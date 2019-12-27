Glenn James/NBAE via Getty Images

Three Things to Know: Luka Doncic makes game look easy in return, Dallas wins

By Kurt HelinDec 27, 2019, 9:28 AM EST
Every day in the NBA there is a lot to unpack, so every weekday morning throughout the season we will give you the three things you need to know from the last 24 hours in the NBA.

1) Luka Doncic makes the game look easy in return, Dallas wins. The best athletes make the game look easy. Roger Federer is graceful and makes tennis look effortless. Lionel Messi makes goal scoring look like something anyone can do, same with Mike Trout hitting a baseball 450 feet.

Luka Doncic returned from missing four games with a sprained ankle on Thursday night and looked rusty at points, winded late in the game, but also had moments where he reminded you just how easy the game can be for him.

Doncic finished with 24 points, 10 rebounds, and eight assists leading Dallas to a 102-98 win against San Antonio Thursday night. It wasn’t just him terrorizing guys like LaMarcus Aldridge on the pick-and-roll (which Doncic did a few times), it’s how he moves and understands spacing and when to make cuts that opens up the floor — and makes Seth Curry look like Pete Maravich.

The other key to this game? Dallas was 16-of-40 from three (40 percent). When Kristaps Porzingis and Tim Hardaway Jr. are hitting from deep (both hit three from beyond the arc in this game) the Mavs are hard to beat.

The Mavericks stayed afloat going 2-2 in the four games Doncic missed. Dallas will be battling Houston (and maybe Utah) the rest of the way for the four seed and home court in the first round, so easing back into a win against the slow-footed Spurs was good for Doncic. Now the Mavs head out to the West Coast for a Warriors then Lakers back-to-back. We’ll see if the game still looks easy against the length of the Lakers.

2) Brooklyn has historically bad shooting night, Spencer Dinwiddie blames “too much eggnog.” Every team has games they just need to flush and move on from over the course of 82; there are just those nights where nothing works.

Brooklyn took that to a new level Thursday night — the Nets were “laughably bad” in the words of point guard Spencer Dinwiddie. Consider the stats:

• The Nets 82 points were a new season low.

• Brooklyn shot 26.9 percent for the game (21-for-78), the worst any team has shot the ball in nearly eight years (January 2012)

• The Nets shot 13-of-50 from three, 26 percent.

• It was worse from two.

You got that right, Brooklyn made the fewest two pointers in a game in the shot clock era. And all that against a Knicks defense that has been bottom 10 in the league all season.

So Dinwiddie, how would you describe the night? Via Malika Andrews of ESPN:

“We were really, really bad. Like laughably bad. We shot really bad… Let’s go with too much eggnog. I don’t know what else to tell you.”

He was joking people, lighten up.

The Knicks took advantage behind 30 points from Julius Randle and cruised to a win.

3) It wasn’t pretty. At all. It was downright ugly at the end. But Minnesota finally won, snapping an 11-game losing streak. While in New York one team was being historically bad, the end of the game between the Kings and Timberwolves had both teams just playing terribly.

In the last 15 minutes of this game — the final five minutes of regulation plus the two overtimes — the Timberwolves and Kings combined to shoot 14-of-50 (28 percent) overall and 3-of-21 (14.3 percent) from three. And there were plays like this.

Eventually, Minnesota got a few buckets and held on for a 105-104 victory — the Timberwolves’ first win in December. Gorgui Dieng scored 21 points and Andrew Wiggins had 18 for Minnesota (playing without Karl-Anthony Towns due to a sprained left knee). It’s a win; they will take it.

But it wasn’t pretty.

It takes double OT, but Timberwolves end 11-game losing streak with win over Kings

Associated Press
Associated PressDec 27, 2019, 3:18 AM EST
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — As he watched Buddy Hield‘s last-second 3-point shot clang off the back of the rim at the end of double overtime, Minnesota’s Andrew Wiggins breathed a sigh of relief that had been nearly a month in the making.

For the first time in December, the Timberwolves won a game.

“All you could do was look and watch,” Wiggins said. “I was looking at the shot and it missed. Thank God.”

Wiggins scored the first basket of the second overtime and then fed Robert Covington for another score, and Minnesota ended its long losing streak by beating the Sacramento Kings 105-104 on Thursday night.

Minnesota hadn’t won since Nov. 27 before limiting Sacramento to 11 points in the fourth quarter and then outlasting the Kings in two overtimes. The Wolves did it without Karl-Anthony Towns, who missed his fifth straight game with a left knee sprain.

“We did a lot of great things tonight,” Minnesota coach Ryan Saunders said. “Our offense was not pretty tonight but we found ways. That locker room deserves to feel good.”

Wiggins got the Wolves going in the second OT with a short jumper that started a 6-0 run. After Jeff Teague made a floater, Wiggins passed to Robert Covington for a layup.

