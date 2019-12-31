Russell Westbrook, James Harden, Kevin Durant
Ten biggest NBA trades of the decade

By Dan FeldmanDec 31, 2019, 10:00 AM EST
Here are the most significant NBA trades – for better or worse – of the last decade:

10. Nuggets trade Carmelo Anthony to Knicks in 2011

The Anthony trade saga loomed over the league for a while, which is partially why this trade – and the next one – rank ahead of a few higher-impact deals like Chris Paul to the Rockets, Celtics trading the No. 1 pick (Markelle Fultz) to 76ers for the No. 3  pick (Jayson Tatum) and the Clippers trading a first-rounder that became No. 1 pick Kyrie Irving to unload Baron Davis’ contract. Anthony was a very good player. But New York had to give up so much to acquire him then had to pay him such a large share of the salary cap, it made winning around him difficult. The Knicks mostly weren’t up to the task. Denver got several players and picks – Danilo Gallinari, Timofey Mozgov, Wilson Chandler, Raymond Felton, a first-rounder used to become Andre Iguodala and a first-rounder that became Jamal Murray – that helped the Nuggets in multiple eras of winning.

9. Magic trade Dwight Howard trade to Lakers in 2012

This trade set all four involved teams in motion. After a lengthy drama, Orlando moved its big star and settled into mediocrity. The Lakers got a hobbled Howard for a year, showed cracks in their foundation, watched Howard leave for the Rockets in unrestricted free agency then stunk a while. The 76ers got Andrew Bynum, who turned out to be damaged goods and was mostly finished. That failure made The Process look appealing. Andre Iguodala helped the Nuggets win 57 games, though Denver lost in the first

8. Hawks trade Luka Doncic to Mavericks for Trae Young in 2018

This draft-night trade will shape these teams for a long time. Atlanta will probably come out ahead. Doncic and Young are both already stars. Doncic might already be a superstar. The extra pick the Hawks got for moving down from No. 3 to No. 5 turned into Cam Reddish, whose early returns haven’t been encouraging. But Young is good enough to at least pose a challenge as this trade gets re-analyzed and re-re-analyzed over the next decade.

7. Celtics trade Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce to Nets in 2013

Of all Brooklyn’s ill-fated moves of this era (Deron Williams, Gerald Wallace, Joe Johnson) this was the coup de grace. With pick swaps, the Nets pushed the limits of the Stepien rule – and paid for it. Brooklyn wound up sending Boston the No. 17 pick in 2014, No. 3 pick in 2016, No. 1 pick in 2017 and No. 8 pick in 2018. Garnett and Pierce were over the hill, and their big contracts left the Nets stuck. The Celtics meanwhile gained assets essential to acquiring Kyrie Irving and Jason Tatum. Ironically, Boston built a winner far quicker than Brooklyn.

6. Pelicans trade Anthony Davis to Lakers in 2019

Davis’ trade request sabotaged the Pelicans’ season and created a stir that hovered over the whole league. Davis got his wish, joining Los Angeles. New Orleans got major return. And the Lakers got a second superstar to pair with LeBron. It’s a little risky with Davis approaching unrestricted free agency. But if he leaves, it changes only the winners of the trade. It’d still be a big deal.

5. New Orleans Hornets trade Chris Paul to Clippers in 2011

This trade is most infamous for the trade it wasn’t. Ostensibly acting as governor for the league-owned Hornets, NBA commissioner David Stern nixed a trade that would have sent Paul to the Lakers. Lakers fans still haven’t forgiven Stern, and theories run rampant about what he truly meant by “basketball reasons.” Paul led the Clippers to their best era in franchise history, throwing lobs to Blake Griffin and DeAndre Jordan. Though the Clippers never advanced past the second round, Paul helped the beleaguered franchise gain credibility, paving the way for L.A. to get Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.

4. Spurs trade Kawhi Leonard to Raptors in 2018

This trade won Toronto a championship. It’s hard to beat that. Though some have downplayed the risk – especially in hindsight – the Raptors took a real chance by disrupting their very-good status quo to raise their ceiling. They stayed only one season, but Leonard and Danny Greenan underrated accompaniment – delivered immediately. By getting so little (DeRozan, Jakob Poeltl and a draft pick that became Keldon Johnson) for its superstar, San Antonio might have sealed the end of its empire.

