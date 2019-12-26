Kent Smith/NBAE via Getty Images

Jeff Green clears waivers, is free agent. What teams could use him?

By Kurt HelinDec 26, 2019, 11:00 PM EST
Jeff Green was signed last summer by Utah to bolster their wing depth, making the Jazz his seventh team in the past six years. However, Green struggled so much with his shot this season — 38.5 percent overall and 32.7 percent from three — that Utah decided to waive him.

That creates more minutes for Georges Niang as the backup power forward, plus maybe a little time for rookie Jarrell Brantley who has looked good in the G-League (and the Jazz likely play Bojan Bogdanovic more, he’s been fantastic for them). Utah simply wasn’t getting much out of Green and felt it had other players who can give them more.

Utah made its move right before Christmas, and on Thursday Green cleared waivers, according to multiple reports.

What’s next for Green?

Some team will pick him up. Green is a pro who is good in the locker room, scored 7.8 points per game in Utah, and would be an upgrade for a few teams as a backup four.

Portland has found a solid power forward in Carmelo Anthony but is running out Skal Labissiere and Anthony Tolliver behind him, the Trail Blazers could use the help.

Houston would love to have more depth behind P.J. Tucker at the four, but they also have serious tax issues and would want to make other moves before bringing Green in (even at the minimum).

Minnesota may see Green as a better option than Keita Bates-Diop or Noah Vonleh at the backup four (and especially if they trade starter Robert Covington). Toronto may see Green as an upgrade over Rondae Hollis-Jefferson. There likely are others considering the move.

It may not be immediate, but some team is going to give Green another chance. Hopefully, his shot falls more for this new team than it did in Salt Lake City.

Watch Seth Curry’s no-look pass to Luka Doncic for a dunk

Associated Press
By Kurt HelinDec 26, 2019, 9:43 PM EST
Luka Doncic is back on the court for Dallas after missing four games with a tweaked ankle.

Seth Curry welcomed him back with a no-look pass for a dunk — one Doncic loved.

Seth may not pass like his brother, but he has his moments.

The Mavericks and Spurs are locked in a close game midway through the third quarter.

 

Pelicans reportedly retraining Zion Williamson to walk, run differently

Sam Forencich/NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinDec 26, 2019, 8:01 PM EST
New Orleans is taking its time with Zion Williamson‘s return — he’s doing shooting drills and some on-court work, but no 3-on-3 yet — because they want to prevent the next one.

Of course, that means making sure his knee is fully healed and the muscles around the joint strengthened before the No. 1 pick is let back on the court.

However, it also means re-training how he moves to lessen the likelihood of future injuries, reports Andrew Lopez of ESPN.

Williamson told [ESPNM’s Jorge] Sedano that he “trusts the organization” in its decision-making, and he said his rehab process has been about more than just the recovery from surgery to repair the torn meniscus in his right knee.

Williamson, 19, said the Pelicans are also trying to tweak small matters in how he walks and runs, working on the kinetic chain of his body.

This is not as uncommon as some might think. How a player walks and runs — pushing his (or her) leg forward with the core and gluteus vs. just kind of throwing the leg forward — can impact how likely a player is to get injured. Ankle flexibility can impact the knee. Everything is connected. The idea is not just to strengthen one muscle, but to strengthen a connected series of muscles and teach the player how to use those muscles to reduce the likelihood of future injury.

Williamson is as explosive an athlete as we have seen, and players like that can be more suspectable to injury because of the force and torque on bones and joints. What the Pelicans are doing here is the smart move — this is a franchise player, take the steps now to potentially reduce future injuries.

What not to do is whatever Charles Barkley is telling you, but that doesn’t make it any less hysterical.

Rumor: Rockets could trade Russell Westbrook

Russell Westbrook
Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanDec 26, 2019, 6:59 PM EST
The Rockets traded two lightly protected first-round picks and two protected first-round swaps for an aging guard who’s highly reliant on athleticism and has a duplicative skill set with their incumbent star.

How’s that going?

Russell Westbrook hasn’t provided the desired upgrade over Chris Paul. Houston has performed better when James Harden plays without Westbrook than when Harden plays with Westbrook. Westbrook-led lineups have struggled when Harden sits.

Though unloading Paul’s contract was essential to the trade, the Rockets certainly hoped Westbrook would help them more.

Ryen Russillo of The Ringer:

I think Westbrook is available. We can talk about semantics Of course, Daryl Morey would trade anyone if he thought it made his team better. Of course, he would trade Westbrook if he could get off of that long-term money, if he thought the assets, the sum of the parts was better than having somebody that’s considered a top-10 player.

Is Daryl Morey actively calling people, saying, “Hey, I’ve got to dump Westbrook?” Well, of course, he wouldn’t do it that way. But there are people who believe Westbrook is available and that Daryl knows, “I’ve got to figure something out here.”

I’m sure people will deny this after they hear it on the podcast. I don’t care.

Russillo is right: Morey would trade anyone. By acknowledging that, Russillo gains credibility for this report. He seems to be implying there’s more to this. Still, I’m not convinced his sources are giving proper heft to Morey’s trade-anyone style. These are the types of things that could get lost in trade-rumor telephone.

Finding a Westbrook trade won’t be easy. The 31-year-old is earning $38,506,482 this season and due $132,633,438 over the next three years. That’ll dissuade other teams. Harden also wanted Westbrook in Houston and might not appreciate his friend getting dealt. That creates internal complications.

All along, the Rockets traded for Westbrook to boost their championship chances. The tough part: Houston won’t see how Harden and Westbrook perform together in the playoffs until after the trade deadline. The regular season reveals only so much. It’s on Morey to make an early judgement with limited information.

Is Morey actually looking more seriously into moving Westbrook than a typical player? Perhaps. But given the challenges of actually trading Westbrook, we might never find out.

Knicks’ reported dream plan: Trade for disgruntled star (Karl-Anthony Towns?)

Knicks forward Kevin Knox and Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns
David Sherman/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanDec 26, 2019, 5:45 PM EST
For the first time since Patrick Ewing, the Knicks finally had a young star as franchise player. Then, as only they could, they traded Kristaps Porzingis to clear cap space and get draft picks.

New York struck out with that cap space last summer. Kevin Durant (Nets), Kyrie Irving (Nets) and Kawhi Leonard (Clippers) bypassed the Knicks.

Next summer doesn’t look much better. Anthony Davis will be the only star free agent, and he appears happy with the Lakers.

How will the Knicks ever get their desired star?

Marc Berman of the New York Post:

In the dream scenario, the Knicks, according to the source, envision being in good position to make a blockbuster trade for a star player who could grow “disgruntled’’ with his current situation.

According to the source, another player the Knicks are expected to monitor is local product, Karl Anthony-Towns

The Knicks have some appealing assets – all their own first-round picks, two Mavericks first-rounders, R.J. Barrett, Mitchell Robinson, Kevin Knox, Frank Ntilikina, Dennis Smith Jr. Is that enough to get a star? Depends on the star.

Some players prefer the big-market benefits of New York. The Knicks could also appeal to players who want to lead a team.

Maybe a star will both be disgruntled and desiring of the New York market. And maybe the Knicks will have the assets most appealing to his team.

But that’s a narrow needle to thread.

If the Knicks can get Towns, that’d be great for them. He’s a good young player who’s in the first season of a five-year extension. But that same deal dissuades the Timberwolves from trading him. They’re probably not good enough to keep him happy, but they have time to get there.

The question becomes: What will the Knicks do if they can’t land someone like Towns? Will they patiently rebuild? Or will they trade for a lesser, maybe older, star?

This situation is ripe for New York to make one of its trademark desperation moves.