Gorgui Dieng‘s dunk with 3:11 left put Minnesota up 105-99. Hield scored five straight points for Sacramento to close the gap, but the Wolves held on after Hield missed the potential game-winner.

“Winning in double overtime, winning in regulation, either way I would have took it,” Minnesota’s Treveon Graham said.

Wiggins finished with 18 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists. Dieng had 21 points and 15 rebounds, and Covington scored 19 for the Timberwolves.

Richaun Holmes had 20 points and a career-high 18 rebounds for the Kings, who have their own injury concerns.

De'Aaron Fox left two minutes into the first quarter with back spasms. Sacramento’s point guard missed 17 games this season with an ankle injury sustained in practice. Marvin Bagley III limped off the court in the third quarter and was wearing a walking boot on his left foot after the game. Bagley had also recently returned after missing 22 games because of a broken right thumb sustained in the season opener.

“Give Minnesota credit. They knocked down some big shots when they had to and we didn’t,” Kings coach Luke Walton said. “We have to keep scrapping and fighting. We have to be better.”

Both teams turned chances to win in the first overtime into turnovers. In the final 0.5 seconds alone, Teague attempted an inbounds pass but threw the ball out of bounds, and Bogdan Bogdanovic tried a 3-pointer on an inbounds play with 0.2 seconds left but his shot failed to hit the rim.

 

Jeff Green clears waivers, is free agent. What teams could use him?

Kent Smith/NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinDec 26, 2019, 11:00 PM EST
Jeff Green was signed last summer by Utah to bolster their wing depth, making the Jazz his seventh team in the past six years. However, Green struggled so much with his shot this season — 38.5 percent overall and 32.7 percent from three — that Utah decided to waive him.

That creates more minutes for Georges Niang as the backup power forward, plus maybe a little time for rookie Jarrell Brantley who has looked good in the G-League (and the Jazz likely play Bojan Bogdanovic more, he’s been fantastic for them). Utah simply wasn’t getting much out of Green and felt it had other players who can give them more.

Utah made its move right before Christmas, and on Thursday Green cleared waivers, according to multiple reports.

What’s next for Green?

Some team will pick him up. Green is a pro who is good in the locker room, scored 7.8 points per game in Utah, and would be an upgrade for a few teams as a backup four.

Portland has found a solid power forward in Carmelo Anthony but is running out Skal Labissiere and Anthony Tolliver behind him, the Trail Blazers could use the help.

Houston would love to have more depth behind P.J. Tucker at the four, but they also have serious tax issues and would want to make other moves before bringing Green in (even at the minimum).

Minnesota may see Green as a better option than Keita Bates-Diop or Noah Vonleh at the backup four (and especially if they trade starter Robert Covington). Toronto may see Green as an upgrade over Rondae Hollis-Jefferson. There likely are others considering the move.

It may not be immediate, but some team is going to give Green another chance. Hopefully, his shot falls more for this new team than it did in Salt Lake City.

Watch Seth Curry’s no-look pass to Luka Doncic for a dunk

Associated Press
By Kurt HelinDec 26, 2019, 9:43 PM EST
Luka Doncic is back on the court for Dallas after missing four games with a tweaked ankle.

Seth Curry welcomed him back with a no-look pass for a dunk — one Doncic loved.

Seth may not pass like his brother, but he has his moments.

The Mavericks and Spurs are locked in a close game midway through the third quarter.

 

Pelicans reportedly retraining Zion Williamson to walk, run differently

Sam Forencich/NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinDec 26, 2019, 8:01 PM EST
New Orleans is taking its time with Zion Williamson‘s return — he’s doing shooting drills and some on-court work, but no 3-on-3 yet — because they want to prevent the next one.

Of course, that means making sure his knee is fully healed and the muscles around the joint strengthened before the No. 1 pick is let back on the court.

However, it also means re-training how he moves to lessen the likelihood of future injuries, reports Andrew Lopez of ESPN.

Williamson told [ESPNM’s Jorge] Sedano that he “trusts the organization” in its decision-making, and he said his rehab process has been about more than just the recovery from surgery to repair the torn meniscus in his right knee.

Williamson, 19, said the Pelicans are also trying to tweak small matters in how he walks and runs, working on the kinetic chain of his body.

This is not as uncommon as some might think. How a player walks and runs — pushing his (or her) leg forward with the core and gluteus vs. just kind of throwing the leg forward — can impact how likely a player is to get injured. Ankle flexibility can impact the knee. Everything is connected. The idea is not just to strengthen one muscle, but to strengthen a connected series of muscles and teach the player how to use those muscles to reduce the likelihood of future injury.

Williamson is as explosive an athlete as we have seen, and players like that can be more suspectable to injury because of the force and torque on bones and joints. What the Pelicans are doing here is the smart move — this is a franchise player, take the steps now to potentially reduce future injuries.

What not to do is whatever Charles Barkley is telling you, but that doesn’t make it any less hysterical.