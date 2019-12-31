Clippers’ Patrick Beverley out Tuesday, likely to miss “a few games” with wrist injury

Much like cellular phones, what the NBA looked like and how it performed in 2010 is very, very different from what it looked like a decade later.
Up-tempo, space-and-pace, analytics-driven, and three-point bombing have taken over a league that was much more conventional a decade ago. The game has evolved. Dramatically. Right in front of our eyes.
Which made compiling a list of the biggest stories of the decade a Sisyphean task. Big, important stories — player movement in the summer of 2019, the Warriors/Cavaliers rivalry, Dallas winning a title to shock the league — didn’t even make the cut. It was a wild decade.
Here is our list of the top 10 NBA stories of the 2010s:
In 2010, if you polled fans and asked: “who is going to be on top of the best of the decade lists 10 years from now?” Derrick Rose likely would have won the vote. He was a fan favorite in Chicago and around the league in an Allen Iverson sort of way — a normal-sized human who could drive into the Redwoods that protect the paint in the NBA and come away with amazing buckets. By 2011, Rose was the NBA MVP, and we thought Tom Thibodeau’s Bulls might be the team of the decade.
Then in 2012, Rose was on the court under the basket grabbing his knee. His torn left knee ACL was the start of a series of knee injuries and surgeries that altered the course of Rose’s career and torpedoed those Bulls. He and the Bulls were never the same.
Rose, to his credit, has resurrected his career as a Sixth Man of the Year candidate by the end of the decade, showing there was craft to his game, not just explosive athleticism. Still, it’s hard not to look back at those Bulls and wonder, “what if?”
It is the biggest “what if” of the 2010s: What if Oklahoma City had never traded James Harden?
In June 2012, the Oklahoma City Thunder lost in the NBA Finals to Miami, but with a young core of Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook, and James Harden, what was going to stop the Thunder from making trips to the Finals a regular thing? By October of that same year, after failing to reach a contract extension (and not wanting to deal with the tax consequences of a max contract), Oklahoma City had traded Harden to Houston.
Oklahoma City never made it back to the Finals. Harden won an MVP and became the game’s most lethal scorer in Houston. Durant won an MVP, eventually bolted for Golden State and won rings in the Bay Area. Westbrook stayed, won an MVP himself averaging a triple-double, got paired with Paul George, and when that fell apart got traded to Houston (with Harden).
If that trio had stayed together, how differently would we remember this last decade?
8. Adam Silver takes over as NBA Commissioner
Midway through the decade, the NBA got a change in leadership style — but not direction.
After 30 years as the NBA’s commissioner, David Stern stepped down from the role. He had taken over in the mid-1980s and turned the popularity of Magic Johnson and Larry Bird — and later Michael Jordan — to turn the league into one of the world’s biggest sports brands. Stern led the league with smart marketing but did so with a velvet glove over an iron fist — he was an old school, my-way-or-the-highway kind of CEO (with a legendary temper).
Silver is much more of a modern business leader, a consensus builder, a guy who wins people over to his way of seeing the world. What has not changed is that Silver largely sees the world the same way Stern did — there are some differences, but they are relatively minor. Silver, working on behalf of the owners, is not looking to make changes to the direction of the NBA. The ship is headed in the same direction, just with a different captain at the helm.
7. Russell Westbrook averages a triple-double for consecutive seasons
It was one of the unbreakable records of the NBA: In 1961-62, Oscar Robertson averaged a triple-double for the season of 30.8 points, 12.5 rebounds, and 11.4 assists a game.
Then along came Russell Westbrook in 2016-17 — Durant had bolted for the West Coast and it was Westbrook against the world in Oklahoma City. That was just fine with Westbrook, he dominated the ball and averaged 31.6 points per game, 10.7 rebounds, and 10.4 assists a game. It was a historic achievement that won him the MVP award.
Then Westbrook did it again the next season, if not quite as efficiently (25.4 points, 10.1 rebounds, 10.3 assists). Then again for a third straight season, this time with Paul George next to him (22.9 points, 11.1 rebounds, 10.7 assists), but the Thunder were bounced in the first round of the playoffs. Soon everything fell apart in OKC.
That should not take away from what a feat it was by Westbrook to reach that number three straight seasons.
6. Ray Allen’s shot from the corner sparks another Heat title
If there was a shot of the decade, this was it — Ray Allen, backing up into the corner, to tie Game 6 of the 2013 NBA Finals.
It was the shot that sent the game to overtime, where Miami won. Then the Heat won Game 7 to claim their second title in as many years and cement LeBron and Dwyane Wade’s legacy as champions in Miami. It’s also the shot that burned in the guts of San Antonio Spurs players all summer and inspired their 2014 title.
