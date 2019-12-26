NBA Christmas
NBA Christmas games historically short on suspense

By Dan FeldmanDec 26, 2019, 8:00 AM EST
LOS ANGELES – The Lakers led nearly the entire second half. They led by 15 in the third quarter. They led by seven in the middle of the fourth quarter.

Yet, the Clippers surged down the stretch for a 111-106 win yesterday.

“We gave that one away,” Lakers center Anthony Davis said. “We had the game. We were in control the entire game.”

At least the Clippers’ comeback created an intriguing crunch time. It was the only one of the day.

The NBA’s Christmas slate fell mostly flat. The other four games produced little suspense.

The Celtics led the Raptors by double digits the final 20 minutes and won by 16. The 76ers went up 20 on the Bucks in the second quarter and never got threatened again in a 12-point victory. The Warriors ran away late from the Rockets and won by 12. Ditto the Pelicans over the Nuggets.

Only one game yesterday – Clippers over Lakers – was decided by fewer than a dozen points. Of the 37 Christmases with at least four games, this is just the second with only one game within a dozen points.

The other year? 1950. Back then, the ho-hum games were Tri-Cities Blackhawks over Baltimore Bullets by 15, Minneapolis Lakers over Washington Capitols by 14, Rochester Royals over Boston Celtics by 13 and Syracuse Nationals over Fort Wayne Pistons by 12.

Three Things to Know: Lakers’ offense flat in the clutch, Clippers exploit that in win

By Kurt HelinDec 26, 2019, 9:41 AM EST
Every day in the NBA there is a lot to unpack, so every weekday morning throughout the season we will give you the three things you need to know from the last 24 hours in the NBA.

1) Lakers’ offense flat in the clutch, Clippers better in final minutes and overall right now.

Alex Caruso grabbed the rebound with 19 seconds left and got the ball to LeBron James, the Lakers down 3 with a chance to tie. Frank Vogel kept his hands at his sides, trusting his best player to make the right play and not calling time out.

LeBron walked the ball up the court and the Lakers wasted 16 seconds lollygagging around to set up the final shot, a LeBron contested stepback three — a distance from which he as 2-of-11 shooting at that point on Christmas Day, and an area on the floor LeBron is shooting 28.6 percent for the season. This was not a great shot choice, but that was moot because Patrick Beverley blocked it, it went out off LeBron (after a replay), and the Clippers won 111-106.

There are multiple reasons the Lakers lost this game (start with Kawhi Leonard‘s 35), but here is a key one that’s concerning heading into the trade deadline and potentially in the playoffs:

The Lakers’ crunch-time offense is not good. It’s slow and predictable — “live by LeBron or die by LeBron” — and the best teams can exploit that. The Clippers — now 2-0 against the Lakers this season— are one of those teams.

In the final 4:30 of this game, the Lakers were outscored 8-3 as the Clippers cranked up their defense. That’s not an isolated issue — the Laker have an offensive rating of 100.7 in the clutch this season (final five minutes of a game within five points, stats via NBA.com). That’s 20th in the NBA. The Lakers are still 12-4 in those tight games because their defense has been elite in the clutch, but the best teams — and the Clippers are one of those, with all their stars getting to the line in the final 4:30 — are going to find a way to get points.

Once the Clippers cranked up their defense, the Lakers scored 20 points in the fourth quarter on 8-of-22 shooting. Los Angeles needs a better offensive flow late.

The Lakers had that flow in the first half because they are a good transition team that got out and ran, getting buckets before the Clippers’ defense got set. The Lakers led by 12 at the break (the Clippers’ halftime comeback from was the biggest on Christmas Day of any team since the Mavericks in 2003). Kyle Kuzma was the third scorer the Lakers needed for much of the game, scoring 19 in the first half and 25 on the night.

The Lakers need a consistent third scorer, games like this one on Christmas make you think Kuzma can be that guy. However, he’s not consistent and he needs to be — or be traded for someone who can be — by the playoffs.

Another concern for the Lakers: LeBron is 16-of-43 against the Clippers this season (37.2 percent). Granted, LeBron looked slowed by his injury in this one and then got kneed in the groin in the first half, but if you’re out there, then you can play. The Clippers have the length and a multitude of defenders they can throw at LeBron, and it has worked.

