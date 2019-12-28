Watch Miami’s Chris Silva be reunited with his mother for first time in three years

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

This is the best thing you’ll see today.

Chris Silva left his native Gabon at age 16 to pursue a life and career in basketball. That took him to the University of South Carolina and, this year, to a two-way contract with the Miami Heat where he is among their impressive rookie class.

What Silva gave up in that was seeing his mother, Carine Minkoue Obame — he’s seen her just once in seven years, and not at all in the last three. That was until the Heat gave him a Christmas surprise after practice Friday.

It’s been 3 years since @SilvaObame has seen his mother. Tonight they reunited and it was everything you could imagine and more. Thanks to @NBA Commissioner Adam Silver and Sr. VP of Int Basketball Operations Kimberly Bohuny with the support of @NBA_Africa for making it happen. pic.twitter.com/aIFvIpgd3x — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) December 28, 2019

“That’s my mom,” Silva said as he gave his mother an emotional hug.

That was classy and well done by the Heat and the NBA.