Watch Klay Thompson, in full uniform, shoot a fadeaway corner three

By Kurt HelinDec 29, 2019, 7:00 PM EST
Think Klay Thompson wants back on the court?

Here’s some video from the Warriors’ practice facility of Klay Thompson — in full uniform — taking the pass from coach Zaza Pachulia and hitting a fadeaway three from the corner.

This is not some one-off from Thompson to get some video hits according to NBC Sports Bay Area’s Logan Murdock.

Thompson wants to get back on the court, but hitting this shot at half speed in an empty gym is a very different thing from being ready for games. Thompson is a competitor, he wants back on the court as soon as he possibly can be, that’s why fans love him.

It’s also part of the role of a team’s medical staff in these situations is to protect the player from themselves. Don’t let them skip steps. Don’t let a player come back too early and suffer a worse injury because he wasn’t 100 percent.

We may get some Thompson time later this season, we may not, but don’t expect him to be on the court anytime soon. For the Warriors with their lost season, there is no motivation to push to get him back.

He won titles and changed the NBA, LeBron James is AP’s male athlete of decade

Associated PressDec 29, 2019, 10:31 PM EST
ASSOCIATED PRESS — He left Cleveland for Miami, finally became a champion, went back to his beloved northeast Ohio, delivered on another title promise, then left for the Los Angeles Lakers and the next challenge. He played in eight straight finals. No NBA player won more games or more MVP awards over the last 10 years than he did. He started a school. He married his high school sweetheart.

“That’s all?” LeBron James asked, feigning disbelief.

No, that’s not all. Those were just some highlights of the last 10 years. There were many more, as the man called “King” spent the last decade reigning over all others – with no signs of slowing down.

James is The Associated Press male athlete of the decade, adding his name to a list that includes Tiger Woods, Wayne Gretzky and Arnold Palmer. He was a runaway winner in a vote of AP member sports editors and AP beat writers, easily outpacing runner-up Tom Brady of the New England Patriots.

“You add another 10 years of learning and adversity, pitfalls, good, great, bad, and any smart person who wants to grow will learn from all those experiences,” James, who turns 35 Monday, told the AP. “A decade ago, I just turned 25. I’m about to be 35 and I’m just in a better (place) in my life and have a better understanding of what I want to get out of life.”

Usain Bolt of Jamaica was third for dominating the sprints at the 2012 and 2016 Olympics, soccer superstar Lionel Messi was fourth and Michael Phelps – the U.S. swimmer who retired as history’s most decorated Olympian with 28 medals, 23 gold – was fifth.

James was revealed as the winner Sunday, one day after Serena Williams was announced as the AP’s female athlete of the decade. In his 17th season, he’s on pace to lead the league in assists for the first time while remaining among the NBA’s scoring leaders.

“When LeBron James is involved,” Denver coach Michael Malone said, “I’m never surprised.”

Including playoffs, no one in the NBA scored more points than James in the last 10 years. He started the decade 124th on the league’s all-time scoring list. He’s now about to pass Kobe Bryant for No. 3. No. 2 Karl Malone and No. 1 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar are within reach.

Is Abdul-Jabbar in his sights? Is catching him the new decade’s goal?

“I would be lying if I said I don’t see it,” James said. “Obviously I’m not trying to say, `OK, well if I play this amount of time, if I average this’ … I’m not doing that because I’ve never done that with my career. I’ve always just kind of let it happen. Whatever happens, happens. But I see it. I do see it.”

His work ethic, even now, makes even those closest to him marvel.

Here’s a typical day this past summer for James, who remains obsessed with working even though fame and fortune found him long ago: He’d wake up at 3 a.m. and be at the Warner Bros. lot by 3:45 – where a weight room and court, built just for him, were waiting. He’d be lifting by 4 a.m., getting shots up by 5:30 and be ready to start another day of shooting the remake of “Space Jam” that he has been planning for years by 7 a.m.

“That’s who he is,” said Mike Mancias, one of the longest-tenured and most trusted members of James’ inner circle, tasked for more than 15 years with keeping James fit. “He does whatever it takes when it comes to fulfilling his commitments to everything – especially his game and his craft.”

The 2010s for James started with “The Decision,” the widely criticized televised announcement of his choice to leave Cleveland for Miami. (Lost in the hubbub: The show raised more than $2.5 million for charity.) He was with the Heat for four years, went to the NBA Finals all four times with Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh, finally won the title in 2012 – “it’s about damn time,” he said at the trophy celebration – and led the way in a Game 7 win over San Antonio to go back-to-back the following year.

“He grew immensely here as a leader,” Miami coach Erik Spoelstra said. “He impacted winning as much as with his leadership as he did with his talent. I think that was the most important thing he learned with us. And he’s been able to take that to different franchises and continue using that as a template.”

Cleveland was devastated when he left. It forgave him. James returned home in 2014, took Cleveland to four consecutive finals, then led the Cavaliers to the 2016 title and came up with one of the biggest plays of his life by pulling off a chase-down block of Golden State’s Andre Iguodala in the final seconds of Game 7 of that series.

And in 2018, he was off to LA.

Going Hollywood made so much sense – he’s making movies, has a production company, has a program called “The Shop” as part of his `Uninterrupted’ platform featuring an array of guests from Drake to California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who signed a bill on the show that will allow college athletes to get paid for the use of their likeness and sign endorsement deals.

“There’s a lot of moments from this decade that would be up there, winning the two Miami championships, winning a championship in Cleveland, the chase-down block,” James said. “But the best moment? Definitely marrying Savannah. That would be No. 1.”

James and longtime partner Savannah Brinson got married six years ago. They already had two sons – both are very good basketball players already – and added a daughter in 2014.

