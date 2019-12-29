Jane Tyska/Digital First Media/The East Bay Times via Getty Images

Report: Warriors’ guard Alec Burks available in a trade

By Kurt HelinDec 29, 2019, 3:00 PM EST
Leave a comment

With Klay Thompson likely out for the season, the Warriors brought in Alec Burks and gave him a chance to rehab his reputation around the league. Burks has done that, to a degree, having his best season ever at 15.5 points per game, shooting 34.8 percent from three, and generally playing solid, maybe even slightly above average ball for Golden State.

Which has upped his trade value, so the Warriors are making him available, reports Monte Poole at NBC Sports Bay Area.

As much as the Warriors like Burks, and they most assuredly do, they are willing, according to league sources, to part with him — and several other veterans — for the right deal. Why consider moving arguably their most proficient offensive player? Because they want to create room to accommodate two-way guards Damion Lee and Ky Bowman.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr acknowledged as much late Friday night.

“It’s an awkward situation for us, because Ky and Damion are coming up on their limit,” Kerr said. “And they’re two of our top seven players in our rotation. And yet the rules are that we only have them for another nine or 10 days each.

The Warriors are up against the hard cap, just $375,000 below it, so they can’t sign Lee or Bowman without first clearing out some salary. Moving Burks does that, as would trading Glenn Robinson III or Marquese Chriss, all of whom are on veteran minimum contracts. Because of those minimum contracts, the Warriors would not have to take back salary in a trade, just wanting a pick.

A playoff-bound team looking for guard depth may consider Burks, but teams will be cautious. Burks has not impressed in recent years in Utah and Cleveland, teams will wonder if Burks can sustain this level of play.

There will be interest and don’t be shocked if the Warriors make a move in the next week to 10 days rather than wait, just to keep Lee and/or Bowman up with the big squad.

Another Marvin Bagley injury, out “the next few games” with sprained foot

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinDec 29, 2019, 5:00 PM EST
Leave a comment

The Sacramento Kings just cannot get healthy. Their three young stars — De'Aaron Fox, Marvin Bagley III, and Buddy Hield — have played a total of 49 minutes together this season.

That number is not going to be going up anytime soon because Bagley is going to miss some time with a sprained left foot.

That’s a vague timeframe. It comes after Bagley had an MRI, and the optimistic view is it could have been worse. Still, the Kings’ best big man is going to miss more time.

Bagley missed 22 games to start the season with a fractured thumb, then returned to play in nine games before this injury. Fox has played in just 14 games and is day-to-day with a back injury (he did not play Saturday).

That goes part of the way to explaining the Kings 12-20 record this season. Fortunately for the Kings, because the bottom of the West playoff picture is much softer than expected, they are just a game-and-a-half out of the last playoff spot. Sacramento could make a run — if they can just get healthy.

Clippers reportedly interested in Thaddeus Young, possible upgrades at center, guard

Bill Baptist/NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinDec 29, 2019, 1:01 PM EST
Leave a comment

Their win over the Lakers on Christmas Day was a reminder that the Clippers are legit title contenders with elite two-way stars — Kawhi Leonard and Paul George — plus a versatile cast around them who can beat teams a variety of ways. This is as good a team as there is in the NBA right now.

Even those Clippers will be looking for upgrades at the trade deadline — with the top teams so tightly bunched, any small advantage gained could be huge in May and June.

Enter this note from Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times.

Though it is too soon to know whether the Clippers truly have trade intentions, they are sniffing around. NBA sources not authorized to speak publicly believe the Clippers are looking at players like Chicago power forward Thaddeus Young

Rival executives believe the Clippers could be on the hunt for another physical center — a potential Finals matchup with Milwaukee or Philadelphia would demand more size — or another playmaking guard.

The point of Woike’s article is that to get someone like Young, the Clippers would have to surrender Moe Harkless (and a pick, Chicago is young and building), and it’s fair to ask if the upgrade is worth the additional two years of salary? Harkless is in the final year of his contract.

Harkless is a quality, versatile wing defender who can give Leonard and George a break from covering the other team’s best players for a stretch, plus Harkless can hit the three and is popular in the locker room. Young is a solid vet who also would fit the culture, brings and little more size and strength with his strong defense, is a better rebounder and passer, but not as good a shooter from three. Young also is 31 years old with two fully guaranteed years left on his contract after this one.

As for the other positions of interest, there are a lot of teams looking for guards so the price could be high. Another physical center is more likely to be available, likely even on the buyout market.

The Clippers, like the Bucks and Lakers and other contenders, may be checking out moves but will be hesitant to make one because they like what they have. It would need to be a clear upgrade at a position of need. Which most likely means nothing happens, but that will not stop the rumors.

All three Holiday brothers — Justin, Jrue, Aaron — shared court to make NBA history

By Kurt HelinDec 29, 2019, 11:00 AM EST
Leave a comment

It was a bit of NBA history: Three brothers, all on an NBA court at the same time.

Jrue Holiday started the game for the Pelicans, his brother Aaron Holiday did the same for the Pacers. At the 5:18 mark of the first quarter, their brother Justin Holiday checked into the game — the first time in NBA history three brothers shared the court.

While the Pelicans went on to win comfortably, 120-98, Jrue and Aaron Holiday had a duel going much of the night. Aaron finished with 25 points, Jrue 20.

Watch Donovan Mitchell pump fake Kawhi Leonard, drive and throw it down

By Kurt HelinDec 29, 2019, 10:00 AM EST
Leave a comment

Donovan Mitchell, that’s nasty.

Mitchell had 30 points on the night leading the Jazz past the Clippers 120-107, but none more impressive than when he pump-faked Kawhi Leonard, blew past him and threw down the monster dunk.

Utah owned the end of the game, scoring the last 11 points and holding the Clippers scoreless over the final 3:35. Los Angeles made only four field goals in the fourth quarter (a far cry from how they looked against the Lakers on Christmas Day).

 