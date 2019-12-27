Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images

Trae Young twists ankle in awkward fall, will not return to game

By Kurt HelinDec 27, 2019, 9:23 PM EST
Hopefully, this does not turn out to be serious.

Atlanta’s young star Trae Young had to be helped off the court late in the second quarter Friday night. Young had driven the lane — and was called for an offensive foul — but as he fell to the ground his ankle twisted awkwardly under him.

John Collins and Kevin Huerter helped Young off the court, and he went straight to the locker room not to return.

It will likely be Saturday before we know the severity of this injury.

Young is playing at an All-Star level this season, averaging 29 points and 8.5 assists per game while shooting 36.6 percent from three. On a Hawks team that has been a disappointment because it has not taken a step forward this season, Young has been the bright spot. Hopefully, this injury does not dim his star for long.

Hornets’ Terry Rozier celebrates win except game is headed to OT, gets technical

By Kurt HelinDec 27, 2019, 11:25 PM EST
The score at the start of overtime was 95-94 Oklahoma City.

You read that right.

Let me explain… No, there is too much. Let me sum up. With the score tied 94-94 and 1.9 seconds remaining, Chris Paul attempted a game-winning turnaround three that missed. Charlotte’s Terry Rozier grabbed the rebound and, apparently not realizing the score, celebrated the Hornets’ win by throwing the ball into the stands.

Except the game wasn’t over, it was headed to overtime. Throwing the ball into the stands during the game is a technical foul. Which was assessed to start overtime.

Paul hit the free throw, so the score at the start of overtime was 95-94 Oklahoma City.

Oklahoma City held on to that lead and ended up winning in overtime, 104-102. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 27.

Warned to temper Warriors’ celebrations, Steve Kerr dares ref to call technical foul

Warriors coach Steve Kerr
By Dan FeldmanDec 27, 2019, 8:00 PM EST
The Warriors’ season: Bad play, injuries, worse play.

Golden State has had multiple games dropped from national television. Still, the Warriors got a Christmas game by virtue of their recent dominance. Surprisingly, they upset the Rockets on that major stage, definitely enjoying do it.

Anthony Slater of The Athletic:

Golden State coach Steve Kerr:

At one point, the ref told me that he wanted me to tell our guys not to run on the floor. And I said, “That’s not happening. We’ve had a lousy season. We’re going to run on the floor. So if you got to call a T, call a T.” He said, “Alright, fair enough.”

Our guys were running all along the baseline. There’s no way I’m going to tell them to stop cheering.

Kerr hasn’t done a great job this season. The offensive creativity that lifted the peak Warriors to incredible heights doesn’t translate well to lesser talent. Kerr hasn’t adjusted enough.

But it seems he still has finger on the team’s emotional pulse. That’s important during a long, losing season.

Report: Dennis Smith Jr. among multiple Knicks who prefer to get traded

Knicks guard Dennis Smith Jr.
By Dan FeldmanDec 27, 2019, 6:00 PM EST
The Knicks reportedly have an ideal plan of trading for a disgruntled star.

They needn’t look far to find players less than thrilled with their situations.

Ian Begley of SNY:

a few Knicks have said privately in recent weeks that they prefer to be traded ahead of the Feb. 6 trade deadline, per SNY sources.

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

rival teams believe Dennis Smith Jr. prefers a move from the Knicks.

Of course, multiple Knicks prefer to get traded. The Knicks stink and are early into a lost season.

There are different levels, though. Preferring a trade is different than requesting a trade, which is different than demanding a trade. So far, there’s no evidence anyone has done more than merely state a preference.

It’s unsurprising Dennis Smith Jr. is part of that group. He has fallen behind Elfrid Payton, Frank Ntilikina and R.J. Barrett for minutes at point guard this season. Smith is probably ready for his third chance.

This is why it’s overly simplistic to say players don’t tank. Yes, they want to win when the floor. But do you really think these players are preparing their very hardest – through conditioning, sleep, film work – to help a losing team they don’t want to be on? Doubtful. Losing manifests through an organization and affects players’ habits.

Some of these Knicks might get their wish and join a new team. Others will have to play out the string in New York. Aside from Marcus Morris, who might net a first-rounder, few Knicks have much trade value.

But at least New York’s unhappy players will help the team get a high draft pick.

Buddy Hield on Kings: ‘It seems like we’re all over the place … Trust issues going on’

Buddy Hield and Kings coach Luke Walton
By Dan FeldmanDec 27, 2019, 4:00 PM EST
The Kings lost their first five games this season. But they weathered the storm. They won 12 of their next 21 games and got back into the Western Conference race.

It’s raining again.

Sacramento has lost five straight. Buddy Hield sat the entire fourth quarter against the Rockets on Monday, and he played just five minutes between the fourth quarter and first overtime against the Timberwolves last night.

NBC Sports California:

Hield on how the Kings are handling frustration and connectivity during a five-game losing streak:

It seems like we’re all over the place, the coaches and everybody. Trust issues going on. I guess guys, they stop believing in players. So, it is what it is, man. They have who they have playing out there, and I’ve just got to be supportive. I’m a team-first guy, no matter what. I feel like we should’ve won that before regulations. But I’m not the coach.

Hield on whom he doesn’t trust:

I don’t know. I’m a confident player. I like to be on the court. That’s why I’m on the court, right? I want to make plays, make shots. I feel like I wasn’t trusted the past two games to be on the court. So, as a player, no matter what, I feel like it’s my job to go out there and compete at a high level. And guys know that if I’m struggling or not, you’ve still got to ride the wave.

Hield on whether he was surprised to re-enter the Minnesota game late:

Surprised? I don’t think they even want to put me out there. The reason why they put me in was because they were down by three, I feel like. They need a 3-pointer, they call on me, so I’ve just got to do my job. That’s what I had to do, do my job. Regardless, I’m a team-first guy.

Hield has struggled during the losing streak, shooting 29% on 2-pointers and 23% on 3-pointers. He’s not playing well enough, no question. Hield is a scorer. When his shots aren’t falling, his shortcomings – like defense – become even more aggravating.

But Hield is also a good player. I’m not sure how much Kings coach Luke Walton is accomplishing by cutting Hield’s playing time. Will that help Hield make more shots? Or is this just a random cold streak? Just because Hield has missed shots lately doesn’t mean he’ll keep missing them. Recent prior shooting results on a small sample are a poor predictor of future shooting.

Maybe Walton is trying to send a message about Hield’s all-around game, that defensive effort should be better. That could come during a hot shooting streak, but obviously wouldn’t.

As is, Walton is clearly lighting a fire in Hield – for better or worse – while sacrificing Sacramento’s spacing. Even when missing, Hield draws defenders.

I’m not sure whether sitting Hield is worth it. Walton has a better sense of the teams internal dynamics and should be better positioned to make that judgement.

Hield sometimes has emotional responses. It paid off with his contract extension.

We’ll see whether this helps him – and the Kings.