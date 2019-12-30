Ten biggest NBA signings of the decade

By Dan FeldmanDec 30, 2019, 11:00 AM EST
1 Comment

The amnesty clause, stretch provision and rapidly rising salary cap made toxic contracts less burdensome in the last decade than other times. On the highest levels, it was more about attracting top talent. Here are the most significant NBA signings – for better or worse – of the last decade:

10. Chris Bosh signs with Heat in 2010

He wasn’t the biggest star to sign with Miami that summer. Maybe the Heat still would have won big with their two superstars (more on them later) and Bosh’s big money divided among role players. But Miami signing three stars – not two stars and a few helpful role players – transfixed everyone. Considering how well he morphed into a supporting style, it’s easy to forget how good Bosh was with the Raptors. He was a go-to scorer, a perennial All-Star, a bona fide franchise player. And he played third fiddle for the Heat this summer.

9. Kyrie Irving signs with Nets in 2018

8. Kevin Durant signs with Nets in 2018

These signings go together, and obviously Brooklyn hasn’t accomplished anything notable yet. But Durant is an all-time great, and Irving is a true star. Them joining forces is notable – especially how they did it. Durant made waves by leaving the mighty Warriors. Irving caused an uproar by leaving the Celtics after pledging to re-sign. This was a wake-up call: Super teams can pop up anywhere.

7. Dwyane Wade signs with Heat in 2010

He also wasn’t the biggest star to sign with Miami that summer, and re-signing didn’t carry the same fanfare as switching teams. But Wade was an elite player who explored the market, especially the Bulls. Wade staying with the Heat keyed one of the biggest stories in NBA history and led to Miami winning two more titles.

6. Kawhi Leonard signs with Clippers in 2018

By leaving the Raptors, Leonard became the first consensus star to leave a defending champion for another team. That’s the Clippers’ gain, though we’ll see how far Leonard lifts L.A., especially considering his health concerns. Still, Leonard deserves the benefit of the doubt that he’ll manage his load through the long regular season and be ready for the playoffs. At his best, Leonard is arguably the NBA’s best player.

5. Stephen Curry signs four-year, $44 million extension with Warriors in 2012

When Curry was up for his rookie-scale contract extension, the Warriors reportedly told him they’d pay the max if he waited for free agency and got healthy. Instead, Curry — who’d been plagued by ankle injuries — took the security of this extension. That set the stage for a dynasty. Curry blossomed into an all-time great, and his bargain salary allowed Golden State to add Andre Iguodala then Kevin Durant. By not complaining about being underpaid, Curry helped set a team-first tone of sacrifice on the star-studded Warriors.

4. LeBron James signs with Lakers

LeBron immediately put the Lakers on another level. He didn’t immediately lift them from the lottery, but he changed how people viewed the once-great, but more-recently down-and-out franchise. With LeBron, the Lakers became an even bigger attention magnet. They lured Anthony Davis. Now, LeBron and Davis have Los Angeles back in title contention.

3. LeBron James signs with Cavaliers in 2014

LeBron does whatever he wants. Returning to Cleveland, where he was vilified? To a lousy team? Owned by Dan Gilbert, who wrote that heinous letter? That didn’t even have max cap room? LeBron demanded the Cavs do their part then made it all work. He forced the Cavaliers to clear more cap space, orchestrated a trade of No. 1 pick Andrew Wiggins for Kevin Love, got Gilbert to spend huge, put the team on his back and – in the signature moment of his career –a ended Cleveland’s 52-year championship drought. Then, he left again.

2. Kevin Durant signs with Warriors in 2016

Durant both shook the rest of the league and torpedoed his own reputation by leaving the Thunder for the Warriors. Golden State won two straight titles and built a credible case as best team ever. But, despite his individual dominance, Durant couldn’t shake criticism for leaving the Thunder for the team that just beat them in the playoffs. Still, Durant led the Warriors to multiple championships. That’ll get remembered longer after heat-of-the-moment criticism fades.

1. LeBron James signs with Heat in 2010

This wasn’t just the biggest signing of the decade. It was the NBA’s biggest story of the decade. LeBron transformed the league’s power structure, tilting balance toward players. The NBA hasn’t been the same since. The Decision was pompous, and we still couldn’t look away. The Heat became the major story and generated massive attention. They delivered with four straight conference titles and two championships.

