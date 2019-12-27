Associated Press

It takes double OT, but Timberwolves end 11-game losing streak with win over Kings

Associated PressDec 27, 2019, 3:18 AM EST
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — As he watched Buddy Hield‘s last-second 3-point shot clang off the back of the rim at the end of double overtime, Minnesota’s Andrew Wiggins breathed a sigh of relief that had been nearly a month in the making.

For the first time in December, the Timberwolves won a game.

“All you could do was look and watch,” Wiggins said. “I was looking at the shot and it missed. Thank God.”

Wiggins scored the first basket of the second overtime and then fed Robert Covington for another score, and Minnesota ended its long losing streak by beating the Sacramento Kings 105-104 on Thursday night.

Minnesota hadn’t won since Nov. 27 before limiting Sacramento to 11 points in the fourth quarter and then outlasting the Kings in two overtimes. The Wolves did it without Karl-Anthony Towns, who missed his fifth straight game with a left knee sprain.

“We did a lot of great things tonight,” Minnesota coach Ryan Saunders said. “Our offense was not pretty tonight but we found ways. That locker room deserves to feel good.”

Wiggins got the Wolves going in the second OT with a short jumper that started a 6-0 run. After Jeff Teague made a floater, Wiggins passed to Robert Covington for a layup.

Gorgui Dieng‘s dunk with 3:11 left put Minnesota up 105-99. Hield scored five straight points for Sacramento to close the gap, but the Wolves held on after Hield missed the potential game-winner.

“Winning in double overtime, winning in regulation, either way I would have took it,” Minnesota’s Treveon Graham said.

Wiggins finished with 18 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists. Dieng had 21 points and 15 rebounds, and Covington scored 19 for the Timberwolves.

Richaun Holmes had 20 points and a career-high 18 rebounds for the Kings, who have their own injury concerns.

De'Aaron Fox left two minutes into the first quarter with back spasms. Sacramento’s point guard missed 17 games this season with an ankle injury sustained in practice. Marvin Bagley III limped off the court in the third quarter and was wearing a walking boot on his left foot after the game. Bagley had also recently returned after missing 22 games because of a broken right thumb sustained in the season opener.

“Give Minnesota credit. They knocked down some big shots when they had to and we didn’t,” Kings coach Luke Walton said. “We have to keep scrapping and fighting. We have to be better.”

Both teams turned chances to win in the first overtime into turnovers. In the final 0.5 seconds alone, Teague attempted an inbounds pass but threw the ball out of bounds, and Bogdan Bogdanovic tried a 3-pointer on an inbounds play with 0.2 seconds left but his shot failed to hit the rim.

 

Jeff Green clears waivers, is free agent. What teams could use him?

Kent Smith/NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinDec 26, 2019, 11:00 PM EST
Jeff Green was signed last summer by Utah to bolster their wing depth, making the Jazz his seventh team in the past six years. However, Green struggled so much with his shot this season — 38.5 percent overall and 32.7 percent from three — that Utah decided to waive him.

That creates more minutes for Georges Niang as the backup power forward, plus maybe a little time for rookie Jarrell Brantley who has looked good in the G-League (and the Jazz likely play Bojan Bogdanovic more, he’s been fantastic for them). Utah simply wasn’t getting much out of Green and felt it had other players who can give them more.

Utah made its move right before Christmas, and on Thursday Green cleared waivers, according to multiple reports.

What’s next for Green?

Some team will pick him up. Green is a pro who is good in the locker room, scored 7.8 points per game in Utah, and would be an upgrade for a few teams as a backup four.

Portland has found a solid power forward in Carmelo Anthony but is running out Skal Labissiere and Anthony Tolliver behind him, the Trail Blazers could use the help.

Houston would love to have more depth behind P.J. Tucker at the four, but they also have serious tax issues and would want to make other moves before bringing Green in (even at the minimum).

Minnesota may see Green as a better option than Keita Bates-Diop or Noah Vonleh at the backup four (and especially if they trade starter Robert Covington). Toronto may see Green as an upgrade over Rondae Hollis-Jefferson. There likely are others considering the move.

It may not be immediate, but some team is going to give Green another chance. Hopefully, his shot falls more for this new team than it did in Salt Lake City.