The Clippers also can roll out a lineup late in games where they trust all five guys and do not need to hide anyone. Do the Lakers feel that way about Rajon Rondo and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope?

While this game had the hype and feel of May, not December, both teams afterward were quick to play some variation of the “just one of 82” card. They’re right, both of these teams will evolve and look different by the time the playoffs roll around.

But if the Lakers don’t fix their clutch offense, the outcome will not be any different.

BONUS THING TO KNOW:

The best line of the night goes to Clippers coach Doc Rivers, when asked pregame about what he got for Christmas: “Yeah, I bought myself terrific presents, and I drank it all.”

2) Can Philadelphia keep shooting its way from deep past the Bucks?

It’s a difference in defensive philosophy:

Philadelphia allows the fewest three-point attempts against in the league, 27.5 per game. The Sixers chase teams off the arc.

Milwaukee allows 38.4 threes per game, second most in the league, they pack the paint, drop their bigs off pick-and-rolls, and try to take away anything at the rim. Milwaukee has the best defense in the NBA, it works for them, but coach Mike Budenholzer’s philosophy opens them up to teams willing to take, and who can make, from deep.

On Christmas, the 76ers shot 21-of-44 from three (47.7 percent) and handled the Bucks comfortably, 121-109.

The question becomes, is that level of shooting sustainable for the Sixers? Philly attempts an average of 30.2 threes per game, fifth-lowest in the league, although they hit 36.8 percent of them (fifth-highest percentage in the league). Can Philly shoot like they did on Christmas through a playoff series against Milwaukee?

What is sustainable is the way Joel Embiid’s and Al Horford’s defensive energy can make Giannis Antetokounmpo work for his points. The Greek Freak was 8-of-27 shooting for the day, and while in future matchups Antetokounmpo will score better, he’s always going to have to work very hard for his buckets against the anchor of the Philly defense.

Philadelphia, when at home or in a big game, are so much more engaged and play with a different energy than other nights. On those off nights, there seems to be no good fit with Joel Embiid and Al Horford, and they don’t hit from three at the same pace. Brett Brown and the Sixers argue they are a team built for the playoffs (and playoff-like games, such as this one).

Maybe so, but Philadelphia needs to think about playoff seeding, too. Right now, they would face the Bucks in the second round (a 1-4 matchup), then have to play one (or two) series after that. Can the 76ers find enough regular season focus to get past Miami or Boston for the two or three seed? They need to make that path to the Finals a little easier with the higher seed if they can. (The Bucks will be the top seed, they already have a four-game cushion.)

3) Sleeper games? Not so fast, my friend. Warriors, Pelicans pull off Christmas Day upsets.

Christmas Day belonged to the dogs in the NBA — the underdog covered four of the five games (Boston ran away from Toronto and covered that spread).

The two biggest upsets were the Warriors and Pelicans as outright winners.

Golden State beat Houston by playing great defense on James Harden. Sure, the Beard still had 24 points in 9-of-18 shooting, but he only took one free throw all game. Golden State used Glen Robinson III as the primary defender but had Draymond Green (usually helping off Russell Westbrook) to challenge and crowd Harden before he could get a shot off. Make anyone else beat them. The Rockets couldn’t and lost 116-104.

New Orleans got 31 from Brandon Ingram, have a much better offensive flow with Derrick Favors on the court, and knocked off the Nuggets 112-100. Denver had been red hot coming into the game with six straight wins, but they laid an egg on the big stage (don’t read too much into that, but it’s not a great sign). Jrue Holiday had 20 points, played good defense, and his trade stock went up even higher with this win.

Clippers guard Patrick Beverley the Grinch who stole the Lakers’ Christmas win

Clippers guard Patrick Beverley
By Dan FeldmanDec 26, 2019, 12:25 AM EST
LOS ANGELES – Anthony Davis stole an inbound pass, launched a quick shot and fell onto Kevin Hart as the Lakers entered halftime on a run. Davis stayed atop Hart like a (big) kid sitting on Santa’s lap. LeBron James came over and also plopped onto Hart, creating quite the boisterous scene.

But it was the Clippers who got their Christmas wish granted with a 111-106 win over the Lakers on Monday. Trailing by 12 after the second quarter, the Clippers made the largest halftime comeback on Christmas since 2003 (when the Mavericks erased a 16-point deficit to beat the Kings).