3. Pacers trade Kawhi Leonard to Spurs in 2011

The Spurs didn’t want to move Hill, a nice example of their developmental system. Leonard became the crown jewel of San Antonio’s culture. He grew into the Spurs’ best player, winning 2014 NBA Finals MVP as they lengthened their dynasty. San Antonio and Indiana were right about Hill’s potential. He became a quality starter on the championship-contending Pacers that fought the Heat hard, but twice came up short. For a while, this trade seemed like a win-win. But Leonard was so good, the Spurs came out way ahead, even considering his unpleasant departure from San Antonio.

2. Clippers trade for Paul George in 2019

L.A. surrendered an unprecedented package –  five first-round picks, two first-round pick swaps, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Danilo Gallinari. Worth it for just George? No. But this trade cinched the Clippers getting Kawhi Leonard, too. There’s no guarantee this works out for L.A. Leonard and George are each locked up only two seasons. But this trade created an instant championship contender. That’s worth the potentially massive cost. Oklahoma City got a huge jump on its rebuild, gaining a threatening bunch of picks for a team that once drafted Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook and James Harden in quick succession.

1. Thunder trade James Harden to Rockets

This trade undermined a budding dynasty in Oklahoma City and established Houston as a force for years to come. We’ll never know how Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook and Harden would have developed together. But considering the Thunder never won a title with any of them, it’s natural to wonder, “What if?” Questions about why Oklahoma City made this trade, particularly centered on the luxury tax, continue to this day. Even Rockets general manager Daryl Morey admits he didn’t foresee Harden becoming this good. But Houston targeted Harden and gets all the credit for landing a superstar just before everyone realized he should be valued like one.

Jared Dudley: Knicks’ Westchester practice facility a problem with free agents

By Kurt HelinDec 31, 2019, 8:00 AM EST
The Knicks play their home games at the “Mecca of Basketball” in the heart of Manhattan, Madison Square Garden. It’s one of the NBA’s great arenas.

However, the Knicks practice facility is 30 miles to the north, in Westchester County.

That’s a real problem for the Knicks, according to NBA veteran — and former Brooklyn Net — Jared Dudley. In an honest and wide-ranging Q&A with Bill Oram of The Athletic, Dudley says the Westchester practice facility was a factor in the decisions of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving last summer. Dudley also says it’s the first thing he’d change about the Knicks.

The first thing I would be doing? I’d be getting rid of that practice facility in Westchester. Nobody wants to live there, no one wants to commute there. You have to get as close to the city as possible. That’s why Brooklyn got Kevin Durant. I told DeAndre Jordan who told Kevin Durant: The practice facility is two minutes from (Barclays Center). They didn’t even know that. I lived in the city. It took me 12 minutes to get to the practice facility. That’s a huge bonus. People bash the Knicks, but I definitely wouldn’t bash the Knicks.

Dudley is far from the first player to say this about the Knicks’ facility, both on and off the record. It is a legitimate issue. It’s not the only reason a player like Durant or Irving make a decision, but it’s a factor.

There has been a practice facilities arms race around the league, using the perks of a new building as one tool to help entice free agents. Those facilities are located close to the arena where the games are played, or close to where the players on the team tend to live. Westchester is neither of those.

It’s just one of many issues for the Knicks, but it is clearly one that bothers players.

Giannis Antetokounmpo returns, scores 23 points in 27 minutes, leads Bucks to win

Associated PressDec 30, 2019, 11:50 PM EST
CHICAGO (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 23 points and 10 rebounds after missing two games with a sore back, and the Milwaukee Bucks pulled away in the second half for a 123-102 victory over the Chicago Bulls on Monday night.

Antetokounmpo, the NBA’s second-leading scorer with an average of 30.5 points per game entering this one, played only 27 minutes and sat out the final 5 1/2 because of the lopsided score. He was 8 for 14 from the field with six assists.

Khris Middleton scored 25 points for the Bucks and Eric Bledsoe had 15 points in 16 minutes after missing the previous eight games with a fractured right leg. Milwaukee improved to a league-best 30-5.

Zach LaVine scored 19 points for Chicago but shot just 7 for 23 from the field. Lauri Markkanen and Coby White had 18 points apiece and Wendell Carter Jr. added 10 points and 11 rebounds for the Bulls.

