Trae Young twists ankle in awkward fall, does not travel with team

Hopefully, this does not turn out to be serious.

Atlanta’s young star Trae Young had to be helped off the court late in the second quarter Friday night. Young had driven the lane — and was called for an offensive foul — but as he fell to the ground his ankle twisted awkwardly under him.

Trae Young Falls Awkwardly On His Ankle And Has To Be Helped Off The Court pic.twitter.com/pheQFj7sKd — The Render (@TheRenderNBA2) December 28, 2019

John Collins and Kevin Huerter helped Young off the court, and he went straight to the locker room not to return.

An @emoryhealthcare injury update: Trae Young (right ankle sprain): Will not return pic.twitter.com/48iSRBKLiz — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) December 28, 2019

Hawks officials later said X-rays were negative but that Young would not travel to Chicago with the team, remaining instead in Atlanta to receive treatment. There is no timetable for a return yet.

Young is playing at an All-Star level this season, averaging 29 points and 8.5 assists per game while shooting 36.6 percent from three. On a Hawks team that has been a disappointment because it has not taken a step forward this season, Young has been the bright spot. Hopefully, this injury does not dim his star for long.