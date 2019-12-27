Warriors coach Steve Kerr
Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Warned to temper Warriors’ celebrations, Steve Kerr dares ref to call technical foul

By Dan FeldmanDec 27, 2019, 8:00 PM EST
Leave a comment

The Warriors’ season: Bad play, injuries, worse play.

Golden State has had multiple games dropped from national television. Still, the Warriors got a Christmas game by virtue of their recent dominance. Surprisingly, they upset the Rockets on that major stage, definitely enjoying do it.

Anthony Slater of The Athletic:

Golden State coach Steve Kerr:

At one point, the ref told me that he wanted me to tell our guys not to run on the floor. And I said, “That’s not happening. We’ve had a lousy season. We’re going to run on the floor. So if you got to call a T, call a T.” He said, “Alright, fair enough.”

Our guys were running all along the baseline. There’s no way I’m going to tell them to stop cheering.

Kerr hasn’t done a great job this season. The offensive creativity that lifted the peak Warriors to incredible heights doesn’t translate well to lesser talent. Kerr hasn’t adjusted enough.

But it seems he still has finger on the team’s emotional pulse. That’s important during a long, losing season.

Report: Dennis Smith Jr. among multiple Knicks who prefer to get traded

Knicks guard Dennis Smith Jr.
Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanDec 27, 2019, 6:00 PM EST
Leave a comment

The Knicks reportedly have an ideal plan of trading for a disgruntled star.

They needn’t look far to find players less than thrilled with their situations.

Ian Begley of SNY:

a few Knicks have said privately in recent weeks that they prefer to be traded ahead of the Feb. 6 trade deadline, per SNY sources.

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

rival teams believe Dennis Smith Jr. prefers a move from the Knicks.

Of course, multiple Knicks prefer to get traded. The Knicks stink and are early into a lost season.

There are different levels, though. Preferring a trade is different than requesting a trade, which is different than demanding a trade. So far, there’s no evidence anyone has done more than merely state a preference.

It’s unsurprising Dennis Smith Jr. is part of that group. He has fallen behind Elfrid Payton, Frank Ntilikina and R.J. Barrett for minutes at point guard this season. Smith is probably ready for his third chance.

This is why it’s overly simplistic to say players don’t tank. Yes, they want to win when the floor. But do you really think these players are preparing their very hardest – through conditioning, sleep, film work – to help a losing team they don’t want to be on? Doubtful. Losing manifests through an organization and affects players’ habits.

Some of these Knicks might get their wish and join a new team. Others will have to play out the string in New York. Aside from Marcus Morris, who might net a first-rounder, few Knicks have much trade value.

But at least New York’s unhappy players will help the team get a high draft pick.

Buddy Hield on Kings: ‘It seems like we’re all over the place … Trust issues going on’

Buddy Hield and Kings coach Luke Walton
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanDec 27, 2019, 4:00 PM EST
Leave a comment

The Kings lost their first five games this season. But they weathered the storm. They won 12 of their next 21 games and got back into the Western Conference race.

It’s raining again.

Sacramento has lost five straight. Buddy Hield sat the entire fourth quarter against the Rockets on Monday, and he played just five minutes between the fourth quarter and first overtime against the Timberwolves last night.

NBC Sports California:

Hield on how the Kings are handling frustration and connectivity during a five-game losing streak:

It seems like we’re all over the place, the coaches and everybody. Trust issues going on. I guess guys, they stop believing in players. So, it is what it is, man. They have who they have playing out there, and I’ve just got to be supportive. I’m a team-first guy, no matter what. I feel like we should’ve won that before regulations. But I’m not the coach.

Hield on whom he doesn’t trust:

I don’t know. I’m a confident player. I like to be on the court. That’s why I’m on the court, right? I want to make plays, make shots. I feel like I wasn’t trusted the past two games to be on the court. So, as a player, no matter what, I feel like it’s my job to go out there and compete at a high level. And guys know that if I’m struggling or not, you’ve still got to ride the wave.

Hield on whether he was surprised to re-enter the Minnesota game late:

Surprised? I don’t think they even want to put me out there. The reason why they put me in was because they were down by three, I feel like. They need a 3-pointer, they call on me, so I’ve just got to do my job. That’s what I had to do, do my job. Regardless, I’m a team-first guy.

Hield has struggled during the losing streak, shooting 29% on 2-pointers and 23% on 3-pointers. He’s not playing well enough, no question. Hield is a scorer. When his shots aren’t falling, his shortcomings – like defense – become even more aggravating.

But Hield is also a good player. I’m not sure how much Kings coach Luke Walton is accomplishing by cutting Hield’s playing time. Will that help Hield make more shots? Or is this just a random cold streak? Just because Hield has missed shots lately doesn’t mean he’ll keep missing them. Recent prior shooting results on a small sample are a poor predictor of future shooting.

