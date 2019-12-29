Watch Donovan Mitchell pump fake Kawhi Leonard, drive and throw it down

Adding insult to injury, Terry Rozier‘s celebration that helped cost his team the game Friday night will now cost him a chunk of his next paycheck, too.

The NBA has fined Rozier $25,000 for throwing the ball into the stands, the league’s standard fine for the move.

It’s why Rozier threw the ball into the stands that was unique. As time expired Friday night, Rozier grabbed the rebound on a Chris Paul missed three at the and thought his team had won, so he threw the ball in celebration. Except, the score was tied 94-94, and the game was headed to overtime.

Throwing the ball into the stands during the game is an automatic technical foul, which was assessed to start overtime. Paul hit the free throw, so the score at the start of overtime was 95-94 Oklahoma City.

Rozier throws the ball into the stands in celebration of CP3 missing the game winner… but the game wasn't over so he gets a technical pic.twitter.com/8NejTdspiO — The Render (@TheRenderNBA2) December 28, 2019

Throwing the ball into the stands is also an automatic fine.

Someday Rozier will look back on this and laugh. That day is likely not the day his paycheck is a little smaller.