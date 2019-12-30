Giannis Antetokounmpo returns, scores 23 points in 27 minutes, leads Bucks to win

CHICAGO (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 23 points and 10 rebounds after missing two games with a sore back, and the Milwaukee Bucks pulled away in the second half for a 123-102 victory over the Chicago Bulls on Monday night.
Antetokounmpo, the NBA’s second-leading scorer with an average of 30.5 points per game entering this one, played only 27 minutes and sat out the final 5 1/2 because of the lopsided score. He was 8 for 14 from the field with six assists.
Khris Middleton scored 25 points for the Bucks and Eric Bledsoe had 15 points in 16 minutes after missing the previous eight games with a fractured right leg. Milwaukee improved to a league-best 30-5.
Zach LaVine scored 19 points for Chicago but shot just 7 for 23 from the field. Lauri Markkanen and Coby White had 18 points apiece and Wendell Carter Jr. added 10 points and 11 rebounds for the Bulls.
Milwaukee jumped out to an 8-0 lead as Chicago missed its first six shots. The Bucks led 31-20 at the end of the first quarter and stretched it to 33-20 early in the second on a basket by Robin Lopez.
But the Bulls — after shooting 9 of 29 in the first — suddenly got hot from behind the 3-point arc. White and Markkanen each had three 3-pointers in the second to trim the Milwaukee advantage. Chicago was 8 for 14 on 3s in the quarter.
With just under two minutes left in the first half, White hit a driving scoop off the glass to give the Bulls a 52-51 lead, their first of the game.
Antetokounmpo quickly answered with a putback on the other end to put the Bucks back on top. Milwaukee led 55-52 at halftime thanks in part to a 15-0 advantage in free throw attempts (making 12).
Any chance of a Chicago upset was quickly dashed in the third. The Bucks opened with a 17-4 run for a 72-56 lead — with Antetokounmpo capping the spurt with a thunderous dunk that drew a loud roar from the United Center crowd.
Milwaukee led 95-77 after three quarters. Kyle Korver hit a 3-pointer 2 1/2 minutes into the fourth for a 105-81 advantage, the Bucks’ biggest of the game.
The NBA comes down hard on players who do anything that can lead to another players’ injury — a blow to the head, for example. Shoving a player into photographers along the baseline qualifies.
Golden State’s Marquese Chriss was fined $35,000 by the NBA Monday for shoving Dallas’ Luka Doncic into photographers on Saturday night, the league announced.
One can’t blame Doncic for getting up ready to fight, that shove could have led to serious injury.
That fine doesn’t seem excessive on the face for a blatant shove, plus the league said “the amount of the fine was based in part on the fact that Chriss has been disciplined on several prior occasions for physical altercations on the court.” However, considering Chriss is on a minimum salary it’s a serious blow to his pocketbook.
Which is why Chriss’ agents are trying to get the fine reduced.
That fine doesn’t seem unreasonable considering the blatant shove, and the league rarely changes its mind. But Chriss is going to try.
Jared Dudley and Blake Griffin did not exchange Christmas cards this year.
Dudley is the end-of-the-bench veteran that has kept a role in the league because he still can knock down some threes and is a good influence in the locker room. However, not even he could heal the “Lob City” Clippers locker room back in 2013-14, when he was teammates with Blake Griffin on a team that never lived up to expectations. Griffin is now the max-contract star in Detroit.
Dudley sat down with Bill Oram of The Athletic for a Q&A that is almost more of an AMA, and he asked Dudley who was his least favorite teammate ever.
“I don’t get along with Blake Griffin now. When I was with him I didn’t have a bad relationship with him. That team was the most toxic team. It was weird because it was a bipolar type team. We were somewhat cool off the floor; we weren’t cool on the floor. I just don’t like his personality and attitude. I think he’s a great basketball player and I think you can differentiate the two. It’s easy to be the greatest teammate when you’re winning. How about when you’re losing? How about when you’re down 20? And that’s the biggest thing with that team. It was the biggest front-running team.
“You’re up 20, everything’s good, throwing lobs. Down 20, people want to fight, bickering. I don’t want to say (Griffin is) my least favorite. That’s a (former) teammate right now that I don’t talk (to), don’t get along (with), words aren’t exchanged on the court, yada yada.”
To be clear, there is someone else Dudley really doesn’t like, but he didn’t want to start that public spat.
There is a great “30 for 30” to be made about the Lob City Clippers. That team had the talent and potential to win a title. They were undone by a combination of untimely injuries and real chemistry issues that never let them become the one thing championship teams evolve to — becoming more than the sum of their parts. Those Clippers were always just parts. Front-running parts, apparently.
You know this issue is going to be around for a while, with Griffin — and Chris Paul, DeAndre Jordan, and other Lob City Clippers — asked about this and the chemistry around that team.
Golden State is not alone in this.
While there is a lot of buzz among fans and some media about Giannis Antetokounmpo and what will happen when the Bucks offer him a supermax contract next July, the general consensus of sources I’ve spoken to around the league is he is not going anywhere. Antetokounmpo is an MVP at age 25, the kind of talent teams keep an eye on just in case, but he’s on a contending team in the only city in America he’s ever known, the place he and his family have made home. What happens with the Bucks in the playoffs will play a role in his decision — and if he passes on the supermax things get interesting — but most sources expect him to re-sign in Milwaukee.
Karl-Anthony Towns, on the other hand, might be the next big star on the move. Eventually. Golden State is among the teams watching him, reports Ethan Straus of The Athletic.
The Warriors have been monitoring Karl-Anthony Towns’ situation in Minnesota. He’s under contract until 2023-24 but has less reason than Antetokounmpo to be thrilled with his team’s trajectory. This was a topic among multiple team executives at the recent G League Showcase, with a few relaying word that Towns is unhappy in Minnesota. The Wolves currently sit at 13th in the Western Conference, two spots ahead of the gap-year Warriors, looking at another lost season.
The Warriors are monitoring the Antetokounmpo situation, too. So is Toronto. So are 27 other NBA teams.
What the Warriors are really doing is thinking about what’s next? Not next year, when they get Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson healthy and back with Draymond Green and company (which may or may not include D'Angelo Russell). Those Warriors should be a threat again for a few seasons.
But then what? That’s where Towns comes into play. Towns is as good an offensive center as there is in the league, averaging of 26.5 points and 11.7 rebounds a game this season, and shooting 41.3 percent from three. Towns is in the first year of a five-year max contract extension, the Timberwolves don’t have to trade him immediately, but they are always on the clock. As we saw last summer with Paul George and others, if a star player wants out where they are in their contract may not matter. (Teams treat players the same way, just ask Blake Griffin.) If Towns is unhappy, as is rumored, there is pressure on Timberwolves’ management to turn things around quickly, something that has not happened this season. The clock is ticking in Minnesota.
The Warriors are watching. They are not alone.
There was a lot of Michael Porter Jr. hype coming out of Denver before the season. On a team banking largely on continuity, he was going to be the difference, the high-ceiling rookie who sat out last season but could play a growing role for the Nuggets this season.
It hasn’t worked out that way, Porter has played a limited role and had little impact on the Nuggets. However, on Sunday night, with Paul Millsap and Gary Harris out injured, Porter Jr. got the start.
He responded with 19 points on 8-of-10 shooting, and he played a career-high 26 minutes against Sacramento.
Porter Jr. got most of his buckets in the paint.
Maybe this is the breakthrough, the moment that Porter does start to influence games for the Nuggets. One game with 19 points is just that until we see it replicated.
But this is a strong outing and a good start.