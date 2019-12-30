Jared Dudley’s least favorite teammate? “I don’t get along with Blake Griffin now”

Jared Dudley and Blake Griffin did not exchange Christmas cards this year.

Dudley is the end-of-the-bench veteran that has kept a role in the league because he still can knock down some threes and is a good influence in the locker room. However, not even he could heal the “Lob City” Clippers locker room back in 2013-14, when he was teammates with Blake Griffin on a team that never lived up to expectations. Griffin is now the max-contract star in Detroit.

Dudley sat down with Bill Oram of The Athletic for a Q&A that is almost more of an AMA, and he asked Dudley who was his least favorite teammate ever.

“I don’t get along with Blake Griffin now. When I was with him I didn’t have a bad relationship with him. That team was the most toxic team. It was weird because it was a bipolar type team. We were somewhat cool off the floor; we weren’t cool on the floor. I just don’t like his personality and attitude. I think he’s a great basketball player and I think you can differentiate the two. It’s easy to be the greatest teammate when you’re winning. How about when you’re losing? How about when you’re down 20? And that’s the biggest thing with that team. It was the biggest front-running team. “You’re up 20, everything’s good, throwing lobs. Down 20, people want to fight, bickering. I don’t want to say (Griffin is) my least favorite. That’s a (former) teammate right now that I don’t talk (to), don’t get along (with), words aren’t exchanged on the court, yada yada.”

To be clear, there is someone else Dudley really doesn’t like, but he didn’t want to start that public spat.

There is a great “30 for 30” to be made about the Lob City Clippers. That team had the talent and potential to win a title. They were undone by a combination of untimely injuries and real chemistry issues that never let them become the one thing championship teams evolve to — becoming more than the sum of their parts. Those Clippers were always just parts. Front-running parts, apparently.

You know this issue is going to be around for a while, with Griffin — and Chris Paul, DeAndre Jordan, and other Lob City Clippers — asked about this and the chemistry around that team.