Maybe Walton is trying to send a message about Hield’s all-around game, that defensive effort should be better. That could come during a hot shooting streak, but obviously wouldn’t.

As is, Walton is clearly lighting a fire in Hield – for better or worse – while sacrificing Sacramento’s spacing. Even when missing, Hield draws defenders.

I’m not sure whether sitting Hield is worth it. Walton has a better sense of the teams internal dynamics and should be better positioned to make that judgement.

Hield sometimes has emotional responses. It paid off with his contract extension.

We’ll see whether this helps him – and the Kings.

Center Dewayne Dedmon reportedly wants trade out of Sacramento

Ron Hoskins/NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinDec 27, 2019, 2:16 PM EST
Leave a comment

Things are bad in Sacramento. Not just the five-game losing streak or the disappointing 12-19 record that is not the step forward management expected, it’s a disconnect between Luke Walton’s staff and the young team, with Buddy Hield talking about the Kings having “trust issues.”

Now comes the report center Dewayne Dedmon wants a trade out of Sacramento and the Kings are listening to offers. Via Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Kings center Dewayne Dedmon wants a trade out of Sacramento and multiple teams are making offers to the franchise in anticipation of a deal prior to the February trade deadline, league sources say. Dedmon signed a three-year, $41 million contract with the Kings in free agency, but coach Luke Walton is believed to have soured on the 30-year-old and the sides believe their union can’t be salvaged. Dedmon has received a DNP-CD in eight of the past 10 games.

Can you blame Dedmon? He has fallen out of the rotation in Sacramento, combine that with the “trust issues” mentioned above make it obvious why he would want out of Sacramento.

Dedmon looked like a great signing this summer, a quality floor-spacing center to play next to and behind Marvin Bagley III — and with Bagley’s injuries this season that could have been a big role. But Dedmon has struggled with his shot in Sacramento, hitting just 22.9 percent from three, with a 49.7 true shooting percentage, and that has impacted his overall game, giving him an 8.3 PER. A season ago in Atlanta, he had a 16 PER — above the league average — while scoring 10.8 points and grabbing 7.5 rebounds a game, plus shooting 38.2 percent from three.

Rather than letting Dedmon play through his struggles (as happened with Buddy Hield and others), Walton has glued Dedmon to the bench.

A lot of teams could use some depth up front heading into the deadline, they will remember the Atlanta days and think they can turn Dedmon around. Teams will be interested. Right now all the offers coming in are lowball, no doubt, but by the deadline in February the Kings should see better offers. Luke Walton and staff may also need to showcase Dedmon a little to make this deal work.

Add this name to the list of players to watch for the next couple of months. Dedmon could get his wish and be on the move.

Zach Randolph announces retirement

Zach Randolph
Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanDec 27, 2019, 12:00 PM EST
Leave a comment

Zach Randolph got drafted by the Trail Blazers in 2001, during their “Jail Blazers” era. An impressionable Randolph fit in far too well, facing numerous legal and team-disciplinary issues. Most infamously, he broke teammate Ruben Patterson’s eye socket with a sucker punch during practice then spent days hiding in fear of getting shot by Patterson.

A decade later, Randolph was a leader and beloved member of the Grit & Grind Grizzlies.

Randolph’s long and winding career now ends. After last playing in 2018, Randolph told TMZ he’s done trying to return, effectively announcing his retirement.

Randolph made two All-Star teams and an All-NBA third team in a different season with Memphis. The Grizzlies have already said they’ll retire his No. 50. He was integral to a team that upset top-seeded Spurs in the 2011 first round and peaked with an appearance in the 2013 Western Conference finals.

A low-post player as the NBA began embracing stretch fours, Randolph stood out. He and Marc Gasol formed an old-school big-man tandem that was suddenly the strange matchup. That Randolph thrived with a thick frame and little jumping ability was a testament to his footwork and touch. Just thinking about his style evokes a smile, though not one that’d match his huge grin.

It’s incredible Randolph leaves the game with such a strong reputation.

Despite his problems in Portland, Randolph won Most Improved Player in 2004, got a big contract then spent years being defined by it. The Trail Blazers, trying to shed their ugly image and build around Greg Oden and LaMarcus Aldridge, traded Randolph to the Knicks. Randolph disappointed in New York and got salary-dumped to the Clippers. Trying to build around Blake Griffin, L.A. dealt Randolph to Memphis.

After his time with the Grizzlies, Randolph – who earned about $200 million in his career – chased one last payday with the Kings. He spent last inactive, his contract used to facilitate a trade with the Mavericks, who waived him.

Randolph’s talent was always going to get him multiple NBA opportunities. He burned through a few. But in Memphis, he finally made the most one.