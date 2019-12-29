Another Marvin Bagley injury, out “the next few games” with sprained foot

The Sacramento Kings just cannot get healthy. Their three young stars — De'Aaron Fox, Marvin Bagley III, and Buddy Hield — have played a total of 49 minutes together this season.
That number is not going to be going up anytime soon because Bagley is going to miss some time with a sprained left foot.
Sacramento Kings forward Marvin Bagley III will be out for the next few games with a midfoot sprain to his left foot. Updates will be provided as appropriate.
— Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) December 29, 2019
That’s a vague timeframe. It comes after Bagley had an MRI, and the optimistic view is it could have been worse. Still, the Kings’ best big man is going to miss more time.
Bagley missed 22 games to start the season with a fractured thumb, then returned to play in nine games before this injury. Fox has played in just 14 games and is day-to-day with a back injury (he did not play Saturday).
That goes part of the way to explaining the Kings 12-20 record this season. Fortunately for the Kings, because the bottom of the West playoff picture is much softer than expected, they are just a game-and-a-half out of the last playoff spot. Sacramento could make a run — if they can just get healthy.