Kings’ Dewayne Dedmon, “I would like to be traded,” League now investigating

Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinDec 30, 2019, 1:29 PM EST
Leave a comment

It’s a violation of the Collective Bargaining Agreement for a player or his representative to publicly demand a trade. Last season, when Anthony Davis‘ agent Rich Paul made a public trade demand of New Orleans mid-season, Davis got slapped with a $50,000 fine.

Kings’ center Dewayne Dedmon said this to Jason Alexander of the Sacramento Bee Sunday night:

“I would like to be traded,” Dedmon told The Bee, speaking publicly about his trade request for the first time. “I haven’t been playing, so I would like to go somewhere where my talents are appreciated.”

That’s going to cost Dedmon money, a fine is coming and the league is already investigating, reports Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.

Dedmon’s desire to be traded is not a secret and other teams are making offers, but that was just done through channels (as these things are generally handled). Dedmon has fallen out of Luke Walton’s rotation — he didn’t play Sunday against Nikola Jokic and Denver — and combined with the “trust issues” in the Kings’ locker room, it’s understandable why he would want out of Sacramento. He just can’t make that kind of direct public demand without paying a price

Dedmon looked like a great signing last summer, a quality floor-spacing center to play next to and behind Marvin Bagley III — and with Bagley’s injuries this season that could have led to an expanded role. But Dedmon has struggled with his shot in Sacramento, hitting just 22.9 percent from three, with a 49.7 true shooting percentage, and that has impacted his play on both ends of the court. Rather than letting Dedmon play through his struggles (as happened with Buddy Hield and others), Walton has glued Dedmon to the bench.

A season ago in Atlanta, Dedmon had a 16 PER — above the league average — while scoring 10.8 points and grabbing 7.5 rebounds a game, plus shooting 38.2 percent from three. A lot of teams will remember that Dedmon, think that the culture and situation in Sacramento are to blame for his struggles and be willing to trade for him. It just may take time until a deal the Kings’ like gets done.

Until then, Dedmon will be writing a check to the league.

Kobe Bryant was trash talking Luka Doncic in Slovenian

AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker
By Kurt HelinDec 30, 2019, 9:00 AM EST
Leave a comment

LOS ANGELES — Kobe Bryant is fluent in English, Italian, and Spanish — he and Pau Gasol used to speak in Spanish on the court so opponents couldn’t understand what they were planning.

And, Kobe speaks some Slovenian. At least enough to trash talk Luka Doncic.

“He was talking Slovenian,” Doncic said after the game. “So I was like ‘Who’s talking my language?’ I looked over and I was truly surprised.”

Was Kobe really trash talking Doncic? That’s what they said on the ESPN broadcast, although we’ll never know for sure what was said. But this is Kobe, so you have to assume trash talk until proven otherwise.

After the game, Doncic — who worked out with Kobe in 2018 — stopped and posed with the Lakers’ legend, and his daughter.

View this post on Instagram

📸 @lukadoncic x @kobebryant 📸

A post shared by NBA (@nba) on

Watch LeBron James rack up his 9,000th career assist

Fernando Medina/NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinDec 30, 2019, 8:16 AM EST
Leave a comment

LOS ANGELES — From the minute he stepped onto an NBA court, LeBron James has always been more Magic than Michael. LeBron thought pass first. He tried to set up teammates and make the right basketball play — and was criticized for it by shallow pundits who wanted him to be like Mike.

This season, LeBron James has taken on the point guard/playmaking duties with the Lakers. That’s led to a career-best season of assists, averaging a league-leading 10.8 per game.

It felt fitting that LeBron picked up his 9,000th career assist Sunday night on a look-ahead to his current favorite target, Anthony Davis.

LeBron is ninth on the all-time assist list and will move up to eighth in the coming weeks when he moves past Isaiah Thomas.

“It’s something that was instilled in me when I first picked up a basketball,” LeBron said of his love of playmaking. “Little league coach Frank Walker always talked about it. It’s the greatest part of basketball to be able to see the ball move from side to side, to be able to attract the defense and get your teammates an open shot. When I was a little kid, I was somewhat better than some of my teammates, it was much more of a greater reward to see some of the teammates who can’t dribble or can’t score for themselves, to get them an open look…

“I knew that was the way I wanted to play. Been that way all my life.”

LeBron also has more than 30,000 points and more than 9,000 rebounds. His career has been well-rounded.

But it would not have been as legendary if it had not been pass-first.

Three Things to Know: Lakers now 4-0 on second night of back-to-back thanks to defense

John McCoy/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinDec 30, 2019, 7:00 AM EST
Leave a comment

LOS ANGELES — Every day in the NBA there is a lot to unpack, so every weekday morning throughout the season we will give you the three things you need to know from the last 24 hours in the NBA.

