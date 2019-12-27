Trae Young twists ankle in awkward fall, does not travel with team

Hopefully, this does not turn out to be serious.
Atlanta’s young star Trae Young had to be helped off the court late in the second quarter Friday night. Young had driven the lane — and was called for an offensive foul — but as he fell to the ground his ankle twisted awkwardly under him.
John Collins and Kevin Huerter helped Young off the court, and he went straight to the locker room not to return.
Hawks officials later said X-rays were negative but that Young would not travel to Chicago with the team, remaining instead in Atlanta to receive treatment. There is no timetable for a return yet.
Young is playing at an All-Star level this season, averaging 29 points and 8.5 assists per game while shooting 36.6 percent from three. On a Hawks team that has been a disappointment because it has not taken a step forward this season, Young has been the bright spot. Hopefully, this injury does not dim his star for long.
This is the best thing you’ll see today.
Chris Silva left his native Gabon at age 16 to pursue a life and career in basketball. That took him to the University of South Carolina and, this year, to a two-way contract with the Miami Heat where he is among their impressive rookie class.
What Silva gave up in that was seeing his mother, Carine Minkoue Obame — he’s seen her just once in seven years, and not at all in the last three. That was until the Heat gave him a Christmas surprise after practice Friday.
“That’s my mom,” Silva said as he gave his mother an emotional hug.
That was classy and well done by the Heat and the NBA.
The score at the start of overtime was 95-94 Oklahoma City.
You read that right.
Let me explain… No, there is too much. Let me sum up. With the score tied 94-94 and 1.9 seconds remaining, Chris Paul attempted a game-winning turnaround three that missed. Charlotte’s Terry Rozier grabbed the rebound and, apparently not realizing the score, celebrated the Hornets’ win by throwing the ball into the stands.
Except the game wasn’t over, it was headed to overtime. Throwing the ball into the stands during the game is a technical foul. Which was assessed to start overtime.
Paul hit the free throw, so the score at the start of overtime was 95-94 Oklahoma City.
Oklahoma City held on to that lead and ended up winning in overtime, 104-102. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 27.
The Warriors’ season: Bad play, injuries, worse play.
Golden State has had multiple games dropped from national television. Still, the Warriors got a Christmas game by virtue of their recent dominance. Surprisingly, they upset the Rockets on that major stage, definitely enjoying do it.
Anthony Slater of The Athletic:
Golden State coach Steve Kerr:
At one point, the ref told me that he wanted me to tell our guys not to run on the floor. And I said, “That’s not happening. We’ve had a lousy season. We’re going to run on the floor. So if you got to call a T, call a T.” He said, “Alright, fair enough.”
Our guys were running all along the baseline. There’s no way I’m going to tell them to stop cheering.
Kerr hasn’t done a great job this season. The offensive creativity that lifted the peak Warriors to incredible heights doesn’t translate well to lesser talent. Kerr hasn’t adjusted enough.
But it seems he still has finger on the team’s emotional pulse. That’s important during a long, losing season.
The Knicks reportedly have an ideal plan of trading for a disgruntled star.
They needn’t look far to find players less than thrilled with their situations.
Ian Begley of SNY:
a few Knicks have said privately in recent weeks that they prefer to be traded ahead of the Feb. 6 trade deadline, per SNY sources.
Shams Charania of The Athletic:
rival teams believe Dennis Smith Jr. prefers a move from the Knicks.
Of course, multiple Knicks prefer to get traded. The Knicks stink and are early into a lost season.
There are different levels, though. Preferring a trade is different than requesting a trade, which is different than demanding a trade. So far, there’s no evidence anyone has done more than merely state a preference.
It’s unsurprising Dennis Smith Jr. is part of that group. He has fallen behind Elfrid Payton, Frank Ntilikina and R.J. Barrett for minutes at point guard this season. Smith is probably ready for his third chance.
This is why it’s overly simplistic to say players don’t tank. Yes, they want to win when the floor. But do you really think these players are preparing their very hardest – through conditioning, sleep, film work – to help a losing team they don’t want to be on? Doubtful. Losing manifests through an organization and affects players’ habits.
Some of these Knicks might get their wish and join a new team. Others will have to play out the string in New York. Aside from Marcus Morris, who might net a first-rounder, few Knicks have much trade value.
But at least New York’s unhappy players will help the team get a high draft pick.