Trae Young out at least one game, likely more, with sprained ankle

The Atlanta Hawks in Chicago to take on the Bulls, the start of a three-game road trip.

Trae Young remains in Atlanta, getting treatment on his ankle after spraining it on an awkward fall on Friday night.

Trae Young Falls Awkwardly On His Ankle And Has To Be Helped Off The Court pic.twitter.com/pheQFj7sKd — The Render (@TheRenderNBA2) December 28, 2019

Young had to be helped off the court and did not return. The Hawks said after the game that X-rays were negative but that Young would not join the team in Chicago, staying in the ATL to get treatment.

Young himself made it sound like he could miss more time, speaking postgame (via the Associated Press).

“I rolled it pretty bad,” Young said. “It hurts pretty bad right now, but that’s to be expected. I’m getting treatment on it and iced it already.”

Young was out on Halloween night with an ankle sprain, but the Hawks had five nights in a row off after that and Young was able to get back on the court for the next game. There is no such break in the schedule this time around, with games in Orlando Monday and Boston Friday.

“It was bad the first time, but the pain was bad this time as well,” Young said. “It hurt really bad, especially when it happened, but I don’t really know a comparison.”

Without Young, the Atlanta offense will struggle — the Hawks are 14.9 points per 100 possessions worse on offense when Young sits this season, scoring less than a point per possession. Young has carried the offense and played at an All-Star level, averaging 29 points and 8.5 assists per game while shooting 36.6 percent from three this season. On a Hawks team that has been a disappointment because it has not taken a step forward, Young has been the bright spot.

Things could get dark if he is out for any length of time.