Jared Dudley’s least favorite teammate? “I don’t get along with Blake Griffin now”

By Kurt HelinDec 30, 2019, 6:59 PM EST
Jared Dudley and Blake Griffin did not exchange Christmas cards this year.

Dudley is the end-of-the-bench veteran that has kept a role in the league because he still can knock down some threes and is a good influence in the locker room. However, not even he could heal the “Lob City” Clippers locker room back in 2013-14, when he was teammates with Blake Griffin on a team that never lived up to expectations. Griffin is now the max-contract star in Detroit.

Dudley sat down with Bill Oram of The Athletic for a Q&A that is almost more of an AMA, and he asked Dudley who was his least favorite teammate ever.

“I don’t get along with Blake Griffin now. When I was with him I didn’t have a bad relationship with him. That team was the most toxic team. It was weird because it was a bipolar type team. We were somewhat cool off the floor; we weren’t cool on the floor. I just don’t like his personality and attitude. I think he’s a great basketball player and I think you can differentiate the two. It’s easy to be the greatest teammate when you’re winning. How about when you’re losing? How about when you’re down 20? And that’s the biggest thing with that team. It was the biggest front-running team.

“You’re up 20, everything’s good, throwing lobs. Down 20, people want to fight, bickering. I don’t want to say (Griffin is) my least favorite. That’s a (former) teammate right now that I don’t talk (to), don’t get along (with), words aren’t exchanged on the court, yada yada.”

To be clear, there is someone else Dudley really doesn’t like, but he didn’t want to start that public spat.

There is a great “30 for 30” to be made about the Lob City Clippers. That team had the talent and potential to win a title. They were undone by a combination of untimely injuries and real chemistry issues that never let them become the one thing championship teams evolve to — becoming more than the sum of their parts. Those Clippers were always just parts. Front-running parts, apparently.

You know this issue is going to be around for a while, with Griffin — and Chris Paul, DeAndre Jordan, and other Lob City Clippers — asked about this and the chemistry around that team.

Golden State reportedly watching Karl-Anthony Towns situation in Minnesota

By Kurt HelinDec 30, 2019, 5:07 PM EST
Golden State is not alone in this.

While there is a lot of buzz among fans and some media about Giannis Antetokounmpo and what will happen when the Bucks offer him a supermax contract next July, the general consensus of sources I’ve spoken to around the league is he is not going anywhere. Antetokounmpo is an MVP at age 25, the kind of talent teams keep an eye on just in case, but he’s on a contending team in the only city in America he’s ever known, the place he and his family have made home. What happens with the Bucks in the playoffs will play a role in his decision — and if he passes on the supermax things get interesting — but most sources expect him to re-sign in Milwaukee.

Karl-Anthony Towns, on the other hand, might be the next big star on the move. Eventually. Golden State is among the teams watching him, reports Ethan Straus of The Athletic.

The Warriors have been monitoring Karl-Anthony Towns’ situation in Minnesota. He’s under contract until 2023-24 but has less reason than Antetokounmpo to be thrilled with his team’s trajectory. This was a topic among multiple team executives at the recent G League Showcase, with a few relaying word that Towns is unhappy in Minnesota. The Wolves currently sit at 13th in the Western Conference, two spots ahead of the gap-year Warriors, looking at another lost season.

The Warriors are monitoring the Antetokounmpo situation, too. So is Toronto. So are 27 other NBA teams.

What the Warriors are really doing is thinking about what’s next? Not next year, when they get Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson healthy and back with Draymond Green and company (which may or may not include D'Angelo Russell). Those Warriors should be a threat again for a few seasons.

But then what? That’s where Towns comes into play. Towns is as good an offensive center as there is in the league, averaging of 26.5 points and 11.7 rebounds a game this season, and shooting 41.3 percent from three. Towns is in the first year of a five-year max contract extension, the Timberwolves don’t have to trade him immediately, but they are always on the clock. As we saw last summer with Paul George and others, if a star player wants out where they are in their contract may not matter. (Teams treat players the same way, just ask Blake Griffin.) If Towns is unhappy, as is rumored, there is pressure on Timberwolves’ management to turn things around quickly, something that has not happened this season. The clock is ticking in Minnesota.

The Warriors are watching. They are not alone.

