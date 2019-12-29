Report: Warriors’ guard Alec Burks available in a trade

With Klay Thompson likely out for the season, the Warriors brought in Alec Burks and gave him a chance to rehab his reputation around the league. Burks has done that, to a degree, having his best season ever at 15.5 points per game, shooting 34.8 percent from three, and generally playing solid, maybe even slightly above average ball for Golden State.

Which has upped his trade value, so the Warriors are making him available, reports Monte Poole at NBC Sports Bay Area.

As much as the Warriors like Burks, and they most assuredly do, they are willing, according to league sources, to part with him — and several other veterans — for the right deal. Why consider moving arguably their most proficient offensive player? Because they want to create room to accommodate two-way guards Damion Lee and Ky Bowman. Warriors coach Steve Kerr acknowledged as much late Friday night. “It’s an awkward situation for us, because Ky and Damion are coming up on their limit,” Kerr said. “And they’re two of our top seven players in our rotation. And yet the rules are that we only have them for another nine or 10 days each.

The Warriors are up against the hard cap, just $375,000 below it, so they can’t sign Lee or Bowman without first clearing out some salary. Moving Burks does that, as would trading Glenn Robinson III or Marquese Chriss, all of whom are on veteran minimum contracts. Because of those minimum contracts, the Warriors would not have to take back salary in a trade, just wanting a pick.

A playoff-bound team looking for guard depth may consider Burks, but teams will be cautious. Burks has not impressed in recent years in Utah and Cleveland, teams will wonder if Burks can sustain this level of play.

There will be interest and don’t be shocked if the Warriors make a move in the next week to 10 days rather than wait, just to keep Lee and/or Bowman up with the big squad.