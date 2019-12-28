Watch James Harden drop 44; Rockets hold off Nets to win 108-98

Associated PressDec 28, 2019, 11:44 PM EST
HOUSTON (AP) — James Harden had 44 points and 10 rebounds and the Houston Rockets built a big early lead and withstood a late rally from the Brooklyn Nets for a 108-98 victory on Saturday night.

Houston has won five of six games, with its only loss in the stretch coming in a surprising defeat by the Warriors on Christmas day.

The Rockets, who led by as many as 22, had a five-point lead before Austin Rivers scored all of their points in a 5-2 run that pushed the lead to 104-96 with about 2 1/2 minutes left. Spencer Dinwiddie added a layup for the Nets after that, but Harden hit a 3-pointer with less than a minute left to stretch the lead to 107-98.

Russell Westbrook and Taurean Prince were both ejected with about 20 seconds to go when they started yelling at each other after Prince fouled Westbrook.

The Nets were led by Dinwiddie, who had 17 points and 11 assists, and got 16 points each from Prince and Jarrett Allen as they lost their second straight.

A big run by the Nets allowed them to take a 1-point lead with about nine minutes left when Houston finally rediscovered its offense after cooling down following a hot start. The Rockets used a 10-2 spurt, with four points each from Harden and Westbrook, to make it 99-92 with about four minutes left.

Westbrook had 23 points, nine rebounds and seven assists, and Rivers added 14 points off the bench.

Brooklyn scored 14 straight points over the last minutes of the third quarter and the first minutes of the fourth to cut the lead to 88-86 with about 10 minutes remaining. Houston missed eight straight shots and had two turnovers to allow the Nets to trim the deficit.

Harden made one of two free throws with about 9 1/2 minutes left for Houston’s first points since there were about two minutes left in the third quarter. The Nets then scored the next four points, with a tip-in layup by DeAndre Jordan, to go on top 90-89 for their first lead since early in the first quarter.

The Rockets led by double-digits for most of the game after a 42-point first quarter and were up by 16 late in the third. But the Nets scored the last seven points of the third quarter, capped by a 3-pointer from Rodions Kurucs, to cut the lead to 88-79 entering the fourth.

 

Hornets’ Terry Rozier fined $25,000 for throwing ball into stands of game he thought was over

By Kurt HelinDec 28, 2019, 9:05 PM EST
Adding insult to injury, Terry Rozier‘s celebration that helped cost his team the game Friday night will now cost him a chunk of his next paycheck, too.

The NBA has fined Rozier $25,000 for throwing the ball into the stands, the league’s standard fine for the move.

It’s why Rozier threw the ball into the stands that was unique. As time expired Friday night, Rozier grabbed the rebound on a Chris Paul missed three at the and thought his team had won, so he threw the ball in celebration. Except, the score was tied 94-94, and the game was headed to overtime.

Throwing the ball into the stands during the game is an automatic technical foul, which was assessed to start overtime. Paul hit the free throw, so the score at the start of overtime was 95-94 Oklahoma City.

Throwing the ball into the stands is also an automatic fine.

Someday Rozier will look back on this and laugh. That day is likely not the day his paycheck is a little smaller.

Buddy Hield apologizes to Kings after bringing up ‘trust issues’

Buddy Hield
By Dan FeldmanDec 28, 2019, 7:00 PM EST
Buddy Hield, after playing sparingly in crunch time of the Kings’ last two losses, said he didn’t feel his coaches trusted him.

James Ham of NBC Sports California:

Before taking the practice court Friday, Hield apologized to his teammates and coaches in an attempt to put the situation behind him.

“He showed maturity and responsibility and addressed his teammates before we started and I was happy to see that,” coach Luke Walton said.

Hield wasn’t wrong. Walton doesn’t fully trust him right now. That’s evident by playing time.