Watch Seth Curry’s no-look pass to Luka Doncic for a dunk

Associated Press
By Kurt HelinDec 26, 2019, 9:43 PM EST
Luka Doncic is back on the court for Dallas after missing four games with a tweaked ankle.

Seth Curry welcomed him back with a no-look pass for a dunk — one Doncic loved.

Seth may not pass like his brother, but he has his moments.

The Mavericks and Spurs are locked in a close game midway through the third quarter.

 

Pelicans reportedly retraining Zion Williamson to walk, run differently

Sam Forencich/NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinDec 26, 2019, 8:01 PM EST
New Orleans is taking its time with Zion Williamson‘s return — he’s doing shooting drills and some on-court work, but no 3-on-3 yet — because they want to prevent the next one.

Of course, that means making sure his knee is fully healed and the muscles around the joint strengthened before the No. 1 pick is let back on the court.

However, it also means re-training how he moves to lessen the likelihood of future injuries, reports Andrew Lopez of ESPN.

Williamson told [ESPNM’s Jorge] Sedano that he “trusts the organization” in its decision-making, and he said his rehab process has been about more than just the recovery from surgery to repair the torn meniscus in his right knee.

Williamson, 19, said the Pelicans are also trying to tweak small matters in how he walks and runs, working on the kinetic chain of his body.

This is not as uncommon as some might think. How a player walks and runs — pushing his (or her) leg forward with the core and gluteus vs. just kind of throwing the leg forward — can impact how likely a player is to get injured. Ankle flexibility can impact the knee. Everything is connected. The idea is not just to strengthen one muscle, but to strengthen a connected series of muscles and teach the player how to use those muscles to reduce the likelihood of future injury.

Williamson is as explosive an athlete as we have seen, and players like that can be more suspectable to injury because of the force and torque on bones and joints. What the Pelicans are doing here is the smart move — this is a franchise player, take the steps now to potentially reduce future injuries.

What not to do is whatever Charles Barkley is telling you, but that doesn’t make it any less hysterical.

Rumor: Rockets could trade Russell Westbrook

Russell Westbrook
Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanDec 26, 2019, 6:59 PM EST
The Rockets traded two lightly protected first-round picks and two protected first-round swaps for an aging guard who’s highly reliant on athleticism and has a duplicative skill set with their incumbent star.

How’s that going?

Russell Westbrook hasn’t provided the desired upgrade over Chris Paul. Houston has performed better when James Harden plays without Westbrook than when Harden plays with Westbrook. Westbrook-led lineups have struggled when Harden sits.

Though unloading Paul’s contract was essential to the trade, the Rockets certainly hoped Westbrook would help them more.

Ryen Russillo of The Ringer:

I think Westbrook is available. We can talk about semantics Of course, Daryl Morey would trade anyone if he thought it made his team better. Of course, he would trade Westbrook if he could get off of that long-term money, if he thought the assets, the sum of the parts was better than having somebody that’s considered a top-10 player.

Is Daryl Morey actively calling people, saying, “Hey, I’ve got to dump Westbrook?” Well, of course, he wouldn’t do it that way. But there are people who believe Westbrook is available and that Daryl knows, “I’ve got to figure something out here.”

I’m sure people will deny this after they hear it on the podcast. I don’t care.

Russillo is right: Morey would trade anyone. By acknowledging that, Russillo gains credibility for this report. He seems to be implying there’s more to this. Still, I’m not convinced his sources are giving proper heft to Morey’s trade-anyone style. These are the types of things that could get lost in trade-rumor telephone.

Finding a Westbrook trade won’t be easy. The 31-year-old is earning $38,506,482 this season and due $132,633,438 over the next three years. That’ll dissuade other teams. Harden also wanted Westbrook in Houston and might not appreciate his friend getting dealt. That creates internal complications.

All along, the Rockets traded for Westbrook to boost their championship chances. The tough part: Houston won’t see how Harden and Westbrook perform together in the playoffs until after the trade deadline. The regular season reveals only so much. It’s on Morey to make an early judgement with limited information.

Is Morey actually looking more seriously into moving Westbrook than a typical player? Perhaps. But given the challenges of actually trading Westbrook, we might never find out.