Kawhi Leonard scored 35 points, grabbed 12 rebounds and dished five assists. A noted Lakers foil, Beverley helped seal the game by blocking LeBron’s game-tying 3-point attempt in the final seconds. Beverley flexed, urged the pro-Lakers crowd to its feet then enthusiastically called for a review, which showed the ball went off LeBron. Beverley pranced around the court as the Clippers got the ball.

“That’s why I love him,” Leonard said. “He’s running around like he got 50 points.”

This was a rematch of a highly anticipated opening night and maybe, if NBA fans get their wish, a playoff series.

The Lakers are now 0-3 against the teams with the next-best championship odds – Clippers (0-2), Bucks (0-1), 76ers (0-0), Rockets (0-0) – and 24-4 against everyone else.

“It’s December 25th,” said LeBron, who had 23 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds. “We’ve got a long way to go until we even think about trying to compete against anyone in a seven-game series.”

Beverley is looking forward to a shorter trip.

He said his mom fooled him, saying she missed her flight yesterday. When he got home from practice, she was in the kitchen cooking.

“I’m about to head out to her right now,” Beverley said. “Y’all take it easy.”

Warriors still flummoxing Rockets in high-profile games

By Dan FeldmanDec 25, 2019, 8:36 PM EST
The Warriors and Rockets developed quite a rivalry. Nobody challenged peak Golden State like Houston did. Still, the Warriors eliminated the Rockets four of the last five seasons.

These aren’t the same Warriors.

But the Warriors still brought Houston down to their level in a 116-104 Christmas win.

Golden State frequently trapped James Harden, even at half court. Though they have faced similar defenses throughout the season, the Rockets looked out of sorts Wednesday.

Harden got held to just 24 points on 18 shots, though he dished 11 assists. Most startlingly, Harden attempted only one free throw, a miss.

Russell Westbrook led Houston with 30 points, but he shot just 11-for-32, including 0-8 on 3-pointers. The Rockets’ role players didn’t capitalize on the attention their stars drew. Beyond its starting backcourt, Houston shot just 30% on 3-pointers against an energetic Golden State defense.

The Warriors were unselfish offensively with several players stepping up – Damion Lee (22 points, 15 rebounds, four assists), Draymond Green (20 points, 11 rebounds, three assists), D'Angelo Russell (20 points, four assists) and Glenn Robinson III (18 points, three assists).

Golden State remains near the bottom of the standings. Houston is still in the championship hunt.

Still, this was a satisfying victory for the Warriors, who’ve now won three straight.

For the Rockets, it’s another lesson in the challenges of relying so much on a single player. Expect Houston to face even more defenses like this. Also expect the Rockets to have better outcomes against this style.

76ers beat Bucks, show Eastern Conference still up for grabs

By Dan FeldmanDec 25, 2019, 5:55 PM EST
The Bucks and 76ers entered the season as Eastern Conference favorites.

Milwaukee has shown why. The Bucks have been the NBA’s best team. Giannis Antetokounmpo is MVP favorite. Even amid roster turnover, the supporting cast is jelling.

Philadelphia… well. The 76ers have looked more uneven. Neither Joel Embiid nor Ben Simmons has sustained dominance. The offense sometimes looks clunky without enough shooting.

But Philadelphia showed its championship upside in a 121-109 win over Milwaukee on Wednesday. In the first Christmas NBA game in Philadelphia since 1988, the 76ers got up big early and built a 29-point lead in the fourth quarter.

Embiid led Philadelphia with 31 points and 11 rebounds, asserting himself both offensively and defensively. Simmons (15 points, 14 assists and seven rebounds) found numerous ways to help his team.

The Bucks have looked especially lethal with Antetokounmpo draining 3-pointers lately. But, as improved as he is, he’s not reliable from beyond the arc. Antetokounmpo shot 0-for-7 on 3s today.

Can Embiid remain healthy and active in the spring and summer? Will Simmons’ lack of a jumper bite him when teams scheme more in the playoffs? Will Antetokounmpo sink more 3-pointers, or at least stop hoisting so many, when it counts most?

These questions won’t get answered for a while. One regular-season game proves nothing.

But it at least shows it’s far too early to crown Milwaukee.