(There is an argument for another “shot of the decade,” and it’s in No. 5 on this list, but due to this one being a shot to tie an elimination game I’ll take Allen and the Heat.)
5. LeBron James returns to Cleveland, wins city its first title in 50 years
When LeBron first announced his decision to go to Miami, it seemed written in comic sans that he could never return and wear the wine and gold again. Jerseys were burned, words were said, and there was much anger.
Just a handful of years later, James was welcomed back as the prodigal son — and this time with a better roster around him featuring No. 1 pick Kyrie Irving and acquired Kevin Love (how does that Love for Andrew Wiggins trade look now?). In 2016, that trio did what hadn’t been done in 50 years — they brought a title to northeast Ohio. LeBron was the deserving Finals MVP, leading a comeback from 3-1 down against Golden State, but it was Irving who knocked down the game-winner in Game 7.
It was that return, that title, that cemented LeBron’s legacy as not only the best player of the decade but as a Mount Rushmore player in the NBA.
4. Donald Sterling forced out as Clippers owner
Owners of professional sports teams in America don’t want to force out fellow members of that club, no matter how heinous the person is or how much they may deserve it. This is a form of self-preservation, none of those owners are saints and they don’t want to be judged, so they don’t judge.
Until it starts to impact the bottom line — and Clippers owner Donald T. Sterling was doing just that.
Sterling is a vile, racist man, who had been the worst owner in professional sports for decades, but David Stern and the other owners had never really pushed back on him. However, once his mistress, V. Stiviano, leaked a recording of a conversation between the two — with Sterling sounding like his racist self — and it blew up, the league had no choice but to act. The Clippers players were on the verge of not taking the court in a playoff game in protest and the league was getting pummeled because of Sterling.
It took a Machiavelian move by Sterling’s wife Shelly to push him aside and sell the team to Steve Ballmer (for a then-record $2 billion), but it worked. Sterling was out, and Ballmer has turned the Clippers into one of the best-run franchises in the league, a place free agents like Kahwi Leonard want to go, and they are a contender now.
3. Rise of Analytics and the three-point shot
In 2010, if a player had risen up and taken a casual 28-foot three early in the shot clock, he would have been benched before the ball hit the rim.
In 2019, that shot is encouraged (for some players).
The 2010s saw the rise in the influence of advanced statistics around the NBA. For fans that has meant an understanding and shift in discussing how many points per game a team gives up to its defensive rating (to account for pace), plus player statistics like true shooting percentage and PER becoming commonplace.
However, the bigger impact is in how the game is played. In the 2010-11 season, the average team took about 18 threes a game, in the 2019-20 season the Spurs are dead last in the league attempting 26.7 a game, and the league average is 33 a game. The buzz word became efficiency, and the most efficient shots are at the rim, free throws, or threes (the math that 3 is worth more than 2 is inescapable in today’s NBA). The days of a volume scorer — a guy who takes a lot of shots to get his points — are gone, replaced by the cool efficiency of someone like James Harden, who can drain threes and knows how to draw fouls. Plodding centers men who clog the paint have been replaced by bigs who can drain a three. In addition, pace is up as teams use less scripted offenses and try to go early in the clock before a defense sets up (ideally taking advantage of a mismatch).
The evolution of the game — and the skill sets of its players to match — will continue into the next decade. However, barring rule changes (pushing back the three-point line, creating a four-point line, shrinking the lane, widening the court), the trends brought on by analytics are going nowhere. Because three is still worth more than two. Every time.
2. Kevin Durant signs with Golden State
The Golden State Warriors were a championship team that had just come off a season where they had won 73 games, setting an NBA record. However, they got beat in the 2016 NBA Finals by Cleveland because, in part, when the defenses tightened up, favorite plays were taken away, and systems broke down (as almost always happens in the conference finals and Finals), the Cavaliers had LeBron James to throw the ball to in isolation and watch him create. Kyrie Irving could do some of that, too. While the Warriors had Stephen Curry, it was not the same.
So they recruited Kevin Durant to come to Golden State.
Durant is the best pure scorer in the game and turned the Warriors into as great a team as the NBA has ever seen — they won two straight championships and were the Mount Everest the rest of the league was trying to climb. Durant took backlash from fans — for doing what those fans claim they want, putting winning before everything — and it irritated him, but he also solidified his legacy as a champion. He’s got the rings and nobody can take them away from him.
The Warriors fell short in the 2019 Finals — their fifth straight — as their bodies broke down and major injuries accrued (against a Toronto team that would have been tough to beat if Golden State was healthy).
Still, the Kevin Durant/Stephen Curry Warriors defined a decade and will go down as one of the greatest teams the game has ever seen.
1. “The Decision” from LeBron James and the Heat superteam
When LeBron James said, “I’m taking my talents to South Beach,” it changed everything about the NBA.
