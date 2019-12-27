Ron Hoskins/NBAE via Getty Images

Center Dewayne Dedmon reportedly wants trade out of Sacramento

By Kurt HelinDec 27, 2019, 2:16 PM EST
Leave a comment

Things are bad in Sacramento. Not just the five-game losing streak or the disappointing 12-19 record that is not the step forward management expected, it’s a disconnect between Luke Walton’s staff and the young team, with Buddy Hield talking about the Kings having “trust issues.”

Now comes the report center Dewayne Dedmon wants a trade out of Sacramento and the Kings are listening to offers. Via Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Kings center Dewayne Dedmon wants a trade out of Sacramento and multiple teams are making offers to the franchise in anticipation of a deal prior to the February trade deadline, league sources say. Dedmon signed a three-year, $41 million contract with the Kings in free agency, but coach Luke Walton is believed to have soured on the 30-year-old and the sides believe their union can’t be salvaged. Dedmon has received a DNP-CD in eight of the past 10 games.

Can you blame Dedmon? He has fallen out of the rotation in Sacramento, combine that with the “trust issues” mentioned above make it obvious why he would want out of Sacramento.

Dedmon looked like a great signing this summer, a quality floor-spacing center to play next to and behind Marvin Bagley III — and with Bagley’s injuries this season that could have been a big role. But Dedmon has struggled with his shot in Sacramento, hitting just 22.9 percent from three, with a 49.7 true shooting percentage, and that has impacted his overall game, giving him an 8.3 PER. A season ago in Atlanta, he had a 16 PER — above the league average — while scoring 10.8 points and grabbing 7.5 rebounds a game, plus shooting 38.2 percent from three.

Rather than letting Dedmon play through his struggles (as happened with Buddy Hield and others), Walton has glued Dedmon to the bench.

A lot of teams could use some depth up front heading into the deadline, they will remember the Atlanta days and think they can turn Dedmon around. Teams will be interested. Right now all the offers coming in are lowball, no doubt, but by the deadline in February the Kings should see better offers. Luke Walton and staff may also need to showcase Dedmon a little to make this deal work.

Add this name to the list of players to watch for the next couple of months. Dedmon could get his wish and be on the move.

Zach Randolph announces retirement

Zach Randolph
Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanDec 27, 2019, 12:00 PM EST
Leave a comment

Zach Randolph got drafted by the Trail Blazers in 2001, during their “Jail Blazers” era. An impressionable Randolph fit in far too well, facing numerous legal and team-disciplinary issues. Most infamously, he broke teammate Ruben Patterson’s eye socket with a sucker punch during practice then spent days hiding in fear of getting shot by Patterson.

A decade later, Randolph was a leader and beloved member of the Grit & Grind Grizzlies.

Randolph’s long and winding career now ends. After last playing in 2018, Randolph told TMZ he’s done trying to return, effectively announcing his retirement.

Randolph made two All-Star teams and an All-NBA third team in a different season with Memphis. The Grizzlies have already said they’ll retire his No. 50. He was integral to a team that upset top-seeded Spurs in the 2011 first round and peaked with an appearance in the 2013 Western Conference finals.

A low-post player as the NBA began embracing stretch fours, Randolph stood out. He and Marc Gasol formed an old-school big-man tandem that was suddenly the strange matchup. That Randolph thrived with a thick frame and little jumping ability was a testament to his footwork and touch. Just thinking about his style evokes a smile, though not one that’d match his huge grin.

It’s incredible Randolph leaves the game with such a strong reputation.

Despite his problems in Portland, Randolph won Most Improved Player in 2004, got a big contract then spent years being defined by it. The Trail Blazers, trying to shed their ugly image and build around Greg Oden and LaMarcus Aldridge, traded Randolph to the Knicks. Randolph disappointed in New York and got salary-dumped to the Clippers. Trying to build around Blake Griffin, L.A. dealt Randolph to Memphis.

After his time with the Grizzlies, Randolph – who earned about $200 million in his career – chased one last payday with the Kings. He spent last inactive, his contract used to facilitate a trade with the Mavericks, who waived him.

