJan 1, 2020, 10:55 AM EST
It’s not the on-the-court production this season that has taken the air out of the Kevin Love trade market. He’s averaging 16.5 points and 10.6 rebounds a game, shooting 37.5 percent from three, and played quality minutes for the Cavaliers. He could help a lot of teams.

Rather, it’s the three-plus years remaining on his four-year, $120 million contract that suffocates trade talks. That’s a lot of money and years for an aging former All-Star player who is productive but also has a lengthy injury history. Some teams have told the Cavaliers they would want a sweetener — meaning Cleveland would need to add a future first-round pick — to take on that Love contract.

The New York Times’ Marc Stein injected a little optimism into the conversation on New Year’s Eve.

Love wants to be traded to a contender, ideally Portland (no, Portland is not a contender, even with Love, but these are the reports out there).

It’s tough to see a Love trade coming together at the deadline with that contract, but it only takes one — just one GM/POBO who sees Love as the player that fits a need and pushes his team over the top. Maybe someone out there is talking themselves (and their owner) into Love and getting serious about making this move. I’ll believe it when I see it.

Sixers talk ‘accountability,’ say it’s time to ‘look in the mirror’ after third straight loss

By Kurt HelinDec 31, 2019, 11:11 PM EST
The Philadelphia 76ers have lost three in a row after they fell to the Pacers on New Year’s Eve. Philadelphia has now lost 6-of-9 and in that time have the 20th ranked offense and defense in the league, with a -2.1 net rating.

It led to calls off accountability after the game, via NBC Sports Philadelphia.

“I don’t think that there’s enough accountability in the locker room right now, honestly,” Josh Richardson told reporters in Indiana. “I think we got some new guys who don’t want to step on toes — including myself. I feel like we just kind of go play and don’t compete as much. There have been games where we have and it’s been great, but when it’s not going good we got to hold each other accountable, so I think that’s where a lot of our problems start.”

Richardson isn’t the only one thinking this way.

“In all honesty, I think what we have to do is look one another in the eye, look ourselves in the mirror and kind of evaluate and take ownership on our own individual play,” Tobias Harris said. “And then figure out where individually we can be better, 1-on-1, as a man, and come to the table to try to mesh that together as a team. It’s easy to say, ‘Hey, we didn’t play defense’ or ‘We didn’t get out in transition.’ It’s easy to say that but it’s hard to say, ‘I didn’t bring enough energy for the group tonight. I need to do a better job — me, myself, personally — when we’re in these type of ruts, picking us up and doing the utmost to figure out how we can get up out of a deep run like they had today.”

All season long, the 76ers have looked like they could play with anybody when they were focused and played with force; they just don’t do it nightly. On the road, or in games they think they should coast to a win, the 76ers play flat. Do that against a good team like the Pacers and they get crushed.

Every NBA team faces adversity over the course of a season, what matters is how they respond to it. We saw on Christmas Day what the 76ers look like at their best, they’re contenders. The question is, can they start to play that way consistently and build the habits they will need in the playoffs? Do that and they are a Finals team, fall short and they will disappoint.

 