Hield’s mistake was putting the onus on the coaching staff. He hasn’t played well lately, shooting 29% on 2-pointers and 23% on 3-pointers during Sacramento’s five-game losing streak. Maybe Hield’s shooting is just random in a small sample, but he can play with better defensive effort to offset a cold shooting streak. He should look in the mirror for ways to help the team before blaming the coach.

The previous time he took his issues with the Kings public, Hield got his desired contract extension. But this isn’t a similar situation. Sacramento has more problems while dealing with its losing streak. Frustration is higher throughout the team.

It’s helpful Hield realized now isn’t the right time to add to it.

Nets deny report that Kyrie Irving could miss 2-3 more weeks

Kyrie Irving
By Dan FeldmanDec 28, 2019, 6:00 PM EST
Kyrie Irving has missed 19 games with what the Nets are calling a “right shoulder impingement.”

Irving, according to Brandon Robinson of Heavy, could miss 2-3 more weeks with what the Nets are privately calling “thoracic bursitis.”

Brooklyn coach Kenny Atkinson, via Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News:

“What you’re telling me — whatever that report said is not true,” the coach said. “We’re still in the same place the last time I talked. Like I said, the thing is we haven’t gotten to the contact with him. We’re on-court workout situation but the contact just hasn’t been cleared yet. I think that’s the next hurdle. I wish I could tell you when that is. Hopefully sooner rather than later.”

As far as the timeline, the proof will be in the pudding. The Nets haven’t publicly revealed an expected return date. We’ll see when Irving actually plays again.

As far as the nature of the injury, the NBA – with its focus on transparency amid embracing gambling – should maybe look into it. At minimum, Brooklyn hasn’t been very forthcoming.

Atkinson’s response seems to be more of a reflexive denial than anything else. If Irving isn’t going to miss 2-3 more weeks, what’s the true story? The Nets aren’t providing an alternative other than: not that.

Zion Williamson reportedly to start contact drills in next couple of weeks, will return

Sam Forencich/NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinDec 28, 2019, 4:00 PM EST
Yes, Zion Williamson is going to play for the Pelicans this season.

That’s what I heard from sources during the G-League showcase in Las Vegas — New Orleans still wants to get Williamson and emerging star Brandon Ingram on the court together for chemistry — and it’s what Shams Charania is reporting at The Athletic.

However, the Pelicans are going to do this on their timeline, which means it could be a little while longer before Williamson is back on the court.

As for Williamson, the No. 1 overall pick is expected to begin contact drills and practices within the next week or two, according to sources. The Pelicans have not set a timetable for his return. This is a gradual progression due to the uniqueness of Williamson’s body and game, a 6-foot-6, 285-pound specimen the likes of which we have not seen in the NBA before.

The Pelicans have wanted Williamson to continue to get lean and trim prior to his return, and for his part Williamson has focused on refining his eating habits, according to sources…

New Orleans fully anticipates Williamson to play this season, league sources said.

When? That’s the question, but it’s safe to say we are weeks away, at least. Williamson has not played 3-on-3 let alone 5-on-5 yet. The Pelicans have always said they were going to be “overly cautious” — to use coach Alvin Gentry’s words — with Williamson, he is the future cornerstone of the franchise and they are not going to push his return.

The Pelicans’ focus during Zion’s recovery from a torn meniscus surgery back in October was to make sure this was not a recurring thing. That’s why the focus on retraining him to walk and run properly — something that is fairly common throughout professional sports — and on his diet and getting his body fit (and a little lighter). An explosive athlete like Williamson puts a lot of strain on joints and ligaments, the Pelicans want to reduce the chances that leads to future injury. Which is exactly what they should do.

With the Pelicans well out of the playoff picture in the West, there is no pressure to get Williamson back for a postseason push. That record has turned New Orleans into sellers at the trade deadline, with Jrue Holiday (the trade rumor name I heard the most in Las Vegas), Derrick Favors, and maybe J.J. Redick (less likely, the Pelicans don’t seem interested in moving him) as potential targets.

But eventually, we will see Williamson play with those guys this season.