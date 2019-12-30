Michael Porter Jr. gets start, scores career-high 19 (VIDEO)

By Kurt HelinDec 30, 2019, 3:05 PM EST
Leave a comment

There was a lot of Michael Porter Jr. hype coming out of Denver before the season. On a team banking largely on continuity, he was going to be the difference, the high-ceiling rookie who sat out last season but could play a growing role for the Nuggets this season.

It hasn’t worked out that way, Porter has played a limited role and had little impact on the Nuggets. However, on Sunday night, with Paul Millsap and Gary Harris out injured, Porter Jr. got the start.

He responded with 19 points on 8-of-10 shooting, and he played a career-high 26 minutes against Sacramento.

Porter Jr. got most of his buckets in the paint.

Maybe this is the breakthrough, the moment that Porter does start to influence games for the Nuggets. One game with 19 points is just that until we see it replicated.

But this is a strong outing and a good start.

Dallas gets scare with Luka Doncic fall, concussion check; Tim Hardaway tweaks hamstring

AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker
By Kurt HelinDec 30, 2019, 2:19 PM EST
Leave a comment

LOS ANGELES — It was a common foul from Dwight Howard, nothing malicious, but it caught Luka Doncic in the air and sent him to the ground. Hard.

Doncic got up, shot the free throws, then Dallas intentionally fouled Howard to stop play and get Doncic out of the game. He went straight to the locker room.

“Fouling Howard was our best execution all night,” Mavs coach Rick Carlisle wryly joked after his team lost to the Lakers Sunday.

Doncic went through the NBA’s concussion protocol but was cleared for return. He came out for second half warmups with a wrap brace for his lower back, but he stepped on the court and played the second half. Doncic will be monitored going forward.

It’s Tim Hardaway who could miss time.

In the first quarter, Hardaway made a steal and had a breakaway layup, but he soon was grabbing his hamstring and left the game moments later.

“Got the steal, breakaway, went to dunk and I felt a little bit, but not too much,” Hardaway said after the game. “But then running back on defense it started getting a tad bit worse, uncomfortable. It’s a tough situation, I wanted to come back out and help my guys, I play through injuries a lot, but it sucked not to be able to go out there and help my guys out.”

Carlise described Hardaway as day-to-day but didn’t have many details.

“Too early to tell,” Hardaway said of a possible return. “I feel fine, I didn’t feel anything pop like that. Right now, got a lot of treatment done during the time they were playing. Time will tell, but right now I feel okay…

“You don’t want to be messing around with [a hamstring], you don’t want it to be more than it needs to be.” 

Kings’ Dewayne Dedmon, “I would like to be traded,” League now investigating

Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinDec 30, 2019, 1:29 PM EST
Leave a comment

It’s a violation of the Collective Bargaining Agreement for a player or his representative to publicly demand a trade. Last season, when Anthony Davis‘ agent Rich Paul made a public trade demand of New Orleans mid-season, Davis got slapped with a $50,000 fine.

Kings’ center Dewayne Dedmon said this to Jason Alexander of the Sacramento Bee Sunday night:

“I would like to be traded,” Dedmon told The Bee, speaking publicly about his trade request for the first time. “I haven’t been playing, so I would like to go somewhere where my talents are appreciated.”

That’s going to cost Dedmon money, a fine is coming and the league is already investigating, reports Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.

Dedmon’s desire to be traded is not a secret and other teams are making offers, but that was just done through channels (as these things are generally handled). Dedmon has fallen out of Luke Walton’s rotation — he didn’t play Sunday against Nikola Jokic and Denver — and combined with the “trust issues” in the Kings’ locker room, it’s understandable why he would want out of Sacramento. He just can’t make that kind of direct public demand without paying a price

Dedmon looked like a great signing last summer, a quality floor-spacing center to play next to and behind Marvin Bagley III — and with Bagley’s injuries this season that could have led to an expanded role. But Dedmon has struggled with his shot in Sacramento, hitting just 22.9 percent from three, with a 49.7 true shooting percentage, and that has impacted his play on both ends of the court. Rather than letting Dedmon play through his struggles (as happened with Buddy Hield and others), Walton has glued Dedmon to the bench.

A season ago in Atlanta, Dedmon had a 16 PER — above the league average — while scoring 10.8 points and grabbing 7.5 rebounds a game, plus shooting 38.2 percent from three. A lot of teams will remember that Dedmon, think that the culture and situation in Sacramento are to blame for his struggles and be willing to trade for him. It just may take time until a deal the Kings’ like gets done.

Until then, Dedmon will be writing a check to the league.

