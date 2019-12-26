Jeff Green clears waivers, is free agent. What teams could use him?

Jeff Green was signed last summer by Utah to bolster their wing depth, making the Jazz his seventh team in the past six years. However, Green struggled so much with his shot this season — 38.5 percent overall and 32.7 percent from three — that Utah decided to waive him.

That creates more minutes for Georges Niang as the backup power forward, plus maybe a little time for rookie Jarrell Brantley who has looked good in the G-League (and the Jazz likely play Bojan Bogdanovic more, he’s been fantastic for them). Utah simply wasn’t getting much out of Green and felt it had other players who can give them more.

Utah made its move right before Christmas, and on Thursday Green cleared waivers, according to multiple reports.

Veteran forward Jeff Green has cleared waivers and is now an unrestricted free agent, league sources tell Yahoo Sports. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) December 26, 2019

What’s next for Green?

Some team will pick him up. Green is a pro who is good in the locker room, scored 7.8 points per game in Utah, and would be an upgrade for a few teams as a backup four.

Portland has found a solid power forward in Carmelo Anthony but is running out Skal Labissiere and Anthony Tolliver behind him, the Trail Blazers could use the help.

Houston would love to have more depth behind P.J. Tucker at the four, but they also have serious tax issues and would want to make other moves before bringing Green in (even at the minimum).

Minnesota may see Green as a better option than Keita Bates-Diop or Noah Vonleh at the backup four (and especially if they trade starter Robert Covington). Toronto may see Green as an upgrade over Rondae Hollis-Jefferson. There likely are others considering the move.

It may not be immediate, but some team is going to give Green another chance. Hopefully, his shot falls more for this new team than it did in Salt Lake City.