On the court, it created a dynasty where LeBron, Dwyane Wade, and Chris Bosh formed a superteam that won two titles and went to four straight NBA Finals. They were the team that defined the first half of the decade, one where LeBron broke through as a champion and changed his legacy.
However, it was the player empowerment of that team — superstars deciding to play together then finding a place to make it work — that was the more significant change. This was the first superteam not put together by white guys in suits drafting and making trades; it came together because the players wanted it to happen and found a way. The balance of power started to shift, and throughout the decade that gathered more and more steam. This cleared the way for Durant to become a Warrior. By the wild summer of 2019, Durant and Irving were teaming up in Brooklyn (not with the Knicks) and Paul George was forcing his way out of Oklahoma City to join Kawhi Leonard in Los Angeles (not with the Lakers).
The NBA had always marketed itself around stars — it was “Magic vs. Bird” more than the Lakers vs. Celtics — but that gave the players power. With LeBron and The Decision (as flawed as the execution of that announcement was), the players started to take advantage of that power.
That changed the NBA. Not just for the rest of the decade, but forever.
The Anthony trade saga loomed over the league for a while, which is partially why this trade – and the next one – rank ahead of a few higher-impact deals like Chris Paul to the Rockets, Celtics trading the No. 1 pick (Markelle Fultz) to 76ers for the No. 3 pick (Jayson Tatum) and the Clippers trading a first-rounder that became No. 1 pick Kyrie Irving to unload Baron Davis’ contract. Anthony was a very good player. But New York had to give up so much to acquire him then had to pay him such a large share of the salary cap, it made winning around him difficult. The Knicks mostly weren’t up to the task. Denver got several players and picks – Danilo Gallinari, Timofey Mozgov, Wilson Chandler, Raymond Felton, a first-rounder used to become Andre Iguodala and a first-rounder that became Jamal Murray – that helped the Nuggets in multiple eras of winning.
This trade set all four involved teams in motion. After a lengthy drama, Orlando moved its big star and settled into mediocrity. The Lakers got a hobbled Howard for a year, showed cracks in their foundation, watched Howard leave for the Rockets in unrestricted free agency then stunk a while. The 76ers got Andrew Bynum, who turned out to be damaged goods and was mostly finished. That failure made The Process look appealing. Andre Iguodala helped the Nuggets win 57 games, though Denver lost in the first
This draft-night trade will shape these teams for a long time. Atlanta will probably come out ahead. Doncic and Young are both already stars. Doncic might already be a superstar. The extra pick the Hawks got for moving down from No. 3 to No. 5 turned into Cam Reddish, whose early returns haven’t been encouraging. But Young is good enough to at least pose a challenge as this trade gets re-analyzed and re-re-analyzed over the next decade.
7. Celtics trade Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce to Nets in 2013
Of all Brooklyn’s ill-fated moves of this era (Deron Williams, Gerald Wallace, Joe Johnson) this was the coup de grace. With pick swaps, the Nets pushed the limits of the Stepien rule – and paid for it. Brooklyn wound up sending Boston the No. 17 pick in 2014, No. 3 pick in 2016, No. 1 pick in 2017 and No. 8 pick in 2018. Garnett and Pierce were over the hill, and their big contracts left the Nets stuck. The Celtics meanwhile gained assets essential to acquiring Kyrie Irving and Jason Tatum. Ironically, Boston built a winner far quicker than Brooklyn.
Davis’ trade request sabotaged the Pelicans’ season and created a stir that hovered over the whole league. Davis got his wish, joining Los Angeles. New Orleans got major return. And the Lakers got a second superstar to pair with LeBron. It’s a little risky with Davis approaching unrestricted free agency. But if he leaves, it changes only the winners of the trade. It’d still be a big deal.
5. New Orleans Hornets trade Chris Paul to Clippers in 2011
This trade is most infamous for the trade it wasn’t. Ostensibly acting as governor for the league-owned Hornets, NBA commissioner David Stern nixed a trade that would have sent Paul to the Lakers. Lakers fans still haven’t forgiven Stern, and theories run rampant about what he truly meant by “basketball reasons.” Paul led the Clippers to their best era in franchise history, throwing lobs to Blake Griffin and DeAndre Jordan. Though the Clippers never advanced past the second round, Paul helped the beleaguered franchise gain credibility, paving the way for L.A. to get Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.
4. Spurs trade Kawhi Leonard to Raptors in 2018
This trade won Toronto a championship. It’s hard to beat that. Though some have downplayed the risk – especially in hindsight – the Raptors took a real chance by disrupting their very-good status quo to raise their ceiling. They stayed only one season, but Leonard and Danny Green – an underrated accompaniment – delivered immediately. By getting so little (DeRozan, Jakob Poeltl and a draft pick that became Keldon Johnson) for its superstar, San Antonio might have sealed the end of its empire.