Randolph’s talent was always going to get him multiple NBA opportunities. He burned through a few. But in Memphis, he finally made the most one.

Brooklyn takes bad shooting night to historic new lows in loss to Knicks

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinDec 27, 2019, 10:00 AM EST
Leave a comment

Teams have off nights in the NBA, games where the shots just will not fall. It happens.

However, Brooklyn took that to a new level Thursday. A historically awful level. With Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant watching in street clothes and likely thinking about buyers’ remorse, the Nets were “laughably bad” in the words of point guard Spencer Dinwiddie and got blown out by the Knicks 94-82 in a game that wasn’t that close (the Knicks led by 23 at one point).

Let’s look at the stats:

• Brooklyn’s 82 points were a new season low.

• The Nets shot 26.9 percent for the game (21-for-78), the worst any team has shot the ball in nearly eight years (January 2012 was the last time a team was worse)

• The Nets shot 13-of-50 from three, 26 percent, but they were even worse from two-point range.

Brooklyn made the fewest two pointers in a game in the shot clock era. That is some next-level lousy offense.

The Knicks have some shot blockers and played hard on that end, but this is still the 25th ranked defense in the league (and it has not been better in recent weeks).

And all that against a Knicks defense that has been bottom 10 in the league all season.

This is how Dinwiddie described the game, via Malika Andrews of ESPN:

“We were really, really bad. Like laughably bad. We shot really bad… Let’s go with too much eggnog. I don’t know what else to tell you.”

He was joking about the egg nog, although Nets coach Kenny Atkinson probably needed something stronger after this game.

Credit the Knicks, who took advantage behind 30 points from Julius Randle to get the win. They were making plays and racking up highlights.

But this was more about one of those nights for the Nets.

Three Things to Know: Luka Doncic makes game look easy in return, Dallas wins

Glenn James/NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinDec 27, 2019, 9:28 AM EST
Leave a comment

Every day in the NBA there is a lot to unpack, so every weekday morning throughout the season we will give you the three things you need to know from the last 24 hours in the NBA.

1) Luka Doncic makes the game look easy in return, Dallas wins. The best athletes make the game look easy. Roger Federer is graceful and makes tennis look effortless. Lionel Messi makes goal scoring look like something anyone can do, same with Mike Trout hitting a baseball 450 feet.

Luka Doncic returned from missing four games with a sprained ankle on Thursday night and looked rusty at points, winded late in the game, but also had moments where he reminded you just how easy the game can be for him.

Doncic finished with 24 points, 10 rebounds, and eight assists leading Dallas to a 102-98 win against San Antonio Thursday night. It wasn’t just him terrorizing guys like LaMarcus Aldridge on the pick-and-roll (which Doncic did a few times), it’s how he moves and understands spacing and when to make cuts that opens up the floor — and makes Seth Curry look like Pete Maravich.

The other key to this game? Dallas was 16-of-40 from three (40 percent). When Kristaps Porzingis and Tim Hardaway Jr. are hitting from deep (both hit three from beyond the arc in this game) the Mavs are hard to beat.

The Mavericks stayed afloat going 2-2 in the four games Doncic missed. Dallas will be battling Houston (and maybe Utah) the rest of the way for the four seed and home court in the first round, so easing back into a win against the slow-footed Spurs was good for Doncic. Now the Mavs head out to the West Coast for a Warriors then Lakers back-to-back. We’ll see if the game still looks easy against the length of the Lakers.

2) Brooklyn has historically bad shooting night, Spencer Dinwiddie blames “too much eggnog.” Every team has games they just need to flush and move on from over the course of 82; there are just those nights where nothing works.

Brooklyn took that to a new level Thursday night — the Nets were “laughably bad” in the words of point guard Spencer Dinwiddie. Consider the stats:

• The Nets 82 points were a new season low.

• Brooklyn shot 26.9 percent for the game (21-for-78), the worst any team has shot the ball in nearly eight years (January 2012)

• The Nets shot 13-of-50 from three, 26 percent.