James also spent most of the last decade as a lightning rod for critics.

He used his voice often on social matters, speaking out after the killing of unarmed Florida teenager Trayvon Martin and campaigning for Hillary Clinton. He supported Colin Kaepernick’s methods of protesting police brutality and racial injustice. Most recently, he was criticized by many – including top U.S. lawmakers – for his remarks after Houston general manager Daryl Morey sparked a massive rift between the NBA and China by sending out a tweet supporting pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong.

“I don’t live in regret,” James said. “There’s no moment in this last decade that I wish I could have back. If a situation was bad or you feel like you could have done better, then I learned from it.”

He doesn’t know how much longer he’ll play. He laments missing time with his children. His “I Promise” school that opened in 2018 in his hometown of Akron, Ohio, has been an immediate success story, and he wants to see that enterprise continue growing.

Some love him. Some don’t. He doesn’t mind.

“When you believe in your calling or you believe in yourself, then it doesn’t matter what other people say or how other people feel,” James said. “And if you allow that to stop you or deter you from your mission, then you don’t get anywhere.”

And in the 2010s, nothing deterred James.

Marvin Bagley out the ‘next few games’ with sprained foot

By Kurt HelinDec 29, 2019, 5:00 PM EST
The Sacramento Kings just cannot get healthy. Their three young stars — De'Aaron Fox, Marvin Bagley III, and Buddy Hield — have played a total of 49 minutes together this season.

That number is not going to be going up anytime soon because Bagley is going to miss some time with a sprained left foot.

That’s a vague timeframe. It comes after Bagley had an MRI, and the optimistic view is it could have been worse. Still, the Kings’ best big man is going to miss more time.

Bagley missed 22 games to start the season with a fractured thumb, then returned to play in nine games before this injury. Fox has played in just 14 games and is day-to-day with a back injury (he did not play Saturday).

That goes part of the way to explaining the Kings 12-20 record this season. Fortunately for the Kings, because the bottom of the West playoff picture is much softer than expected, they are just a game-and-a-half out of the last playoff spot. Sacramento could make a run — if they can just get healthy.

Report: Warriors guard Alec Burks available in a trade

By Kurt HelinDec 29, 2019, 3:00 PM EST
With Klay Thompson likely out for the season, the Warriors brought in Alec Burks and gave him a chance to rehab his reputation around the league. Burks has done that, to a degree, having his best season ever at 15.5 points per game, shooting 34.8 percent from three, and generally playing solid, maybe even slightly above average ball for Golden State.

Which has upped his trade value, so the Warriors are making him available, reports Monte Poole at NBC Sports Bay Area.

As much as the Warriors like Burks, and they most assuredly do, they are willing, according to league sources, to part with him — and several other veterans — for the right deal. Why consider moving arguably their most proficient offensive player? Because they want to create room to accommodate two-way guards Damion Lee and Ky Bowman.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr acknowledged as much late Friday night.

“It’s an awkward situation for us, because Ky and Damion are coming up on their limit,” Kerr said. “And they’re two of our top seven players in our rotation. And yet the rules are that we only have them for another nine or 10 days each.

The Warriors are up against the hard cap, just $375,000 below it, so they can’t sign Lee or Bowman without first clearing out some salary. Moving Burks does that, as would trading Glenn Robinson III or Marquese Chriss, all of whom are on veteran minimum contracts. Because of those minimum contracts, the Warriors would not have to take back salary in a trade, just wanting a pick.

A playoff-bound team looking for guard depth may consider Burks, but teams will be cautious. Burks has not impressed in recent years in Utah and Cleveland, teams will wonder if Burks can sustain this level of play.

There will be interest and don’t be shocked if the Warriors make a move in the next week to 10 days rather than wait, just to keep Lee and/or Bowman up with the big squad.

Clippers reportedly interested in Thaddeus Young, possible upgrades at center, guard

By Kurt HelinDec 29, 2019, 1:01 PM EST
Their win over the Lakers on Christmas Day was a reminder that the Clippers are legit title contenders with elite two-way stars — Kawhi Leonard and Paul George — plus a versatile cast around them who can beat teams a variety of ways. This is as good a team as there is in the NBA right now.

Even those Clippers will be looking for upgrades at the trade deadline — with the top teams so tightly bunched, any small advantage gained could be huge in May and June.

Enter this note from Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times.

Though it is too soon to know whether the Clippers truly have trade intentions, they are sniffing around. NBA sources not authorized to speak publicly believe the Clippers are looking at players like Chicago power forward Thaddeus Young

Rival executives believe the Clippers could be on the hunt for another physical center — a potential Finals matchup with Milwaukee or Philadelphia would demand more size — or another playmaking guard.

The point of Woike’s article is that to get someone like Young, the Clippers would have to surrender Moe Harkless (and a pick, Chicago is young and building), and it’s fair to ask if the upgrade is worth the additional two years of salary? Harkless is in the final year of his contract.

Harkless is a quality, versatile wing defender who can give Leonard and George a break from covering the other team’s best players for a stretch, plus Harkless can hit the three and is popular in the locker room. Young is a solid vet who also would fit the culture, brings and little more size and strength with his strong defense, is a better rebounder and passer, but not as good a shooter from three. Young also is 31 years old with two fully guaranteed years left on his contract after this one.

As for the other positions of interest, there are a lot of teams looking for guards so the price could be high. Another physical center is more likely to be available, likely even on the buyout market.

The Clippers, like the Bucks and Lakers and other contenders, may be checking out moves but will be hesitant to make one because they like what they have. It would need to be a clear upgrade at a position of need. Which most likely means nothing happens, but that will not stop the rumors.