Ten biggest NBA signings of the decade

By Dan FeldmanDec 30, 2019, 11:00 AM EST
1 Comment

The amnesty clause, stretch provision and rapidly rising salary cap made toxic contracts less burdensome in the last decade than other times. On the highest levels, it was more about attracting top talent. Here are the most significant NBA signings – for better or worse – of the last decade:

10. Chris Bosh signs with Heat in 2010

He wasn’t the biggest star to sign with Miami that summer. Maybe the Heat still would have won big with their two superstars (more on them later) and Bosh’s big money divided among role players. But Miami signing three stars – not two stars and a few helpful role players – transfixed everyone. Considering how well he morphed into a supporting style, it’s easy to forget how good Bosh was with the Raptors. He was a go-to scorer, a perennial All-Star, a bona fide franchise player. And he played third fiddle for the Heat this summer.

9. Kyrie Irving signs with Nets in 2018

8. Kevin Durant signs with Nets in 2018

These signings go together, and obviously Brooklyn hasn’t accomplished anything notable yet. But Durant is an all-time great, and Irving is a true star. Them joining forces is notable – especially how they did it. Durant made waves by leaving the mighty Warriors. Irving caused an uproar by leaving the Celtics after pledging to re-sign. This was a wake-up call: Super teams can pop up anywhere.

7. Dwyane Wade signs with Heat in 2010

He also wasn’t the biggest star to sign with Miami that summer, and re-signing didn’t carry the same fanfare as switching teams. But Wade was an elite player who explored the market, especially the Bulls. Wade staying with the Heat keyed one of the biggest stories in NBA history and led to Miami winning two more titles.

6. Kawhi Leonard signs with Clippers in 2018

By leaving the Raptors, Leonard became the first consensus star to leave a defending champion for another team. That’s the Clippers’ gain, though we’ll see how far Leonard lifts L.A., especially considering his health concerns. Still, Leonard deserves the benefit of the doubt that he’ll manage his load through the long regular season and be ready for the playoffs. At his best, Leonard is arguably the NBA’s best player.

5. Stephen Curry signs four-year, $44 million extension with Warriors in 2012

When Curry was up for his rookie-scale contract extension, the Warriors reportedly told him they’d pay the max if he waited for free agency and got healthy. Instead, Curry — who’d been plagued by ankle injuries — took the security of this extension. That set the stage for a dynasty. Curry blossomed into an all-time great, and his bargain salary allowed Golden State to add Andre Iguodala then Kevin Durant. By not complaining about being underpaid, Curry helped set a team-first tone of sacrifice on the star-studded Warriors.

4. LeBron James signs with Lakers

LeBron immediately put the Lakers on another level. He didn’t immediately lift them from the lottery, but he changed how people viewed the once-great, but more-recently down-and-out franchise. With LeBron, the Lakers became an even bigger attention magnet. They lured Anthony Davis. Now, LeBron and Davis have Los Angeles back in title contention.

3. LeBron James signs with Cavaliers in 2014

LeBron does whatever he wants. Returning to Cleveland, where he was vilified? To a lousy team? Owned by Dan Gilbert, who wrote that heinous letter? That didn’t even have max cap room? LeBron demanded the Cavs do their part then made it all work. He forced the Cavaliers to clear more cap space, orchestrated a trade of No. 1 pick Andrew Wiggins for Kevin Love, got Gilbert to spend huge, put the team on his back and – in the signature moment of his career –a ended Cleveland’s 52-year championship drought. Then, he left again.

2. Kevin Durant signs with Warriors in 2016

Durant both shook the rest of the league and torpedoed his own reputation by leaving the Thunder for the Warriors. Golden State won two straight titles and built a credible case as best team ever. But, despite his individual dominance, Durant couldn’t shake criticism for leaving the Thunder for the team that just beat them in the playoffs. Still, Durant led the Warriors to multiple championships. That’ll get remembered longer after heat-of-the-moment criticism fades.

1. LeBron James signs with Heat in 2010

This wasn’t just the biggest signing of the decade. It was the NBA’s biggest story of the decade. LeBron transformed the league’s power structure, tilting balance toward players. The NBA hasn’t been the same since. The Decision was pompous, and we still couldn’t look away. The Heat became the major story and generated massive attention. They delivered with four straight conference titles and two championships.

Kobe Bryant was trash talking Luka Doncic in Slovenian

AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker
By Kurt HelinDec 30, 2019, 9:00 AM EST
Leave a comment

LOS ANGELES — Kobe Bryant is fluent in English, Italian, and Spanish — he and Pau Gasol used to speak in Spanish on the court so opponents couldn’t understand what they were planning.

And, Kobe speaks some Slovenian. At least enough to trash talk Luka Doncic.

“He was talking Slovenian,” Doncic said after the game. “So I was like ‘Who’s talking my language?’ I looked over and I was truly surprised.”

Was Kobe really trash talking Doncic? That’s what they said on the ESPN broadcast, although we’ll never know for sure what was said. But this is Kobe, so you have to assume trash talk until proven otherwise.

After the game, Doncic — who worked out with Kobe in 2018 — stopped and posed with the Lakers’ legend, and his daughter.

View this post on Instagram

📸 @lukadoncic x @kobebryant 📸

A post shared by NBA (@nba) on