Milwaukee jumped out to an 8-0 lead as Chicago missed its first six shots. The Bucks led 31-20 at the end of the first quarter and stretched it to 33-20 early in the second on a basket by Robin Lopez.

But the Bulls — after shooting 9 of 29 in the first — suddenly got hot from behind the 3-point arc. White and Markkanen each had three 3-pointers in the second to trim the Milwaukee advantage. Chicago was 8 for 14 on 3s in the quarter.

With just under two minutes left in the first half, White hit a driving scoop off the glass to give the Bulls a 52-51 lead, their first of the game.

Antetokounmpo quickly answered with a putback on the other end to put the Bucks back on top. Milwaukee led 55-52 at halftime thanks in part to a 15-0 advantage in free throw attempts (making 12).

Any chance of a Chicago upset was quickly dashed in the third. The Bucks opened with a 17-4 run for a 72-56 lead — with Antetokounmpo capping the spurt with a thunderous dunk that drew a loud roar from the United Center crowd.

Milwaukee led 95-77 after three quarters. Kyle Korver hit a 3-pointer 2 1/2 minutes into the fourth for a 105-81 advantage, the Bucks’ biggest of the game.

Warriors’ Marquese Chriss fined $35,000 for shoving Luka Doncic to the ground

By Kurt HelinDec 30, 2019, 8:58 PM EST
The NBA comes down hard on players who do anything that can lead to another players’ injury — a blow to the head, for example. Shoving a player into photographers along the baseline qualifies.

Golden State’s Marquese Chriss was fined $35,000 by the NBA Monday for shoving Dallas’ Luka Doncic into photographers on Saturday night, the league announced.

One can’t blame Doncic for getting up ready to fight, that shove could have led to serious injury.

That fine doesn’t seem excessive on the face for a blatant shove, plus the league said “the amount of the fine was based in part on the fact that Chriss has been disciplined on several prior occasions for physical altercations on the court.” However, considering Chriss is on a minimum salary it’s a serious blow to his pocketbook.

Which is why Chriss’ agents are trying to get the fine reduced.

That fine doesn’t seem unreasonable considering the blatant shove, and the league rarely changes its mind. But Chriss is going to try.

Jared Dudley’s least favorite teammate? “I don’t get along with Blake Griffin now”

By Kurt HelinDec 30, 2019, 6:59 PM EST
Jared Dudley and Blake Griffin did not exchange Christmas cards this year.

Dudley is the end-of-the-bench veteran that has kept a role in the league because he still can knock down some threes and is a good influence in the locker room. However, not even he could heal the “Lob City” Clippers locker room back in 2013-14, when he was teammates with Blake Griffin on a team that never lived up to expectations. Griffin is now the max-contract star in Detroit.

Dudley sat down with Bill Oram of The Athletic for a Q&A that is almost more of an AMA, and he asked Dudley who was his least favorite teammate ever.

“I don’t get along with Blake Griffin now. When I was with him I didn’t have a bad relationship with him. That team was the most toxic team. It was weird because it was a bipolar type team. We were somewhat cool off the floor; we weren’t cool on the floor. I just don’t like his personality and attitude. I think he’s a great basketball player and I think you can differentiate the two. It’s easy to be the greatest teammate when you’re winning. How about when you’re losing? How about when you’re down 20? And that’s the biggest thing with that team. It was the biggest front-running team.

“You’re up 20, everything’s good, throwing lobs. Down 20, people want to fight, bickering. I don’t want to say (Griffin is) my least favorite. That’s a (former) teammate right now that I don’t talk (to), don’t get along (with), words aren’t exchanged on the court, yada yada.”

To be clear, there is someone else Dudley really doesn’t like, but he didn’t want to start that public spat.

There is a great “30 for 30” to be made about the Lob City Clippers. That team had the talent and potential to win a title. They were undone by a combination of untimely injuries and real chemistry issues that never let them become the one thing championship teams evolve to — becoming more than the sum of their parts. Those Clippers were always just parts. Front-running parts, apparently.

You know this issue is going to be around for a while, with Griffin — and Chris Paul, DeAndre Jordan, and other Lob City Clippers — asked about this and the chemistry around that team.