 

Michael Porter Jr. gets start, scores career-high 19 (VIDEO)

By Kurt HelinDec 30, 2019, 3:05 PM EST
There was a lot of Michael Porter Jr. hype coming out of Denver before the season. On a team banking largely on continuity, he was going to be the difference, the high-ceiling rookie who sat out last season but could play a growing role for the Nuggets this season.

It hasn’t worked out that way, Porter has played a limited role and had little impact on the Nuggets. However, on Sunday night, with Paul Millsap and Gary Harris out injured, Porter Jr. got the start.

He responded with 19 points on 8-of-10 shooting, and he played a career-high 26 minutes against Sacramento.

Porter Jr. got most of his buckets in the paint.

Maybe this is the breakthrough, the moment that Porter does start to influence games for the Nuggets. One game with 19 points is just that until we see it replicated.

But this is a strong outing and a good start.

Dallas gets scare with Luka Doncic fall, concussion check; Tim Hardaway tweaks hamstring

By Kurt HelinDec 30, 2019, 2:19 PM EST
LOS ANGELES — It was a common foul from Dwight Howard, nothing malicious, but it caught Luka Doncic in the air and sent him to the ground. Hard.

Doncic got up, shot the free throws, then Dallas intentionally fouled Howard to stop play and get Doncic out of the game. He went straight to the locker room.

“Fouling Howard was our best execution all night,” Mavs coach Rick Carlisle wryly joked after his team lost to the Lakers Sunday.

Doncic went through the NBA’s concussion protocol but was cleared for return. He came out for second half warmups with a wrap brace for his lower back, but he stepped on the court and played the second half.

Doncic is officially questionable for the Mavericks game in Oklahoma City Tuesday.

So is Tim Hardaway Jr., who also went to the locker room in Los Angeles with an injury.

In the first quarter, Hardaway made a steal and had a breakaway, but he soon was grabbing his hamstring and left the game moments later.

“Got the steal, breakaway, went to dunk and I felt a little bit, but not too much,” Hardaway said after the game. “But then running back on defense it started getting a tad bit worse, uncomfortable. It’s a tough situation, I wanted to come back out and help my guys, I play through injuries a lot, but it sucked not to be able to go out there and help my guys out.”

Carlise described Hardaway as day-to-day but didn’t have many details.

“Too early to tell,” Hardaway said of a possible return. “I feel fine, I didn’t feel anything pop like that. Right now, got a lot of treatment done during the time they were playing. Time will tell, but right now I feel okay…

“You don’t want to be messing around with [a hamstring], you don’t want it to be more than it needs to be.” 

Kings’ Dewayne Dedmon, “I would like to be traded,” League now investigating

By Kurt HelinDec 30, 2019, 1:29 PM EST
It’s a violation of the Collective Bargaining Agreement for a player or his representative to publicly demand a trade. Last season, when Anthony Davis‘ agent Rich Paul made a public trade demand of New Orleans mid-season, Davis got slapped with a $50,000 fine.

Kings’ center Dewayne Dedmon said this to Jason Alexander of the Sacramento Bee Sunday night:

“I would like to be traded,” Dedmon told The Bee, speaking publicly about his trade request for the first time. “I haven’t been playing, so I would like to go somewhere where my talents are appreciated.”

That’s going to cost Dedmon money, a fine is coming and the league is already investigating, reports Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.

Dedmon’s desire to be traded is not a secret and other teams are making offers, but that was just done through channels (as these things are generally handled). Dedmon has fallen out of Luke Walton’s rotation — he didn’t play Sunday against Nikola Jokic and Denver — and combined with the “trust issues” in the Kings’ locker room, it’s understandable why he would want out of Sacramento. He just can’t make that kind of direct public demand without paying a price

Dedmon looked like a great signing last summer, a quality floor-spacing center to play next to and behind Marvin Bagley III — and with Bagley’s injuries this season that could have led to an expanded role. But Dedmon has struggled with his shot in Sacramento, hitting just 22.9 percent from three, with a 49.7 true shooting percentage, and that has impacted his play on both ends of the court. Rather than letting Dedmon play through his struggles (as happened with Buddy Hield and others), Walton has glued Dedmon to the bench.

A season ago in Atlanta, Dedmon had a 16 PER — above the league average — while scoring 10.8 points and grabbing 7.5 rebounds a game, plus shooting 38.2 percent from three. A lot of teams will remember that Dedmon, think that the culture and situation in Sacramento are to blame for his struggles and be willing to trade for him. It just may take time until a deal the Kings’ like gets done.

Until then, Dedmon will be writing a check to the league.