• It was worse from two.

You got that right, Brooklyn made the fewest two pointers in a game in the shot clock era. And all that against a Knicks defense that has been bottom 10 in the league all season.

So Dinwiddie, how would you describe the night? Via Malika Andrews of ESPN:

“We were really, really bad. Like laughably bad. We shot really bad… Let’s go with too much eggnog. I don’t know what else to tell you.”

He was joking people, lighten up.

The Knicks took advantage behind 30 points from Julius Randle and cruised to a win.

3) It wasn’t pretty. At all. It was downright ugly at the end. But Minnesota finally won, snapping an 11-game losing streak. While in New York one team was being historically bad, the end of the game between the Kings and Timberwolves had both teams just playing terribly.

In the last 15 minutes of this game — the final five minutes of regulation plus the two overtimes — the Timberwolves and Kings combined to shoot 14-of-50 (28 percent) overall and 3-of-21 (14.3 percent) from three. And there were plays like this.

Eventually, Minnesota got a few buckets and held on for a 105-104 victory — the Timberwolves’ first win in December. Gorgui Dieng scored 21 points and Andrew Wiggins had 18 for Minnesota (playing without Karl-Anthony Towns due to a sprained left knee). It’s a win; they will take it.

But it wasn’t pretty.

It takes double OT, but Timberwolves end 11-game losing streak with win over Kings

Associated Press
Associated PressDec 27, 2019, 3:18 AM EST
Leave a comment

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — As he watched Buddy Hield‘s last-second 3-point shot clang off the back of the rim at the end of double overtime, Minnesota’s Andrew Wiggins breathed a sigh of relief that had been nearly a month in the making.

For the first time in December, the Timberwolves won a game.

“All you could do was look and watch,” Wiggins said. “I was looking at the shot and it missed. Thank God.”

https://twitter.com/Timberwolves?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Eauthor

Wiggins scored the first basket of the second overtime and then fed Robert Covington for another score, and Minnesota ended its long losing streak by beating the Sacramento Kings 105-104 on Thursday night.

Minnesota hadn’t won since Nov. 27 before limiting Sacramento to 11 points in the fourth quarter and then outlasting the Kings in two overtimes. The Wolves did it without Karl-Anthony Towns, who missed his fifth straight game with a left knee sprain.

“We did a lot of great things tonight,” Minnesota coach Ryan Saunders said. “Our offense was not pretty tonight but we found ways. That locker room deserves to feel good.”

Wiggins got the Wolves going in the second OT with a short jumper that started a 6-0 run. After Jeff Teague made a floater, Wiggins passed to Robert Covington for a layup.

Gorgui Dieng‘s dunk with 3:11 left put Minnesota up 105-99. Hield scored five straight points for Sacramento to close the gap, but the Wolves held on after Hield missed the potential game-winner.

“Winning in double overtime, winning in regulation, either way I would have took it,” Minnesota’s Treveon Graham said.

Wiggins finished with 18 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists. Dieng had 21 points and 15 rebounds, and Covington scored 19 for the Timberwolves.

Richaun Holmes had 20 points and a career-high 18 rebounds for the Kings, who have their own injury concerns.

De'Aaron Fox left two minutes into the first quarter with back spasms. Sacramento’s point guard missed 17 games this season with an ankle injury sustained in practice. Marvin Bagley III limped off the court in the third quarter and was wearing a walking boot on his left foot after the game. Bagley had also recently returned after missing 22 games because of a broken right thumb sustained in the season opener.

“Give Minnesota credit. They knocked down some big shots when they had to and we didn’t,” Kings coach Luke Walton said. “We have to keep scrapping and fighting. We have to be better.”

Both teams turned chances to win in the first overtime into turnovers. In the final 0.5 seconds alone, Teague attempted an inbounds pass but threw the ball out of bounds, and Bogdan Bogdanovic tried a 3-pointer on an inbounds play with 0.2 seconds left but his shot failed to hit the rim.

 