3. Pacers trade Kawhi Leonard to Spurs in 2011
The Spurs didn’t want to move Hill, a nice example of their developmental system. Leonard became the crown jewel of San Antonio’s culture. He grew into the Spurs’ best player, winning 2014 NBA Finals MVP as they lengthened their dynasty. San Antonio and Indiana were right about Hill’s potential. He became a quality starter on the championship-contending Pacers that fought the Heat hard, but twice came up short. For a while, this trade seemed like a win-win. But Leonard was so good, the Spurs came out way ahead, even considering his unpleasant departure from San Antonio.
2. Clippers trade for Paul George in 2019
L.A. surrendered an unprecedented package – five first-round picks, two first-round pick swaps, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Danilo Gallinari. Worth it for just George? No. But this trade cinched the Clippers getting Kawhi Leonard, too. There’s no guarantee this works out for L.A. Leonard and George are each locked up only two seasons. But this trade created an instant championship contender. That’s worth the potentially massive cost. Oklahoma City got a huge jump on its rebuild, gaining a threatening bunch of picks for a team that once drafted Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook and James Harden in quick succession.
1. Thunder trade James Harden to Rockets
This trade undermined a budding dynasty in Oklahoma City and established Houston as a force for years to come. We’ll never know how Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook and Harden would have developed together. But considering the Thunder never won a title with any of them, it’s natural to wonder, “What if?” Questions about why Oklahoma City made this trade, particularly centered on the luxury tax, continue to this day. Even Rockets general manager Daryl Morey admits he didn’t foresee Harden becoming this good. But Houston targeted Harden and gets all the credit for landing a superstar just before everyone realized he should be valued like one.
Jared Dudley: Knicks’ Westchester practice facility a problem with free agents
The first thing I would be doing? I’d be getting rid of that practice facility in Westchester. Nobody wants to live there, no one wants to commute there. You have to get as close to the city as possible. That’s why Brooklyn got Kevin Durant. I told DeAndre Jordan who told Kevin Durant: The practice facility is two minutes from (Barclays Center). They didn’t even know that. I lived in the city. It took me 12 minutes to get to the practice facility. That’s a huge bonus. People bash the Knicks, but I definitely wouldn’t bash the Knicks.
Dudley is far from the first player to say this about the Knicks’ facility, both on and off the record. It is a legitimate issue. It’s not the only reason a player like Durant or Irving make a decision, but it’s a factor.
There has been a practice facilities arms race around the league, using the perks of a new building as one tool to help entice free agents. Those facilities are located close to the arena where the games are played, or close to where the players on the team tend to live. Westchester is neither of those.
It’s just one of many issues for the Knicks, but it is clearly one that bothers players.
Giannis Antetokounmpo returns, scores 23 points in 27 minutes, leads Bucks to win
CHICAGO (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 23 points and 10 rebounds after missing two games with a sore back, and the Milwaukee Bucks pulled away in the second half for a 123-102 victory over the Chicago Bulls on Monday night.
Antetokounmpo, the NBA’s second-leading scorer with an average of 30.5 points per game entering this one, played only 27 minutes and sat out the final 5 1/2 because of the lopsided score. He was 8 for 14 from the field with six assists.
Giannis Antetokounmpo had 23 PTS and 10 REB in 27 minutes on Monday, his 11th game this season with 20+ PTS, 10+ REB in 30 or fewer minutes. No player in the shot-clock era has had more games of that kind in a season. pic.twitter.com/tlLrlNbtDc
Milwaukee jumped out to an 8-0 lead as Chicago missed its first six shots. The Bucks led 31-20 at the end of the first quarter and stretched it to 33-20 early in the second on a basket by Robin Lopez.
But the Bulls — after shooting 9 of 29 in the first — suddenly got hot from behind the 3-point arc. White and Markkanen each had three 3-pointers in the second to trim the Milwaukee advantage. Chicago was 8 for 14 on 3s in the quarter.
With just under two minutes left in the first half, White hit a driving scoop off the glass to give the Bulls a 52-51 lead, their first of the game.
Antetokounmpo quickly answered with a putback on the other end to put the Bucks back on top. Milwaukee led 55-52 at halftime thanks in part to a 15-0 advantage in free throw attempts (making 12).
Any chance of a Chicago upset was quickly dashed in the third. The Bucks opened with a 17-4 run for a 72-56 lead — with Antetokounmpo capping the spurt with a thunderous dunk that drew a loud roar from the United Center crowd.
Milwaukee led 95-77 after three quarters. Kyle Korver hit a 3-pointer 2 1/2 minutes into the fourth for a 105-81 advantage, the Bucks’ biggest of the game.