1) Lakers now 4-0 on the second night of back-to-backs, thanks to win against Mavericks. Los Angeles can thank its defense for its 26th win of the season.

Dallas came into Staples Center with the best offense in the NBA and statistically one of the best offenses in NBA history — an offensive rating of 115.3 is better than the Durant/Curry Warriors or the Showtime Lakers or any other team over the course of a season.

The Lakers held them to less than a point per possession — a 94.1 offensive rating.

That led to a comfortable 108-95 win for Los Angeles Sunday night, making the Lakers 4-0 on the second night of a back-to-backs this season. The reason for the record is their defense — the Lakers have a 98.5 defensive rating in those games (104.8 is their rating for the season, eighth-best in the league).

“I was proud of our defensive effort and competitive spirit,” Frank Vogel said after the game. “I thought we just competed whatever defense we were in.”

The Lakers did a good job containing Luka Doncic — who still had 19 points on 5-of-14 shooting — but LeBron James added there was a real focus on the Dallas bench.

“We know not only the season that Luka’s having, but they’ve been successful because of their bench as well,” LeBron said. “Their bench gives them so much of a push. Luka comes out, [Kristaps Porzingis] comes out, their starters come out and their bench seems to rise to the occasion.”

Dallas still had 42 points off the bench, which is right at their season average of 42.8 per game (fifth-best in the league). However, the Mavericks bench could not take over the game the way they have in the past, and the Lakers were able to maintain a comfortable lead with their bench (who scored 46 on the night).

What does the 4-0 back-to-back record tell us about the Lakers? Nothing, frankly. It’s an incredibly small sample size and it’s not predictive because there are no back-to-backs in the playoffs. It’s just an interesting little fact.

Anthony Davis led the Lakers with 23, and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope added 19 off the bench.

This game happened the day before LeBron turns 35, and he was reflective talking about reaching that milestone.

“When you grow up in the inner city, around a lot of things you don’t want your kids to see, to be able to get to this point, an age where the statistics are stacked up against you, that’s a blessing,” LeBron said. “It’s more of a blessing to be able to do what I love to do every day, and be able to let my family reap the benefits of that.”

Does he have any birthday wishes?

“I don’t really have birthday wishes. I’m not a birthday wish guy,” he said.

Party?

“Yea, I’m going to have one of those,” LeBron laughed. “That’s not a wish, I don’t wish to have one of those, because I’ve got to pay for it. I got to pay for my own damn birthday party… this one is going to be mild. Forty, that’s going to be a party.

2) LeBron James logs 9,000th career assist. LeBron James has taken on the point guard/playmaking duties with the Lakers this season and having a career-best year in assists, averaging a league-leading 10.8 per game.

That made it fitting he picked up his 9,000th career assist Sunday night on a look-ahead to his favorite target, Anthony Davis.

LeBron is ninth on the all-time assist list and will move up to eighth in the coming weeks when he moves past Isaiah Thomas.

“It’s something that was instilled in me when I first picked up a basketball,” LeBron said of his love of playmaking and assists. “Little league coach Frank Walker always talked about it. It’s the greatest part of basketball to be able to see the ball move from side to side, to be able to attract the defense and get your teammates an open shot. When I was a little kid, I was somewhat better than some of my teammates, it was much more of a greater reward to see some of the teammates who can’t dribble or can’t score for themselves, to get them an open look…

“I knew that was the way I wanted to play. Been that way all my life.”

And he’s been one of the best at it his entire career.

3) Lonzo Ball’s seven threes, near triple-double, sparks 41-19 fourth quarter for Pelicans, who beat very shorthanded Rockets. James Harden was out with a sprained toe. Russell Westbrook had the night off for load management. Clint Capela is sidelined with a right shoulder issue.

That made it Lonzo Ball’s night — 27 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists, and 7-of-12 from three — in a 127-112 Pelicans win.

Ball said postgame he knew it would take time for his new shot form to pay off, but that he’s starting to feel more comfortable with it. With him in a contract year, if Ball can find that shot consistently the second half of the season, his value — and his contract size — will go up.

E’Twaun Moore scored 14 of his 25 in the fourth quarter to help the Pelicans dominate that quarter. New Orleans has looked much better with Derrick Favors in the lineup and healthy, they have won four in a row and 5-of-6. Keep playing this way, get Zion Williamson back in the next month, and things will start to look a lot sunnier in the Big Easy.