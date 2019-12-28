Denver reportedly open to Malik Beasley, Juancho Hernangomez trades

Denver has an abundance of guys they like on the wing — Malik Beasley, Juancho Hernangomez, Torrey Craig, Michael Porter Jr. — and over the course of the season coach Mike Malone has cycled through all of them.
With wing being a position of need around the league, that depth has teams eyeing the Nuggets as a trade partner. While he hasn’t blossomed yet, the Nuggets have too much invested in Porter Jr. to trade him. Craig’s defense would be critical in the playoffs against either of the Los Angeles teams (and if the Nuggets want to get past the second round they likely need to beat one of those teams), so it would take a lot for Denver to move him.
That leaves Beasley and Hernangomez, and the Nuggets are open to moving either of their restricted free agents, but the price will be high, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic.
The Nuggets has been open to discussing deals around young talents Malik Beasley and Juancho Hernangomez, but have asked for a high value ahead of the February trade deadline, according to sources. Rival team executives in Las Vegas said they expect both could be moved in order for Denver to receive value prior to restricted free agency. Beasley and Hernangomez are expected to command lucrative deals in free agency, meaning the Nuggets risk losing them in July…
Beasley, 23, is coveted as a potential starting two-guard on the open market — with size, skill and shooting. Several teams with cap space in July, such as Cleveland, could make sense for him. Hernangomez, 24, is a versatile and valued forward for any team, and could be a major boost for contenders.
What would Denver want back? It traded its last two first-round picks, so the Nuggets may be open to restocking that way. Or, the franchise could combine one of them with another sizable contract — say Mason Plumlee‘s $14 million expiring deal — to land a bigger fish, a stretch four that they need. (The problem with moving Plumlee is then Denver would not have a good backup center option behind Nikola Jokic.)
With Jamal Murray‘s max extension kicking in next season and the need to re-sign or replace Paul Millsap, the Nuggets will have limited money to spend. It means the Nuggets may not have (or be willing to spend) a lot of money to match a Beasley or Hernangomez offer sheet from another team next summer. It makes sense for Denver to try and trade at least one of the two and focus on retaining the other.
But getting a deal put together is hard. We’ll see if Denver can find one before the Feb. 6 trade deadline.
This is the best thing you’ll see today.
Chris Silva left his native Gabon at age 16 to pursue a life and career in basketball. That took him to the University of South Carolina and, this year, to a two-way contract with the Miami Heat where he is among their impressive rookie class.
What Silva gave up in that was seeing his mother, Carine Minkoue Obame — he’s seen her just once in seven years, and not at all in the last three. That was until the Heat gave him a Christmas surprise after practice Friday.
“That’s my mom,” Silva said as he gave his mother an emotional hug.
That was classy and well done by the Heat and the NBA.
The score at the start of overtime was 95-94 Oklahoma City.
You read that right.
Let me explain… No, there is too much. Let me sum up. With the score tied 94-94 and 1.9 seconds remaining, Chris Paul attempted a game-winning turnaround three that missed. Charlotte’s Terry Rozier grabbed the rebound and, apparently not realizing the score, celebrated the Hornets’ win by throwing the ball into the stands.
Except the game wasn’t over, it was headed to overtime. Throwing the ball into the stands during the game is a technical foul. Which was assessed to start overtime.
Paul hit the free throw, so the score at the start of overtime was 95-94 Oklahoma City.
Oklahoma City held on to that lead and ended up winning in overtime, 104-102. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 27.
Hopefully, this does not turn out to be serious.
Atlanta’s young star Trae Young had to be helped off the court late in the second quarter Friday night. Young had driven the lane — and was called for an offensive foul — but as he fell to the ground his ankle twisted awkwardly under him.
John Collins and Kevin Huerter helped Young off the court, and he went straight to the locker room not to return.
Hawks officials later said X-rays were negative but that Young would not travel to Chicago with the team, remaining instead in Atlanta to receive treatment. There is no timetable for a return yet.
Young is playing at an All-Star level this season, averaging 29 points and 8.5 assists per game while shooting 36.6 percent from three. On a Hawks team that has been a disappointment because it has not taken a step forward this season, Young has been the bright spot. Hopefully, this injury does not dim his star for long.