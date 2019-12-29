All three Holiday brothers — Justin, Jrue, Aaron — shared court to make NBA history

It was a bit of NBA history: Three brothers, all on an NBA court at the same time.
Jrue Holiday started the game for the Pelicans, his brother Aaron Holiday did the same for the Pacers. At the 5:18 mark of the first quarter, their brother Justin Holiday checked into the game — the first time in NBA history three brothers shared the court.
Utah owned the end of the game, scoring the last 11 points and holding the Clippers scoreless over the final 3:35. Los Angeles made only four field goals in the fourth quarter (a far cry from how they looked against the Lakers on Christmas Day).
Hornets’ Terry Rozier fined $25,000 for throwing ball into stands of game he thought was over
Adding insult to injury, Terry Rozier‘s celebration that helped cost his team the game Friday night will now cost him a chunk of his next paycheck, too.
The NBA has fined Rozier $25,000 for throwing the ball into the stands, the league’s standard fine for the move.
It’s why Rozier threw the ball into the stands that was unique. As time expired Friday night, Rozier grabbed the rebound on a Chris Paul missed three at the and thought his team had won, so he threw the ball in celebration. Except, the score was tied 94-94, and the game was headed to overtime.
Throwing the ball into the stands during the game is an automatic technical foul, which was assessed to start overtime. Paul hit the free throw, so the score at the start of overtime was 95-94 Oklahoma City.
Before taking the practice court Friday, Hield apologized to his teammates and coaches in an attempt to put the situation behind him.
“He showed maturity and responsibility and addressed his teammates before we started and I was happy to see that,” coach Luke Walton said.
Hield wasn’t wrong. Walton doesn’t fully trust him right now. That’s evident by playing time.
Hield’s mistake was putting the onus on the coaching staff. He hasn’t played well lately, shooting 29% on 2-pointers and 23% on 3-pointers during Sacramento’s five-game losing streak. Maybe Hield’s shooting is just random in a small sample, but he can play with better defensive effort to offset a cold shooting streak. He should look in the mirror for ways to help the team before blaming the coach.
“What you’re telling me — whatever that report said is not true,” the coach said. “We’re still in the same place the last time I talked. Like I said, the thing is we haven’t gotten to the contact with him. We’re on-court workout situation but the contact just hasn’t been cleared yet. I think that’s the next hurdle. I wish I could tell you when that is. Hopefully sooner rather than later.”
As far as the timeline, the proof will be in the pudding. The Nets haven’t publicly revealed an expected return date. We’ll see when Irving actually plays again.
As far as the nature of the injury, the NBA – with its focus on transparency amid embracing gambling – should maybe look into it. At minimum, Brooklyn hasn’t been very forthcoming.
Atkinson’s response seems to be more of a reflexive denial than anything else. If Irving isn’t going to miss 2-3 more weeks, what’s the true story? The Nets aren’t providing an alternative other than: not that.