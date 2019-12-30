Warriors’ Marquese Chriss fined $35,000 for shoving Luka Doncic to the ground

The NBA comes down hard on players who do anything that can lead to another players’ injury — a blow to the head, for example. Shoving a player into photographers along the baseline qualifies.
Golden State’s Marquese Chriss was fined $35,000 by the NBA Monday for shoving Dallas’ Luka Doncic into photographers on Saturday night, the league announced.
Marquese Chriss and Luka nearly threw hands 👀 pic.twitter.com/JGRJq3rUek
— Bleacher Report NBA (@BR_NBA) December 29, 2019
One can’t blame Doncic for getting up ready to fight, that shove could have led to serious injury.
That fine doesn’t seem excessive on the face for a blatant shove, but considering Chriss is on a minimum salary it’s a serious blow to his pocketbook.
The Marquese Chriss $35K fine for pushing Luka Doncic to the floor is equal (from a financial perspective) to him getting suspended for 3 games.
— Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) December 30, 2019
Which is why Chriss’ agents are trying to get the fine reduced.
Yahoo Sources: The representation for Marquese Chriss is in communication with league and NBPA on clarification as to why client received such a hefty fine from the Luka Dončić altercation that didn’t even draw a flagrant foul during the game. Goal is to get fine reduced.
— Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) December 31, 2019
That fine doesn’t seem unreasonable considering the blatant shove, and the league rarely changes its mind. But Chriss is going to try.